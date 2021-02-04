After a three-game winning streak, the McDonald county seventh-grade basketball team lost all three of its games last week to fall to 3-6.

Joplin claimed a 48-24 win on Jan. 25.

Cael Carlin led the Mustangs with 14 points, followed by Miguel Sebastian and Brodie Roessler with three each and J.P. Clarkson and Yefry Archaga two each.

McDonald County dropped a 51-32 decision to Marshfield on Jan. 26.

Carlin led the Mustangs with 21 points, followed by Clarkson with four points, Archaga three and Roessler and Eric Howard two each.

McDonald County fell to Seneca on Jan. 28. Scores and individual scoring were not available.

Eighth Grade

Against Joplin on Jan. 25, McDonald County dropped a 33-7 decision.

Scoring for the Mustangs were Johnny Miller with three points and Anthony D'Amico and Peyton O'Neill with two each.

Marshfield beat McDonald County, 47-33, on Jan. 26.

Adrian Silvester led the Mustangs with 14 points, followed by Bice and O'Neill with six points each, D'Amico with three and Trey Hardin with two.

McDonald County rebounded for a 36-31 win over Seneca on Jan. 28.

Silvester led McDonald County with 13 points. Rounding out the scoring for the Mustangs were D'Amico and O'Neill with six points each, Hardin and Miller four each and Bice with three.