MDC sets deer and turkey hunting dates for upcoming seasons

JEFFERSON CITY -- At its Dec. 10 open meeting in Jefferson City, the Missouri Conservation Commission approved the following recommendations by the Missouri Department of Conservation for upcoming turkey-hunting and deer-hunting season dates.

Spring and fall turkey hunting dates

Spring Youth Portion: April 9 and 10

Regular Spring Turkey Season: April 18 through May 8

Fall Firearms Turkey Season: Oct. 1-31

Archery deer and turkey hunting dates

Sept. 15 through Nov. 11 and Nov. 23 through Jan. 15, 2023

Firearms deer hunting dates

Firearms Deer Early Youth Portion: Oct. 29 and 30

Firearms Deer November Portion: Nov. 12-22

Firearms Deer Late Youth Portion: Nov. 25-27

Firearms Deer Antlerless Portion: Dec. 3-11

Firearms Deer Alternative Methods Portion: Dec. 24 through Jan. 3, 2023

Details on hunting regulations, harvest limits, allowed methods, required permits, and other related information will be available online and in MDC's 2022 Spring Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet and MDC's 2022 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet prior to the related seasons.

Learn more about turkey hunting in Missouri at mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/turkey.

Learn more about deer hunting in Missouri at mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/deer.

Buy Missouri hunting permits from numerous vendors around the state, online at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits or through MDC's free mobile app, MO Hunting, available for download through Google Play for Android devices or the App Store for Apple devices.