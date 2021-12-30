Murphy Takes Third In Talent-Filled KC Stampede





The big stage brings out the best in Samuel Murphy.

Last summer, he became McDonald County's first Fargo All-American and its first double All-American in the USA Wrestling Nationals in Fargo, N.D.

On Dec. 18, the sophomore finished third in the 220-pound class at the Kansas City Stampede at Bartle Hall Convention Center. The field was filled some of the nation's top teams and wrestlers, Mustangs coach Josh Factor said.

"This was, by far, the toughest tournament our wrestling program has ever attended during the high school season and will have big payoffs in prepping our athletes for the later events in our season," Factor said.

Murphy went 5-1.

"This was a major accomplishment and a great example of what he's capable of in this year's season," Factor said. "The fact that Murphy is just a sophomore shows he has a lot of potential for our program, but he needs to continue to set higher goals and be humble with the process."

Takedowns were the key to Murphy's run to the Stampede semifinals, Factor said.

"When he began working angles to set up his shots and his front headlock series, his offense was unstoppable," Factor noted.

Factor also praised the performances of Levi Smith, who was 4-2 at 152, and Blaine Ortiz (2-2) at 126.

"Our wrestlers got a great experience by competing in this event," Factor said.

In girls action in the Branson Invitational on Dec 18, McDonald County's Gisel Aragon went 3-4 at 174 and finished fourth. Jaslyn Benhumea was seventh at 115, and Stacy Lopez-Apolinar was eighth at 149.

Wrestling raffle

The high school squad and the Mustang Youth Wrestling Club are holding a raffle to raise funds for camps, national tournaments and Fargo, Factor said. The raffle is scheduled for Jan. 1 at the youth club's annual tournament.

Prizes include a Ruger rifle, a Stevens-model 320 shotgun and a Blackstone griddle. Tickets cost $10, and you don't have to be present to win. For more information, call (417) 665-9320 or email [email protected]



