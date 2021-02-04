SALLY CARROLL/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Jeremy and Jamie, with their two children, Jazmyn and Jet, enjoy family time at the shop. Their dog, Ally, also adds to the fun.

Little five-year-old Jet Whittle puts his arrow on the string of the bow, aims, pulls back and shoots it near the bull's eye, from some 20 yards away. "You're good," remarked a visitor. "I know," he said, with quiet confidence. Whittle has been shooting a bow since he was about three years old. His older sister, Jazmyn, can say she's been an active archer for about five years now. It's only fitting that on this Saturday morning the two are hanging out at their dad's new shop, Centershot Archery in Anderson.

Jeremy Whittle and his wife Jamie own the business, which just relocated about three weeks ago to an active spot near Main Street. Jeremy, a Pineville Elementary School teacher, started out by operating the business from his house-adjoining shop near Pineville. But with the business growing, the couple decided to relocate, spreading their wings to find a new, fruitful ground.

The business is a family affair. Jamie home schools the children at the former garage-turned-shop and works from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., answering questions and helping customers. Jeremy arrives after a full day of teaching youngsters and helps customers until the shop closes most nights around 8 p.m.

On this Saturday morning, as Jamie prepares to whisk the children off to sister's ballgame, the family shares together time, grabbing a bite to eat and combing hair while Jeremy works on an arrow. It's a neat set-up for a young family whose mission is to help fellow McDonald County neighbors with their archery needs.

The Whittles carry a full-line of archery products, including Elite, Quad, Prime and Black Eagle, just to name a few. The shop also provides a full-scale bow and arrow service. Jeremy was first compelled to start the business three years ago when he wasn't quite satisfied with how others were servicing his bows and arrows. He began to research, study on YouTube and do a lot of practicing on his own equipment. As word spread, he began to service others' bows and arrows. Business began to grow, so he opened a business in his shop adjoining his house.

Arrow work isn't too difficult, he said, but fine-tuning a bow can be meticulous and complex work.

Whittle enjoys taking the time to make sure his like-minded customers have a quality product.

"I thought I could do it myself and provide a service for McDonald County residents," he said.

Word has quickly spread of the shop. Many customers are embracing the new location and foot traffic has increased a great deal, the Whittles said. The shop is easy to find -- located on 104 N. Highway 59, right near Main Street.

The couple chose the name for the business to represent their faith. Just like an arrow is centered in the center of the bow, the Whittles believe that faith should be first.

"We keep Jesus in the center of our life and wanted to relate the name back to our faith," Jeremy said. Jamie, who has a supporting role in the business, agrees. "We are big on community and our faith and hope to use archery to grow in those two things," Jamie said.

In their short time at the new location, the family has met a lot of new customers, including new hunting buddies and fishing buddies, Jeremy said.

"We have gotten to meet some cool people," he said.

McDonald County seems like a natural place for archers and hunters. Jeremy believes archery is a lifelong skill that's important to hand down to the next generation. Jeremy began shooting a bow when he was five years old. By the time he was 11, he took up bow hunting. He now teaches elementary school children archery as an elective class.

"I like to introduce kids into the world of archery," he said.

Jeremy always thought his long-term goal was to coach high school football. But after working with younger kids, he felt an elementary school classroom was his calling. He welcomes the chance to work with children daily. He's also excited to teach a valuable sport, to preserve its longevity. The elective archery class for youngsters parlays into an opportunity to teach them about the sport. From there, the students have a chance to try out for the high school archery team when they reach that age, he said. The sport has grown over the years to encompass collegiate scholarships, he added.

The business sees customers who are members of the McDonald County Mustang Archers Team in addition to many avid hunters. For instance, a young girl recently purchased a bow, designed in all patriotic colors, Jamie said. Building a core of archery customers doesn't appear to be difficult for the new shop owners. They also hope the shop will open doors to share their faith, Jamie said.

As the family works together on the new venture, Jeremy is excited to blend family, faith and work. "It's a balance," he said. "It's great to have my family here with me."

For information, call Centershot Archery Shop at 479-866-3032. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The shop is closed Sunday and Monday.

SALLY CARROLL/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Jeremy Whittle works on an arrow on a recent rainy Saturday morning. Whittle provides a full-scale bow and arrow service. His wife, Jamie, said he has a solid following of people who are relieved to find someone so knowledgeable in the area.

SALLY CARROLL/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Centershot Archery Shop features several interesting pieces of decor. Owner Jeremy Whittle says all three were animals he shot. The turkey was shot with a gun.

SALLY CARROLL/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Centershot Archery Shop carries several lines of bows. Owner Jeremy Whittle is committed to carrying quality merchandise that archers and bow hunters need.