This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Jan. 3
Andrew James Blawin, 37, Anderson, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and failure to register motor vehicle
Gage Michael Savage, 29, Pineville, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and unlawful use of weapon -- possess weapon and felony controlled substance
Tonya Thompson, 45, Siloam Springs, Ark., out-of-state fugitive
Alice Marie Wollard, 34, Noel, fish without permit for non-resident
Jan. 5
Paul Carol Brandon Jr., 56, Noel, leaving scene of motor vehicle accident and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Robert Keith Childers, 63, Goodman, driving while revoked/suspended, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, DWI -- alcohol and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident
Robert Joseph Langston, 47, Pineville, out-of-state fugitive, parole violation, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person, driving while revoked/suspended and defective equipment
Hailey Sky Patterson, 25, Oronogo, Mo., driving while revoked/suspended
Kevin M. Rogers, 57, Rogers, Ark., passing bad check
Cory Joe Schooling, 48, Bentonville, Ark., driving while revoked/suspended, property damage and trespassing
Elizabeth Marie Taff, 39, Rogers, Ark., defrauding secured creditors
Wade Taff, 50, Rogers, Ark., defrauding secured creditors and out-of-state fugitive
Heather Dawn Walker, 28, Pineville, passing bad check and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony
Jan. 6
Margarita Hernandez, 24, Neosho, driving while revoked/suspended and defective equipment
Brittany Lorraine Kloos, 32, Gravette, Ark., out-of-state fugitive and exceeded posted speed limit
Ricky Wayne Marchant, 54, Noel, burglary, forgery and financial exploitation of elderly/disabled persons
Jan. 7
Kimberly Michelle Allen, 31, Noel, tampering with motor vehicle, property damage, trespassing, burglary and theft/stealing
Isabel Barreno-Gomez, 26, Carthage, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Cody Lee Bridges, 24, Grove, Okla., purchase/attempt to purchase or possession of liquor by minor
Angel Delacruz, 23, Noel, shoplifting
Franklin George Farmer, 37, Goodman, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Misti Marie Gricks, 46, Anderson, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 11-35 grams, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and deliver, possess, deposit or conceal in a county jail a controlled substance
Jan. 8
Eric Brendon Benton, 36, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended and domestic assault
Dennis Lee Williams, 50, Lanagan, assault, endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful use of weapon -- exhibiting
Jan. 9
Dakota Robert Levi Smith, 26, Lanagan, driving while revoked/suspended
Anne Marie Sooter, 37, Wyandotte, Okla., peace disturbance
Ricky Lynn Williams Jr., 23, Noel, theft/stealing