RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Levi Smith (center) won the 132-pound weight class at the 2021 George Hoover Invitational Wrestling Tournament held on Jan. 30 at Liberty High School.

Levi Smith pinned his way to the 132-pound championship of the George Hoover Invitational Wrestling Tournament, while Sam Murphy earned his championship at 220 pounds via the technical fall route.

The two titles led McDonald County to a third-place finish in the seven-team tournament held on Jan. 30 at Liberty High School.

Smith claimed a first-period pin over Gunner Pace of Liberty before pinning Tait Horalek of Liberty North in the second period. His toughest match was against Tommy Eads of Liberty North. It took the McDonald County sophomore until midway through the third period before he won by pin.

Murphy won his first match with a 3-2 decision over Nathan Campos of William Chrisman High School.

Murphy won his final three matches, all by technical fall. His first was a 17-2 win over Carter Price of Liberty North. He followed that with a 22-7 win over Noah Diego of Liberty High School before clinching the title with a 16-1 technical fall over Chase Martin of Liberty North.

Blaine Ortiz made it to the championship match at 113 pounds, only to be pinned by Cooper Rider of Liberty midway through the third period.

Ortiz reached the finals with a technical fall over Braedon Taylor of Liberty North. In the semifinals, Ortiz won by injury default over Norman Schneider of Raytown South.

Rounding out the McDonald County results were Victor Lopez, 113, 1-2, fifth; Aydan Ball, 120, 1-4, fifth; Jose Mendoza, 126, 0-2, third; Cross Spencer, 138, 0-2, third; and Juan Morales, 182, 1-2, fourth.

Liberty won the team title with 198 points, followed by Liberty North with 167 points, McDonald County 140, William Chrisman 120, Raytown South 83, Grain Valley 79, and North Kansas City 64.

McDonald County closes out its regular season when it hosts Carl Junction in a special afternoon match on Feb. 4. The match is to start at 1:30 p.m.