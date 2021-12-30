McDonald County Press Obituaries for Dec. 30, 2021

Raymond DeWain Anderson

April 15, 1932

Dec. 17, 2021

Raymond DeWain Anderson, 89, of Rogers, Ark., died Dec. 17, 2021, at Siloam Springs Nursing and Rehab.

He was born April 15, 1932, in Clarence, Iowa, to Elmer Alfred Anderson and Myrtle Irene Hovey Anderson. He married Cheryl Lynne Thompson on July 11, 1958. He pastored many churches over 57 years in Kansas and Missouri, then founded Powell Twin Springs Church of the Nazarene in Powell, Mo., in 1998.

He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Ruth Bender, Lowell Anderson, Lois McDonald, Ernest Anderson and Walter Anderson.

Survivors are his wife, Cheryl of the home; his children, DeWain Anderson (April) of Joplin, Mo., Raychelle Roughton (Brian) of Pineville, Mo., Janell Thorne (Dale) of Blanchard, Okla., Crystal Roughton (Tony) of Pineville; a sister, Naomi Pendagraft of Lenexa, Kan.; and 13 grandchildren.

A service is set for 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Twin Springs Church of the Nazarene with the Rev. Dave Anderson officiating. Burial will be at Pea Ridge Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at siscofuneralhome.net.

Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge, Ark.

Hugh Haney, Jr.

Sept. 21, 1931

Dec. 22, 2021

Hugh Haney Jr., 90, of Anderson, Mo., died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in the comfort of his home.

He was born Sept. 21, 1931, in Bonham, Texas, to Hugh Haney Sr. and Jennie (Davis) Haney. He resided in Western Texas, before moving to Noel, Mo., in 1975. On July 26, 1985, he married Hester Barker. He worked for the cities of Noel and Southwest City as maintenance supervisor for several years, retiring in 1993. In February of 1998, they moved to Anderson. He enjoyed attending livestock auctions, mowing and tending to the needs of his property.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two grandchildren, Kenny Hugh Stephens, Ann Marie Haney; three brothers, Freddy, Edgar and Rayburn Haney; five sisters, Mary Marshall, Marie Rogers, Lucille Manning, Irene Gordon, Elsie Burk; a daughter-in-law, Karen Altergott; and a stepson-in-law, Mark Emery.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Hester Haney of the home; four children, Dawn "Dee" Palazzolo (Michael) of Colorado Springs, Colo., Tammy Anne Lyon (James) of Amarillo, Texas, Scott Haney of Greeley, Colo., Michelle Stephens and William Jackson of Lanagan, Mo.; three stepchildren, Kim Emery of Kansas City, Mo., Matthew Barker(Lisa) of Phoenix, Ariz., Shelley Paul (James) of Neosho, Mo.; eight grandchildren; and six step-grandchildren.

A visitation was held Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes.

Online condolences may be left at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Bunita Beth Reinke Nordquist

Sept. 4, 1969

Dec. 8, 2021

Bunny Beth Reinke Nordquist, 52, of Anderson, Mo., died from complications of a severe stroke Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Little Rock, Ark., surrounded by family.

She was born Sept. 4, 1969, in Minneapolis, Minn., to Boyd "Paul" Bradley and Mary Margaret (Arbogast) Reinke. She married David Nordquist in Watertown, S.D. She enjoyed working with family every summer at Southern Fun Carnival. She loved to cook for anyone. When you didn't find her home or on the carnival, she was floating in the ocean, traveling the Caribbean and sometimes overseas with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Bradley Reinke; and her grandson, Alan Reinke.

She is survived by her husband, David Nordquist of the home; her children, Brett and Brittany Reinke, Dakota Reinke, Trevor and Taylor Reinke; her sisters, Josette and Eddie Fuller, Brandy and Chris Putman, Sue and Donnie Miller; and four grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in the Anderson Chapel of Ozark Funeral Homes.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Online condolences may be left at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Steven Ross Thomas

No birth date given

Dec. 21, 2021

Steven Ross Thomas, 65, of Anderson, Mo., died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in the comfort of his home.

He was a lifelong carpenter and owner-operator of 4 State Concrete in Anderson. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, driving fast, time on the water, and especially time in the mountains with the ones he loved.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Ross Thomas and Anna Faye (Cook) Thomas; and grandson, Tyler Thomas.

Survivors are his wife of 43 years, Tami Orler Thomas; one son, Steven Victor Thomas; an almost daughter, Donyelle Thomas; three grandchildren; two brothers, Richard Thomas, Russell Thomas (Diane); two sisters, Sandy Todd, Sarah Thomas; and extended family, Sara Divine, Loretta Garrison (Ted), Larry Morris, David Morris, Debbie Montgomery (Glenn), Teresa Orler (Robin).

A memorial visitation was held on Dec. 28, 2021, in the Anderson Chapel of Ozark Funeral Homes.

Online condolences may be left at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Raymond Anderson



Hugh Haney

