We were mighty in spirit as we gathered to worship Sunday at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Doug Cory opened our service with prayer. Janet, Susan and Linda shared praises. Special prayers were spoken for Jimmy Easter, Dwayne, Skip, Norman, Steve, Debbie, Kathy and our country. A thank-you note was read from Steven and Kelli Shaddox.

"Followed" was the adult Sunday school lesson taught by Terry Lett, a study of Luke 5:4-11; 27-32. The memory verse was Luke 5:32 "I came not to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance." The text applied three points: "A believer's past sinfulness does not disqualify him or her from being used by God, Jesus calls people to follow Him, and believers are to follow Jesus' example by going to those in need of His salvation."

Janet Chaney shared a humorous story about surviving covid with "Serious Lockdown Advice." Linda Abercrombie read Exodus 34:21 and shared the devotional, "Rest," about six days for work and the seventh for rest and Sabbath. "Sometimes we are like a pot of water and when the heat gets turned up, we boil over. That frustration and anger can disappear with regular times of rest and building Sabbath time into our life. That requires surrender to stop our work, rest and reflect on God's faithfulness, peace and presence."

With Susan Cory at the piano, the congregation joined voice in singing hymns of praise and were blessed with special praise music from Jerry Abercrombie, who sang "Thanks to Calvary," and Wayne Holly and Karen Gardner, who sang, "I'll Be List'ning" and "Jesus Is Coming Soon."

Pastor Mark Hall read 1 Peter 4:7-11, the scripture for Sunday's message, "Don't Forget to Remember." Brother Mark began by talking about mistakes we make on our job sites by assuming too much about what to do and how to do it. "Somethings are too important for assumption. That is a problem for the church. Don't assume that everyone knows what the Bible says and that people know it and believe it. You need to know what you are supposed to do if you believe it and some don't. On judgment day, we will have to answer for what others don't know about the Bible and God's word. That will be on us and we don't want that judgment risk."

As Brother Mark talked about 1 Peter 4:7-11, he focused on three commands in the scripture. First, in verse seven, it tells us to be serious and watchful in our prayer. He told us that it is time to get serious about praying because it works. "We need to pray for the lost because they are running out of time. We need to pray for our family, friends and co-workers. We are to work God's fields like we do our hay fields when we see a storm coming. Time is running out and we don't want that burden on us because they are lost."

Second, in verse 8, the Bible tells us, "Above all things have fervent love for one another." Brother Mark told us that this kind of love is not "A" Christian virtue; it is "THE" Christian virtue. "Proof of love is a forgiveness that the Bible tells us covers a multitude of sins. Show the world that you love people and the Lord is your love for others."

Third, verse 9 tells us, "Be hospitable to one another without grumbling." Brother Mark told us to always treat others with kindness, compassion and consideration even those who don't deserve it because that's what God does and He deserves that." With the help of Wayne Emanuel, Tyrel Lett, Mitchell Lett and David Collingsworth, Brother Mark talked about seeing sinners, God and Jesus. "When Jesus is with you, God sees perfection. We should look through the same lens and see others as Jesus does. The same Jesus that covers our sins, covers others. Don't forget to remember that we are all behind the same Jesus that saves us from that Pharisee attitude. That is how we become hospitable without grumbling. If you grumble about doing good, then you have wasted your time and God has heard it. All people are important because they are important to God. Everyone was made in the image of God."

Before closing, Brother Mark asked three questions, "Do you believe the end of all things is near? If yes, are you ready? What's your prayer life, your fervent love for one another and your hospitality like?"

Our hymn of invitation was "Just As I Am," and Wayne Holly gave the benediction.

We invite you to worship with us next Sunday morning as Brother Mark will talk about ministering to one another and the goal. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. Mill Creek is located 3 1/2 miles east of Noel just off Highway 90. Everyone is welcome.

