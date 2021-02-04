Division I

The following cases were filed:

John Bressler vs. Kerri Bressler. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Mason J. McAllister. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

Justin A. Abbott. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.

Ryan M. Anderson. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Keaton L. Arterburn. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

John Cameron Byers. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Jake W. Bolling. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $506.

Carl A. Buckner. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Sean A. Buckner. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Eric M. Burchette. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Kyle P. Campbell. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Christina Nicole Carr. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

August R. Carroll. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Scott E. Carter. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $35.50.

Austen T. Cole. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Isaac E. Colunga. Failed to properly affix/fasten to or maintain motor vehicle/trailer plates. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Brian A. Cooper. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Michael B. Crosby III. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Christina D. Cullum. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $14.50.

Janet R. Daise. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Scott J. Davis. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Taylor M. Dawdy. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Angelique C. Duncan. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Karla N. Essary. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Melanie N. Fierro. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

James P. Fulton. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Shyanne E. Gaither. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Curtis Garren. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Natoshia Niccole Giurbino. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Cassie J. Gonzalez. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $85.50.

Jose C. Gonzalez. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Katherine Gregory. Displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person. Guilty plea. Fine of $85.50.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Catherine Green. Suit on account.

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Daniel Johansen. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Nicole M. Wolf. Suit on account.

Cash Link USA, LLC vs. Tammy Bomar. Suit on account.

Sherman E. Kinyon vs. Hardy Newman et al. Unlawful detainer.

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Norma Napier. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Rufina Andrew. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Meegan R. Deweese. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. David T. Bennett. Suit on account.

Bank of America vs. Billy Brassfield. Suit on account.

Harley D. Lovell vs. Misty D. Dover. Small claims over $100.

Freeman Health System vs. Michael M. Mylove. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Perlihna J. Diras et al. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Kerri Bressler. Suit on account.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Kenneth Harp. Suit on account.

Department Stores National Bank vs. Jody Struthers. Suit on account.

Citibank vs. Jody Struthers. Suit on account.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Margaret Anderson. Suit on account.

Discover Bank vs. Scott M. Haggard. Contract -- other.

Discover Bank vs. Andrew Gilmore. Contract -- other.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Wendy Mathews. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Apolinar Hernandez. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Courtney A. Krebs. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Sebastian Pulido-Espinoza. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Hillary A. Bailey-Stokes. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Kyle Andrew Vandorn. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Latisha S. Gutierrez. Exceeded posted speed limit and driving while revoked/suspended.

Donald W. Sayers. Non-support.

David L. Gibson. DWI -- alcohol and exceeded posted speed limit.

Diana Lamin. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Gabriel Smith. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Apolinar Hernandez. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Felonies:

Jeremy M. Jackson. Domestic assault.

Jennifer Uhl. Passing bad check.

Ryan Rhinehart. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Sean P. Roberts. Forgery.

Paula Webb. Forgery.

Moustaphi S. Abdi. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Roger R. Lopez-Paz. Incest.

Billy R. Scott. Domestic assault, driving while revoked/suspended and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

Kelly R. Smith. Domestic assault, assault and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

James D. Wilcox. Statutory sodomy and statutory rape.

The following cases were heard:

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Iva Atkins. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Susan Bandera. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Stephanie D. Beaver et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Kevin C. Birdsong. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Jackie L. Breckenridge. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Jackeb Bryant. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Samantha Bunch. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Bell Management, Inc. vs. Theda M. Holland et al. Rent and possession. Judgment for plaintiff.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Jeff T. Cargile. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Blake A. Castleberry. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Steven Chapman. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Jeremy Clark. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Benjamin Collins. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Rocky A. Colvard. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Kay Cooper. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Sandra J. Crabtree. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Marissa N. Cramer. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Traci K. Daniels. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Myron M. David. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Jessica B. Divine. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Sheila N. Dodds. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

S. Anglin & Associates #12, LLC vs. Kristy G. Oldham et al. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital vs. Christopher Durossette. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Aliner H. Epin. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Desirae Ezra. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Vincent F. Fitial. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Roger J. Fox et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Anglin Family Investments vs. Jeffery A. Fox et al. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Melissa M. Gandert. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Howard Genz. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Lydia N. Gipson. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Christopher J. Abbey. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $125.

