RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Sydney Killion gets inside a Neosho defender for a layup during the Lady Mustangs' 46-41 win on Jan. 28 at Neosho High School.

Carlie Cooper and Reagan Myrick know what kind of gum Neosho's Olivia Hixson chews.

The McDonald County duo took turns following Hixson everywhere she went in the Lady Mustangs' box-and-one that keyed a 46-41 over the Lady Wildcats on Jan. 28 at Neosho High School.

"We played very well," said coach Sean Crane. "We executed everything we wanted to do. We came in with a plan. We call that defense a 1-1-2 with a chaser. It's basically our 2-3 defense where we take out the middle. It's basically a box-and-one, but a little different. We limited her shots but, every time she shot it, she made it. What amazed me was we had Carlie and Reagan taking turns chasing her around and she never wears down. They got chances to sit and she never sat down."

McDonald County scored the first seven points of the game on the way to taking a 13-4 lead at the end of the first quarter.

McDonald County built a 21-10 lead late in the second quarter, but Neosho's Katie Ellick hit a pair of short jumpers at the end of the quarter to cut McDonald County's lead to 21-14 at halftime.

Neosho cut the lead to 23-21 early in the third on a three-pointer by Hixson and a basket by Ellick, but Samara Smith hit a shot from the free-throw line and Sydney Killion followed with a three-pointer to extend the Lady Mustangs lead to 28-21.

McDonald County led 30-26 entering the fourth period. Hixson's two free throws to open the period cut the lead to two, but McDonald County responded with an 8-0 run for a 38-28 lead.

Neosho closed the gap to 38-32 on a pair of free throws and a layup by Hixson with just over three minutes left in the game.

Killion's two free throws and another jumper by Smith gave McDonald County breathing room and Neosho never got closer than five the rest of the way.

"We were able to hit some big shots when we needed to," said Crane. "We still need to get a little bit better against a zone, but we are getting there. The last time we beat them was Feb. 7, 2015. The leading scorer in the game was Preslea Reece (currently assistant coach at MCHS). It's been way too long."

Killion finished with 12 points and Smith added 11 to lead McDonald County. Adasyn Leach added nine points, while Kristin Penn had eight and Myrick six to round out the scoring for the Lady Mustangs.

Hixson finished with 21 points to lead all scorers.

Neosho claimed a 35-33 win in the junior varsity game, overcoming a 20-16 deficit at halftime.

Abigail Wiseman led McDonald County with 11 points, followed by Kloe Myers with six, Anna Clarkson five, Natalie Gillming four, Ebenee Munoz three and Megan Elwood and Jacie Frencken two each.

McDonald county improved to 8-9 for the season heading into this week's Seneca tournament.

Aurora

Aurora jumped out to a 16-4 lead after the first quarter and cruised to a 64-36 win over the Lady Mustangs on Jan. 26 at Aurora High School.

Aurora led 30-16 at halftime and stretched the lead to 51-21 entering the fourth quarter.

Smith led McDonald County with 10 points, followed by Killion with nine, Myrick and Leach four each, Penn and Munoz three each, Elwood two and Cooper one.

Aurora added a 38-34 win in the junior varsity game.

McDonald County was led by Wiseman with 12 points. Rounding out the scoring for the Lady Mustangs were Munoz with seven points, Elwood six, Katelyn Townsend five, Myers three and Nevaeh Dodson one.

McDonald County claimed a 35-14 win in the freshman game.

Corina Holland scored 13 points to lead the Lady Mustangs, followed by Clarkson with eight, Gillming and Frencken four each and Kylan Sherman, Yarecci Quintero and Analisa Ramirez two each.