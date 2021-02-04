Hill n' Hollow Master Gardeners Meeting

The first 2021 meeting of the Hill 'n' Hollow Master Gardeners of Newton/McDonald counties will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, at the Newton County Extension Office in Neosho. The topic of discussion will be "Your Garden 2021" instructed by member Jutta McCormick. Plan, rotation, soil preparation, and soil testing will be among the topics discussed. The business meeting will follow at 7 p.m. The public is invited to attend. If you have any questions, please contact Tami Prewitt at 417-665-1053.

Private Pesticide Applicator Training

Training will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, at the Plaza Theater in Lamar, Mo., and at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, at the Barco Drive-in Theater in Lamar. Please note, if attending the training at the Plaza Theater, face masks are required to be worn covering both mouth and nose at all times, per MU policy. Cost for materials is $35. Pre-registration is required.

Note: The DVD option for completing this training is no longer available. If unable to attend one of the above training events, contact your local MU Extension office for details about the mail option training or visit: https://extension.missouri.edu/programs/pesticide-applicator-training/ to register for an online training.

This training is for producers of agricultural commodities, 18 years or older, wishing to renew or receive their private pesticide applicator's license in order to buy and apply restricted-use chemicals on their own land. License holders need to renew their licenses every five years. Call the Barton County office at 417-682-3579 or register online.

New Bethel Cemetery Public Meeting

The New Bethel Cemetery Board will hold a public meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, at the New Bethel Church community building. If you have family interred at the cemetery, please send someone to represent your family. Anyone owning plots/spaces that are unoccupied needs to attend. The agenda will include discussion of the resignation of board members, the need for new board members, mapping of the cemetery on computer, financial update, and a contact for the funeral home for location of graves to be dug.

Your input is needed on the discussion of mapping the cemetery on computer. It is imperative that we do this now to ensure that interment information is not lost to future generations. Please encourage younger generations of your family to attend and become involved.