New Bethel Cemetery Public Meeting

The New Bethel Cemetery Board will hold a public meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, at the New Bethel Church community building. If you have family interred at the cemetery, please send someone to represent your family. Anyone owning plots/spaces that are unoccupied needs to attend. The agenda will include discussion of the resignation of board members, the need for new board members, mapping of the cemetery on computer, financial update, and a contact for the funeral home for location of graves to be dug.

Your input is needed on the discussion of mapping the cemetery on computer. It is imperative that we do this now to ensure that interment information is not lost to future generations. Please encourage younger generations of your family to attend and become involved.

Blood Donation Opportunity

Blood donation appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. As a thank-you for helping ensure a stable blood supply, those who come to give this February will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon.

Pineville -- Wednesday, Feb. 17, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Crowder College McDonald County, 194 College Road.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions -- including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff -- have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance.

Pork Tenderloin Drive-through Dinner

American Legion Post #392 of Pineville is holding a Third Friday Benefit Pork Tenderloin Dinner drive-through event on Friday, Feb. 19. Dinner includes pork tenderloin, dressing, potatoes, vegetable, roll and dessert. Cost is $7. Pickup is between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. next to Cornerstone Bank, Jesse James Road. Pre-orders are requested by Thursday, Feb. 18 -- call 417-389-0937, 417-850-6330 or pre-order on American Legion's Facebook page.