Moustapha S. Abdi. Theft/stealing and property damage. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Cory D. Adams. Driving while revoked/suspended. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Tatum N. Anderson. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Susan Antakbon. Possess black bass of illegal length. Guilty plea. Fine of $14.50.

Angela D. Atherton. Failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Jane Atkins. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Wendy Ann Barkfelt. Theft/stealing and trespassing. Guilty plea. Fine of $750.

Antonia Estrada Barton. DWI -- alcohol and endangering the welfare of a child. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Brett J. Beck. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Stephen E. Beck. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Joshua G. Benford. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Austin D. Bennett. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $160.50.

Dustin R. Bernard. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $304.50.

Steven Morgan Bertrand. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $85.50.

Michael C. Blake. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Andrew S. Bradley. Failed to void deer permit or fail to attach permit to deer. Guilty plea. Fine of $74.50.

Tyler T. Breen. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Daniel L. Brooks. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $85.50.

Lori Byrd. Littering. Guilty plea. Fine of $300.

Johnathan Kyle Carlin. Driving while revoked/suspended. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Sarah E. Carman. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $85.50.

August Riley Carroll. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Scott E. Carter. Operated motorcycle when driver's license not validated for such operation. Guilty plea. Fine of $85.50.

Sean Franklin Cartwright. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Gary S. Castoe. Operated motorcycle when driver's license not validated for such operation. Guilty plea. Fine of $85.50.

Jennifer Cenobio. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

James D. Chapman. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Stephanie M. Chavis. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width -- resulting in an accident and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Fine of $400.

Jonathan Edgar Cogbill. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $150. Two years unsupervised probation.

Gary N. Coggins. Unlawful possession, transport, manufacture, repair or sale of illegal weapon. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Jessica A. Cooper. Unlawfully operate all-terrain vehicle within a stream or river. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Monica M. Cornwall. Failed to signal/gave improper signal when stopping/turning left or right. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Jacob A. Cotton. Failed to cover or sufficiently secure vehicle load. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Nathaniel R. Cullum. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Dana Kristen Delashmit. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Micheal J. Dentino. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Timmy L. Dial. Fish without permit. Guilty plea. Fine of $49.50.

Bradley J. Donahoo. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Michael C. Donica. DWI -- alcohol and driving while revoked/suspended. Guilty plea. Fine of $200. Two years unsupervised probation.

Doreena L. Ehmes. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license. Guilty plea. Fine of $235.50.

Dru Rylee Finley. Fish without permit. Guilty plea. Fine of $49.50.

Colene S. Fisher. Failed to yield after stopping to vehicle that entered intersection/so close to cause hazard. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Shawyna Fisher. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Wesley C. Fisher. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Mica J. Fox. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Sean T. Gailey. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $85.50.

Jessica L. Gaylord. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Natoshia Niccole Giurbino. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Eloy Gonzalez. Peace disturbance. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Dalton E. Gooden. Unlawfully operate all-terrain vehicle upon highway. Guilty plea. Fine of $85.50.

Levi C. Grant. Unlawfully operate all-terrain vehicle within a stream or river. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Katherine Gregory. Driving while revoked/suspended and failed to register out-of-state registered motor vehicle/trailer in Mo. when Mo. resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $400.

Felonies:

Amanda D. Barnes. Non-support. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Ihda S. Benjamin. DWI -- serious physical injury. Guilty plea. Four years incarceration, Department of Corrections. Four months Institutional Treatment Center, report ordered.

Lexus Gail Blair. Assault - special victim. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Roy L. Bumstead. Property damage. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Milo C.S. Crabtree. Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony. Guilty plea. Four years incarceration, Department of Corrections. Four months Shock Incarceration, report ordered.

Julius "Jay" Dawson. Fail to register as a sex offender. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Joshua L. Erickson. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

William W. Fair. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Vernon Paul Fields Jr. Unlawful possession of a firearm. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Matthew A. Fisher. Theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft, burglary, theft/stealing, unlawful possession of a firearm and tampering with motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.