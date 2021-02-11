At a brief meeting Tuesday night, the Pineville Board of Aldermen set a time for a public hearing regarding a rate increase on water and sewer rates.

The public hearing will be at 5:30 p.m. on March 23 at the Pineville Community Center.

Mayor Gregg Sweeten said, "We don't want to have to raise rates, but the last audit report showed us we need to (raise them) to not be in the negative."

The current rates are as follows:

Sewer: $14.85 base rate and $5.55 per 1,000 gallons.

Water: $12.85 base rate and $4.65 per 1,000 gallons.

The proposed increase includes a 25-cent increase on the 1,000-gallon rate for both water and sewer and a 25-cent increase on the base rate for water.

The board also heard an update from Marshal Chris Owen about a patrol car that was damaged in a pursuit last month. The vehicle was damaged while the officer at one point during the pursuit was backing up to turn around and hit a black mailbox that was unseen because it was dark outside. The patrol car is being painted and should be ready soon, Owen reported.

In other business, the board paid bills in the amount of $39,691.