This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Jan. 3

Andrew James Blawin, 37, Anderson, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and failure to register motor vehicle

Gage Michael Savage, 29, Pineville, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and unlawful use of weapon -- possess weapon and felony controlled substance

Tonya Thompson, 45, Siloam Springs, Ark., out-of-state fugitive

Alice Marie Wollard, 34, Noel, fish without permit for non-resident

Jan. 5

Paul Carol Brandon Jr., 56, Noel, leaving scene of motor vehicle accident and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Robert Keith Childers, 63, Goodman, driving while revoked/suspended, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, DWI -- alcohol and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident

Robert Joseph Langston, 47, Pineville, out-of-state fugitive, parole violation, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person, driving while revoked/suspended and defective equipment

Hailey Sky Patterson, 25, Oronogo, Mo., driving while revoked/suspended

Kevin M. Rogers, 57, Rogers, Ark., passing bad check

Cory Joe Schooling, 48, Bentonville, Ark., driving while revoked/suspended, property damage and trespassing

Elizabeth Marie Taff, 39, Rogers, Ark., defrauding secured creditors

Wade Taff, 50, Rogers, Ark., defrauding secured creditors and out-of-state fugitive

Heather Dawn Walker, 28, Pineville, passing bad check and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony

Jan. 6

Margarita Hernandez, 24, Neosho, driving while revoked/suspended and defective equipment

Brittany Lorraine Kloos, 32, Gravette, Ark., out-of-state fugitive and exceeded posted speed limit

Ricky Wayne Marchant, 54, Noel, burglary, forgery and financial exploitation of elderly/disabled persons

Jan. 7

Kimberly Michelle Allen, 31, Noel, tampering with motor vehicle, property damage, trespassing, burglary and theft/stealing

Isabel Barreno-Gomez, 26, Carthage, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Cody Lee Bridges, 24, Grove, Okla., purchase/attempt to purchase or possession of liquor by minor

Angel Delacruz, 23, Noel, shoplifting

Franklin George Farmer, 37, Goodman, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Misti Marie Gricks, 46, Anderson, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 11-35 grams, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and deliver, possess, deposit or conceal in a county jail a controlled substance

Jan. 8

Eric Brendon Benton, 36, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended and domestic assault

Dennis Lee Williams, 50, Lanagan, assault, endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful use of weapon -- exhibiting

Jan. 9

Dakota Robert Levi Smith, 26, Lanagan, driving while revoked/suspended

Anne Marie Sooter, 37, Wyandotte, Okla., peace disturbance

Ricky Lynn Williams Jr., 23, Noel, theft/stealing