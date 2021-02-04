A Noel man accused of shooting and killing a man in the Noel Heights Apartments is scheduled to have his pre-trial conference this month.

McDonald County sheriff's deputies and the Noel Marshal's Office responded to a report of shots fired at 9:35 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, reports said.

Deputies found Jonathan Arrellanos lying face down in a pool of blood, reports said.

Investigators are charging Shun'tavion L. Thomas with 2nd-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with the incident.

Thomas' Jan. 20 hearing was held in front of Judge John LePage, and an order for fingerprinting was executed.

Thomas' pre-trial conference is scheduled for 10. am. Feb. 24 in LePage's court, according to court records. Kayja E. Stanley is serving as his public defender.