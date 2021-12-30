Mustangs Take Holiday Classic Opener





Teddy Reedybacon scored 20 points and pulled down 18 rebounds as McDonald County opened the Neosho Holiday Classic with an 80-66 victory over the Maumelle (Ark.) junior varsity Tuesday at Neosho High School.

The Mustangs advanced to face the Lamar-Crooked Oak victor on Wednesday.

Sterling Woods added 19 points, and Eli McClain had 16 points as McDonald County (5-4) won its second in a row. Cole Martin netted 11 points, and Pierce Harmon chipped in nine.

Maumelle's scrappy JV featured a fast-paced offense and end-to-end defensive pressure.

"Maumelle has built a fairly successful program, and when you have consistent success, the entire program is elevated," Mustangs coach Brandon Joines said. "They have some definite talent and are not just a typical up-and-coming JV team. They gave us solid competition coming out of our brief Christmas layoff."

McDonald County hadn't played since a 70-51 home victory over Gravette on Dec. 20.

The 6-foot-10 Reedybacon dominated down low.

"Teddy is playing solid basketball and accepting his role," Joines said. "Regardless of the offensive end, he is defending the rim well and rebounding. Offensively, when he goes up strong and confident, he can finish consistently."

Woods, who dished out five assists, was especially effective when driving to the basket.

"Sterling has showed spurts of this type of play over the past couple years, but he has struggled with consistency," Joines said. "Right now, the confidence is elevated. He's seeing the floor incredibly well on the offensive end and making great basketball decisions."

McClain, who finished with six steals, sparked the defense.

Martin hit two early baskets to help the Mustangs shake a slow start and build an 18-10 lead after the first quarter.

McDonald County heated up on the offensive end in the second quarter, scoring 27 points and leading 45-29 at halftime.

The plucky Hornets, who had seven players, wouldn't go away. Down 62-47 after three, they cut the deficit to 11 with 3:25 remaining in the game. But the Mustangs pulled away from there.

After the Holiday Classic, McDonald County visits Carl Junction on Monday and Webb City on Tuesday.



