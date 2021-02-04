RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County pitcher Riley Boyd recently signed a letter of intent to play baseball and attend Northeastern Oklahoma A and M Junior College in Miami, Okla. Front row, left to right are Sherrie Schooley (mom), Boyd, Dustin Schooley (dad) and Alicia Pillstrom (sister-in-law). Back row are McDonald County baseball coaches Heath Alumbaugh, Bo Bergen and Kevin Burgi and Tyler Pillstrom (brother).

Riley Boyd was impressive in the summer following his sophomore year as a member of the McDonald County High School baseball team.

At least he was to one umpire in particular. This umpire was Roger Ward, who happens to be the head baseball coach at Northeastern Oklahoma Junior College in Miami, Okla.

Despite not throwing a pitch his junior year of high school baseball because of the closure of schools in the state due to the coronavirus pandemic, and before throwing one in his upcoming senior year, Boyd recently signed a letter of intent to pitch for the Golden Norsemen.

Boyd is a hard-throwing right-hander with an above-average breaking ball.

Boyd said earlier this school year that NEO contacted him about his interest in attending NEO.

"They were at a game I was pitching in Joplin in the summer after my sophomore year," Boyd said. "Coach Ward was actually umpiring the game. He set up a visit and I went there and threw. Later on, I went on an official visit and toured the campus. It had an at-home feel and the team was very welcoming. I feel that I can grow under the coach's instruction."

Kevin Burgi, head baseball coach at MCHS, said Boyd has the arm to pitch at the next level.

"I am very proud of Riley," Burgi said. "Obviously he is very talented. I think NEO will be very surprised with what they get. It will be very interesting to see what he is able to do at the next level."

Boyd said missing his junior year due to covid 19 makes his signing even more special. He said he thought missing his junior year set him back mentally, but physically he progressed because he played in the summer and had the offseason to work out once school started in August.

"It's pretty exciting to sign, especially with corona making me miss my junior year," Boyd said. "It's exciting to just expand my opportunities and to be able to give it a shot."

Boyd is the son of Sherrie and Dustin Schooley.

"I want to thank my parents for believing in me and supporting me through everything I do," Boyd said. "I also want to thank my brother (Tyler Pillstrom) for keeping me on the right path and and giving me an honorable and respectable person to look up to. Also, I would like to thank Coach Burgi and Coach Bergen (MCHS pitching coach Bo Bergen) for making sure I became the best I can be."