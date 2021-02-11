Division I

The following cases were filed:

Estela Altarmirano vs. Jorge L. Morales Quintero. Dissolution.

Jacqulyn E. Gilmour vs. Christopher A. Gilmour. Dissolution.

Cheyanne D. Ortego vs. Jacob A. Mills. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

None.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

Kathrine May Gregory. Driver failed to secure child less than eight years old in child restraint or booster. Guilty plea. Fine of $85.50.

Evalena May Harper. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Heather D. Hood. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Justin Hosler. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Andrew R. Howe. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Deanna Jane Huckeba. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Derek S. Hudson. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Lane G. Hutchinson. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Omar Mohamed Jama. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Richard H. Johnson. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Jonathon E. Johnston. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $85.50.

Cagdas Karakaslioglu. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Myong S. Kim. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Kathryn Gene King. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Avery O. Koehler. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $246.

Cole T. Koenigsfield. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Piphopr Kouy. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Kevin Ray Lankford. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Kenneth D. Light. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

William Dennis Lincoln. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Dillon K. Luzander. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Lee Ann Mahurin. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Michael W. Mathis. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Mason J. McAllister. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Cherrell A. McCall. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

William L. Miller. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Fnu Mohd Abdul Raheem. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Cole D. Moore. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Edward C. Moore. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Citibank vs. Michael Schlessman. Suit on account.

NAH, LLC vs. Tracy Pyle. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Vivian Elieisar. Suit on account.

Citibank vs. Daniel C. Payne. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Kelly M. King. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Felonies:

Keith S. Rock. Burglary and theft/stealing.

Cody Cajka Marak. Domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Derrick M. Clouse. Tampering with motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Isiaha Comfort. Tampering with motor vehicle and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

Vincente Hernandez. Delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

The following cases were heard:

Anglin Family Investments vs. Harold Gregory et al. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Christopher Haddock et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Arvest Bank vs. Brandy A. Hagebusch. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. James M. Haibon et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Barbara Byler vs. Alex D. Hammond. Small claims over. Judgment for plaintiff.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Andrea Hazelbaker et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

S. Anglin & Associates #12, LLC vs. James Headley. Quiet title. Judgment for plaintiff.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital vs. Trashell Hemingway et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Arvest Bank vs. Derik Hernandez. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Brandon S. Hole. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Angela Holland. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Bell Management, Inc. vs. Theda M. Holland et al. Rent and possession. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Robert J. Hosler. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

OneMain Financial Group, LLC vs. Daniel Hudson. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Talisha L. Hudson. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Kelli Hughes. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Anglin Family Investments vs. Andey W. Hunter et al. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Shirley S. Igisomar. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Ashley Jackson. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Christy D. Johnson. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Dihn Johnson. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Kristina Johnson. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Johnny Johnston. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Kevin Jones. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Navarro Memorial Hospital vs. Dosihner Jose. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Kenneth Kern. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Arvest Bank vs. Frank A. Kirchoff. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Charles N. Land. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Melody A. Leverich. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Americash Loans of Missouri, LLC vs. Katrina Lewis. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Unifund CCR, LLC vs. Candace Lohr. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Dawn Long. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Personal Finance Company, LLC vs. Jacob Long et al. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Nixson Manuel. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Richard W. Martin. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Edna Mata. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Michael Mathews. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Crown Asset Management, LLC vs. John C. McDonald et al. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Scot A. McGehee. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Velocity Investments, LLC vs. Susan McKee. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Teri A. Mendoza. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Alisha Mitchell. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Marcella L. Mitchell. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Eliza Molina. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Don R. Montague. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

S. Anglin & Associates #12, LLC vs. Matthew E. Montgo. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Katherine Gregory. Failed to register out-of-state registered motor vehicle/trailer in Mo. when Mo. resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $400.

Troy Dennis Hamilton. Pursuing/taking/killed/possessed or disposed of wildlife illegally. Guilty plea. Fine of $49.50.

Eva Lani Hawley. Failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $185.50.

Cory R. Hickman. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Angela Michelle Holland. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Derek S. Hudson. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license. Guilty plea. Fine of $135.50.

Stephen B. Hutcheson. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways. Guilty plea. Fine of $189.50.

Todd C. Hymas. Unlawfully operate all-terrain vehicle within stream or river. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Lorna M. Iverson. Failed to signal/gave improper signal when stopping/turning left or right. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Omar Mohamed Jama. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Billieann E. Jennings. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Dwayne Jerry. Peace disturbance. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Melissa Jones. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Noah Zelalem Jones. Failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Cortez Lavell Jordan. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $135.50.

Brittany L. Kloos. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $85.50.

David Lee Koch. Driving while revoked/suspended. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Hope J. Kohler. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Anela Laibwij. Take and/or possess rock bass and/or warmouth bass of illegal length. Guilty plea. Fine of $24.50.

Dakota Charles Lewis. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $135.50.

William Dennis Lincoln. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $110.50.

Ovidio Lugo-Paniagua. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Lee Ann Mahurin. Driving while revoked/suspended. Guilty plea. Fine of $194.

Howell D. Majors. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Denis A. Mancia Interiano. Operated motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision reducing material applied to side window and failed to place vehicle not in motion as near right-hand side of highway as practicable. Guilty plea. Fine of $111.

Jose D. Mandujano Sandoval. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Chad I. Manuel. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Venus L. Marion. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Cricket A. Marshall. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Adrian R. Martinez. Littering. Guilty plea. Fine of $194.

Dornell Materne. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license. Guilty plea. Fine of $85.50.

Rebecca L. Mauch. Failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Tyler Mayham. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Mason J. McAllister. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Rebecca L. McClellan. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Cody R. McLavey. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Roy Edward McNeely Jr. Fish without permit. Guilty plea. Fine of $49.50.

Samuel Jacob Means. Fish without permit. Guilty plea. Fine of $49.50.

Mark W. Meerdink. Trespassing. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Jeffrey Millar. Passing bad check. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Kelly G. Miller. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Matthew S. Miller. Possession of up to 35 grams of marijuana. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Jacob Heath Montague. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Bersain Morales. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and operated motor vehicle without a valid license. Guilty plea. Fine of $300.

Felonies:

Anthony L. Hires. Forgery. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Daniel M. Igisomar. Property damage. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Jeremy A. Janes. Domestic assault, assault and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony. Guilty plea. Four years incarceration, Department of Corrections. Four months Institutional Treatment Center, report ordered.

Jericho Daniel Jones. Burglary. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Ioster Y. Killy. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Five years incarceration, Department of Corrections. Four months Institutional Treatment Center, report ordered.

Tyler R. Lindvall. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Corderro I. Logsdon. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Kasey J. Lour. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Leah J. Martin. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Daniel L. Morlan. Non-support. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.