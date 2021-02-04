Sales tax receipts for August 2020, when compared to 2019 receipts for the same time period, show that municipalities in the county experienced an increase in revenue, with the exception of Goodman.

Sales tax receipts for August, distributed in September, are listed first below. They are followed by last year's figures, with the difference between the two, whether an increase or decrease, listed last.

McDonald County

At the time of publication, this information was not available.

Pineville

At the time of publication, this information was not available.

Anderson

• General Revenue -- $24,002.24; $22,392.00; up $1,610.24

• Transportation -- $11,460.63; $10,787.08; up $673.55

Noel

• General Revenue -- $27,205.91; $26,734.98; up $470.93

• Transportation -- $13,072.61; $12,878.14; up $194.47

• Capital Improvement -- $10,202.20; $10,025.80; up $176.40

• Fire Protection -- $6,801.51; $6,683.81; up $117.70

Southwest City

• General Revenue -- $16,346.65; $14,985.36; up $1,361.29

• Fire Protection -- $3,889.66; $3,664.59; up $225.07

• Capital Improvement --$7,779.36; $7,329.39; up $449.97

• Local Option Use Tax -- $16,136.04; $12,251.85; up $3,884.19

• Motor Vehicle Tax -- $3,639.22; $3,404.54; down $234.68.

Goodman

• General Revenue -- $7,536.04; $7,692.37; down $156.33

• Transportation – $3,768.44; $3,847.59; down $79.15