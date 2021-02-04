Goodman's board of aldermen held a public hearing on Tuesday evening in regard to a Recreational Trails Program grant.

The hearing comes on the heels of a tie-breaking vote to pursue the grant at the last meeting. If awarded the grant, the funding would help construct a walking trail around the perimeter of the town's baseball fields.

Carol Meyer, with the Harry S. Truman Coordinating Council, opened the hearing by explaining that the RTP grant is an 80/20 grant that is awarded through the Department of Natural Resources. She provided a cost estimate from APAC Central Inc. in the amount of $75,838.80 -- $15,167.76 for which Goodman would be responsible.

In addition, she said there would a $1,000 fee for an environmental review, $300 to $500 for a land disturbance permit, and administrative fees to HSTCC of 10%.

Meyer said that the application must be submitted by Wednesday, Feb. 17, and, if selected, construction would begin in the fall of 2021.

Council members and residents inquired about utilizing donations and in-kind labor to offset the city's costs. Meyer noted that these contributions would need to be figured into the project scope before applying for the grant in two weeks.

Alderman Clay Sexson relayed the two most-asked questions he has received from residents -- what will it cost annually to keep up the trail for 25 years and where is the money for the project coming from? He noted that many he has spoken to expressed that there were more pressing needs in town, such as water and sewer infrastructure.

Mayor J.R. Fisher explained that the city budget is balanced, with $1 million in funds available. He said he would prefer the money be taken from the city's checking account, but that a CD could be cashed to cover the amount as well. Mayor Fisher and Alderman Ed Tuomala agreed that annual upkeep of the trail could be delegated to willing local churches and youth organizations.

Resident Ray Villa then took a moment to address those in attendance. Villa said he has lived all over the world but has chosen to call Goodman "home" for the last 24 years.

"You don't realize what a jewel you have here," he said. "This is an investment in the future, for our children and grandchildren."

"Not doing anything isn't working. We need to invest in this town or it will close down."

A representative with the Goodman Betterment Club also voiced support, saying that the organization would be willing to assist with the project in any way possible.

In other business, the council:

• Spoke about beautifying the trail with honorary trees and benches available for purchase;

• Paid bills in the amount of $25,761.49.