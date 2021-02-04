Pineville artist Doug Hall has a log cabin art gallery in Neosho where, every Sunday afternoon, people gather for a black powder shooting competition.

On a recent Sunday, friends gathered around the cabin's wood stove visiting before the main event. Hall said the tradition has been ongoing for about 30 years and rarely has a Sunday been missed. There is a covered area by the range for loading the rifles, so only very bad weather would keep the shooters away.

Among the participants besides Hall was Dwight Johnson, 89, of Bella Vista, Ark., who drives up every week to shoot; Silas McGatha of Reeds, who builds his own rifles; and Ron Lankford of Neosho, who organized the shoots and keeps score. A good number of others were present just to observe or visit inside.

Hall told a story about his first rifle. When he was 15 he wanted a flintlock and had begged his parents. His mother eventually told him to go buy one. Hall talked his brother, who had a driver's license, into driving him to Union City, Tenn. The family lived in Neosho, but it did not look far on the map, he said. They drove all day, and when they arrived, the gun shop had just closed. They got a hotel, and Hall purchased himself and his brother each a Pepsi and a big bag of potato chips because he did not want to spend any money on food, not knowing how much the rifle would cost. The next day they arrived at the store and Hall said he was "in heaven." He selected a handmade gun that cost $275. The lady keeping the store asked how old he was and, discovering he was 15, said she did not think she could sell it to him. Lamenting how far he had come to purchase the rifle, he asked if she could sell it to his brother, who was 18. She did, and he returned home with $1. He still has that rifle today, he added.

The way the shoots work is that participants shoot targets at 100 yards, 50 yards and 25 yards. Then they tally up the points to determine first-, second-, third-, fourth- and fifth-place winners. There is an award ceremony afterward. Hall's mother, Rebecca Hall of Pineville, makes buttons for each place on which she writes the date, the winner, the weather and names of visitors.

"It's like a time capsule, and every one of us that shoots has drawers and drawers of them," Hall said. "We have shot long enough we've had as many pass away as we have shooting, and we've got several awards named after people who've passed away and also after friends who have moved away."

Everyone puts money in a pot (there is a $2 entry fee), and the money is divided between the first-, second- and third-place winners. Fourth place is called the "loser award." Then fifth place gets the potholder award. Raylene, who is from McDonald County and declined to give her last name, crochets potholders for prizes.

"Everyone's got drawers and drawers full of potholders," Hall said.

There is a tornado annual shoot around April 15, which commemorates when a tornado blew away the first cabin that was on the spot. The friends celebrate birthdays at the cabin, and there is food every Sunday.

Hall said there are lots of places where people can shoot monthly or once a year, but he did not know of anywhere else that holds a shoot once a week.

He also added that, over time, all the friends that gather weekly have become collectors of his art, which is displayed in the gallery. He paints Eastern Woodland Indians from the French and Indian War period.