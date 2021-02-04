Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports Opinion Community Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most August Sales Tax Receipts Up by Megan Davis | February 4, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.

Sales tax receipts for August 2020, when compared to 2019 receipts for the same time period, show that municipalities in the county experienced an increase in revenue, with the exception of Goodman.

Sales tax receipts for August, distributed in September, are listed first below. They are followed by last year's figures, with the difference between the two, whether an increase or decrease, listed last.

McDonald County

At the time of publication, this information was not available.

Pineville

At the time of publication, this information was not available.

Anderson

• General Revenue -- $24,002.24; $22,392.00; up $1,610.24

• Transportation -- $11,460.63; $10,787.08; up $673.55

Noel

• General Revenue -- $27,205.91; $26,734.98; up $470.93

• Transportation -- $13,072.61; $12,878.14; up $194.47

• Capital Improvement -- $10,202.20; $10,025.80; up $176.40

• Fire Protection -- $6,801.51; $6,683.81; up $117.70

Southwest City

• General Revenue -- $16,346.65; $14,985.36; up $1,361.29

• Fire Protection -- $3,889.66; $3,664.59; up $225.07

• Capital Improvement --$7,779.36; $7,329.39; up $449.97

• Local Option Use Tax -- $16,136.04; $12,251.85; up $3,884.19

• Motor Vehicle Tax -- $3,639.22; $3,404.54; down $234.68.

Goodman

• General Revenue -- $7,536.04; $7,692.37; down $156.33

• Transportation – $3,768.44; $3,847.59; down $79.15

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT