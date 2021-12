Three McDonald County athletes were joined by family and friends as they signed college letters of intent during a Dec. 15 ceremony at the high school.

Teddy Reedybacon signed to play basketball for Neosho County Community College in Chanute, Kan. Reedybacon is a 6-foot-10 senior.

Senior catcher Cole Martin signed to play baseball at Cowley College in Arkansas City, Kan.

Senior pitcher Levi Helm signed to play for Highland (Kan.) Community College.

