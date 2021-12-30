RELIGION: Why Should We Be Committed To Worship?

We were blessed to greet many visitors as we gathered the Sunday after Christmas to worship at Mill Creek Baptist Church.

James was celebrating a birthday and came forward as a new member of our church. Doug Cory opened our service with prayer. Special prayers were requested for Ricky Porterfield, Carrie Milleson, Clyde Sherman, Wayne Sherman, Becky, Betty, Carl, Donnie, Don, Holly's family, Brandon's family and Wayne's cousin's family. Brother Mark read a thank you note from Tom and Mildred Sharp.

Rick Lett led the study of Matthew 2:1-12 in the adult Sunday school class. The lesson, "Sought," reminds us that God provides salvation to those who seek Him. "Some misunderstand the truth of the gospel, while others want to silence it, but Christ is the eternal Son of God and can be found by those wanting to worship Him."

Linda Abercrombie read Revelation 21:3-4 and shared the devotional, "Future Peace." "We are living in a broken and disorderly world. For perfect peace, we need a reckoning. Spread the good news while there is time for people to do what is right and make the right choice. There will be a final judgment."

Mitchell Lett asked God's blessing upon the offering and he and Tyrel Lett served as ushers. Susan Cory and Karen Gardner led the congregation in singing hymns of praise, including "Redeemed," and Karen sang "How Can I Say Thanks" as special music.

Our pastor, Brother Mark Hall, brought us a special message for young people about what to expect from things to come in Sunday's message, "Committed to Worship." Scripture was from Matthew 2:1-12, about the wise men visiting Jesus. Brother Mark talked about how much things have changed in the last 40 years. "Some things you just have to learn through life's experiences. There are a lot of things we don't know. We are living in troubled and scary times. The key to survival was worship for the wise men and it is worship for us."

Brother Mark's message focused on the wise men, their commitment to worship and the things they had to survive. First, they had courage. "The wise men were on a dangerous trip with a wicked king. They had fear but they had courage. Everyone has fear. Different people have different fears. The last two years there has been a lot to be afraid of. It makes a difference if you have someone to help you through it." Brother Mark shared stories about growing up and being afraid of storms but, with his dad's protection, he had nothing to worry about.

Brother Mark told us the second thing the wise men had to help them survive was that they stayed calm. "They knew Herod was after them, but they were committed to worship. Stress kills a lot of people, but worship is a constant reminder of who is in control and who is in charge. Sunday morning church worship reminds us of that." In Matthew 7:12, Jesus says, "Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep's clothing, but inwardly they are ravenous wolves." Brother Mark told us that "The world is full of heartaches and trouble, but it won't last. You need to know the truth. At church, you know that someone is there holding God's word and preaching it. The key is the right church."

Brother Mark told us that because the wise men were committed to worship, they made a contribution, referring to Matthew 2:11 which tells us that they "fell down and worshiped Him. And when they had opened their treasures, they presented gifts to Him: gold, frankincense and myrrh." Brother Mark said, "Part of worship is what you bring -- not necessarily money, but helping others in the name of Jesus -- not because they earned it but because we love them and they deserve it in Jesus' name. You can give your time, talent or treasure. What you give in Jesus' name, He gives back to you more."

Brother Mark told us the wise men also survived because, when they were committed to worship, they saved the contact. "The more you stay in contact with Jesus Christ, the more the Holy Spirit will stay in contact with you. He will let you know when you get off track just like the rumble strips on the side of the road."

As Brother Mark closed the message, he asked, "Why should we be committed to worship? One word: Calvary. We have been sinners since birth. Jesus paid our penalty and our judge is a just judge. In Hebrews, it tells us that our penalty comes at the judgment. That's why we worship. By believing on Jesus, He takes care of the penalty for us.

Worship for a Christian is a natural response. Worship is a natural response when you are saved. Is Calvary not reason enough to worship? What are you going to do when life gets tough? Life happens. If we can remember passwords and codes, remember that when life happens to you, and it will, that Jesus will be there waiting for you with open arms and unconditional love. He doesn't make us earn it or deserve it. Go to worship. Be committed to worship. He is worthy of it."

Our hymn of invitation was "Trust and Obey," and Jerry Abercrombie gave the devotional.

We invite you to begin the new year in worship with us at Mill Creek Baptist Church. We are located 3 1/2 miles east of Noel, just off Highway 90. Everyone is always welcome. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. We wish God's blessings upon you in 2022, including peace, happiness and good health.

