I'm Your Huckleberry animal rescue has a new location in Pineville.

Executive director Beverly Bartley said things are going well, although the facility still needs a few upgrades.

"It's working well. It's not ideal. Ideally, we would want individual kennels and runs with an outdoor run," she said. Right now the building is equipped with chain-link pens inside, and each dog has a dog house, she said. Someone lets the dogs out three times a day.

The building's location is being kept secret for security reasons.

Bartley explained the facility is not a permanent location for the dogs. It is a safe place for them to stay immediately after they are rescued from being abandoned or lost. The rescue worms and vaccinates each dog, and then the dogs are sent to foster homes. I'm Your Huckleberry has about 40 foster homes in Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas, as far as Neosho in Missouri and West Fork in Arkansas, she said.

She noted the new intake building is better than the setup the rescue had before.

"It's certainly warmer and drier than at my house where they were before because we just had them in pens and if the weather was bad it was hard to keep them dry. In this building, it's warmer and easier to keep them dry, and it shields them from the wind," she said.

The location was donated by a benefactor.

"We just pay utilities and no rent, so that's quite nice," she said.

Eventually the nonprofit will create offices at the site, but the main focus now is on getting the kennels built.

"It's really so the whole thing can be down there at the building. Right now, my dining room is the office. It needs moving into somewhere different. The plan is to have it all down there at some point," Bartley said.

With the individual kennels and runs, each dog would have an indoor area and an outdoor area connected by a doggy door so the dog can come and go as it pleases, she said. She estimated the cost to equip the building like this to be about $20,000 to $30,000. I'm Your Huckleberry is looking for donations of materials or funds to buy materials, she said.