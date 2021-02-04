RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Cole Martin shoots over Neosho's Landon Austin for two of his 13 points during the Mustangs' 80-64 win on Jan. 29 at Neosho High School.

The McDonald County Mustangs scored 26 points in the second quarter, including five by Pierce Harmon in the final 10 seconds, on the way to an 80-64 win over Neosho on Jan. 29 at Neosho High School.

"Anytime you can come in on your top rival's homecoming and in an energy-filled gym like we had that just explodes for your side is a good feeling," said coach Brandon Joines. "We did a heck of a job for the most part."

Cole Martin scored the first five points of the game for McDonald County as the Mustangs built an early 7-2 lead. The teams traded baskets the rest of the first quarter until Neosho's Isaiah Green closed out the quarter with a short jumper to give the Wildcats a 17-16 lead.

But McDonald County opened the second quarter with a 12-0 run to take a 28-17 lead. The Mustangs stretched the lead to 37-21 late in the period.

Neosho's Chase Flynn hit a pair of free throws with under 20 seconds left in the first half to make the score 37-23 before Harmon ended the first half with a five-point flurry.

The junior guard's first two points came on a reverse layup with 10 seconds in the half. He then scooped up an errant Neosho pass near mid-court and took a couple of dribbles before nailing a three-pointer to beat the buzzer that gave McDonald County a 42-23 lead at halftime.

Neosho used an 8-0 run midway in the third quarter to get back in the game. The Wildcats trailed 55-43 late in the period but closed out the final minute with a 4-0 run to trail 55-47 at the end of three quarters.

The Wildcats opened the fourth quarter with a free throw and a layup to cut the score to 55-50, but Neosho could get no closer the rest of the way. After having their lead cut to five, the Mustangs went on a 12-1 run to stretch the lead to 67-50.

Neosho closed to 67-56 with five straight points with 4:23 left, but McDonald County's Cross Dowd hit back-to-back buckets, including a three-pointer with 3:03 left to stretch the lead to 72-56. Neosho was able to get no closer than 12 points the rest of the way.

"These guys have worked so hard to get to where we are at," Joines said. "We are hoping we can just keep this rolling a little bit. I am just really proud of the effort tonight. It was everybody on the team. It didn't matter if they were on the floor or not. Every single kid was into that game. The bench was excited when we made a shot; excited when we rebounded; excited when we made a play. When I have to tell the bench to make sure they sit back down because they are so excited -- that's a good thing."

McDonald County ended with four players in double figures, led by Dowd with 21 points. Eli McClain finished with 14 points, followed by Martin and Harmon with 13 each. Rounding out the scoring for the Mustangs were Teddy Reedybacon eight points, Garrett Gricks with seven and Sterling Woods with four.

The win was the fifth in a row for the Mustangs and the sixth out of their last seven. McDonald County now has a season record of 7-9 heading into its Feb. 2 game at Strafford. The Mustangs travel to East Newton on Feb. 5 for a Big 8 Conference matchup with the 18-1 and fourth-ranked Patriots.

Neosho claimed a 54-35 win in the junior varsity game.

McDonald County was led by Destyn Dowd with eight points, followed by Issac Behm with seven, Dalton McClain with six, Devin Swanson and Rylan Armstrong four each, Weston Gordon three, Josh Pacheco two and Jaxson Harrell one.

McDonald County added a 52-51 win in the freshman game behind 25 points from Toby Moore. Rounding out the scoring for the Mustangs were Pacheco and Tucker Walters with seven points each, Armstrong and Sam Barton five each and Destyn Dowd three.

Cassville

Leading 11-5 at the end of the first quarter, McDonald County outscored the Cassville Wildcats 20-6 in the second quarter for a 31-11 lead at halftime on the way to a 65-28 win on Jan. 26 at Cassville High School.

McDonald County's 16-7 edge in the third quarter was highlighted by Eli McClain's dunk for the first two of his six straight points during a 13-0 run midway in the period.

"I think all three of our teams (freshman, junior varsity and varsity) all came out with the expectation that we were going to get a win tonight," Joines said. "That is not a terrible thought except we have to prove it and not assume that is going to be handed to us. Give Cassville credit. They are a school that fights and that is what they did."

Cross Dowd scored 15 and Eli McClain finished with 13 to lead McDonald County. Rounding out the scoring for the Mustangs were Woods with eight, Dalton McClain with six, Reedybacon and Israel Marcos five each, Harmon four, Martin and Colton Ruddick and Jackson Clarkson three each.

McDonald county added a 55-37 win in the junior varsity game.

The Mustangs were led by Behm with 12 points, followed by Dalton McClain and Destyn Dowd with nine each, Ruddick with eight, Hunter Leach five, Pacheco and Walters three each and Swanson, Armstrong and Levi Malone two each.

A 44-39 win by the freshman gave McDonald County a sweep of the night's three games.

Moore scored 16 points and Pacheco had 10 to lead McDonald County. Rounding out the scoring for McDonald County were Walters and Destyn Dowd with six each, Armstrong four and Cory Tuttle two.