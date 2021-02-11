This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Jan. 10

Samantha Dawn Hall, 34, Sulphur Springs, Ark., out-of-state fugitive

Jeremy B. Pointer, 47, Noel, DWI -- alcohol

Jan. 11

Dru Rylee Finley, 21, Lamar, fish without permit

Jan. 12

Doreena Lanzo Ehmes, 29, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Larry Daniel Forcum Jr., 41, Anderson, displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another

Neileen A. Saimon, 41, Noel, littering

Vickie Lynn Ward, 55, Anderson, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Jan. 13

Cody Dale Bates, 29, Southwest City, exceeded posted speed limit

Regina Faye Kissel, 55, no address given, domestic assault and harassment -- by means other than phone

Jan. 15

Tyler Patrick Brown, 28, Grove, Okla., possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

James Grant Icenogle, 34, Anderson, out-of-state fugitive, failure to register motor vehicle, driving while revoked/suspended, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Daniel Alexander Pautlitz, 33, Rogers, Ark., out-of-state fugitive

Jan. 16

Joshua Carr, 23, Lanagan, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Troy D. Hamilton, 39, Pineville, theft/stealing and DWI -- alcohol

K-Love T. Ifenuk, 32, Noel, fish without permit for non-resident

Lester Leroy Smith, 54, Noel, passing bad check