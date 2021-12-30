McDonald County High School Provides Food For Students Over Break

ANDERSON -- McDonald County High School offered students additional food to take home over the holiday break, a service the school offers year-round.

Students at MCHS have access to the school's food pantry, which is located in the building's family living classroom. Students are able to shop within the pantry and choose foods they'd like to take home, with diversifying food groups encouraged, or take a premade bag of food home at the end of the week.

Erica Price, MCHS liaison, said food from the pantries is provided through the school in conjunction with MC4Kids, a school outreach program.

"We have it set up so that if students need a weekend backpack because MC4Kids provides some food for weekend backpacks, we can supplement it with different donations," Price said. "We have set it up like a grocery store, and they can go in and shop or we have premade bags as well."

Students who wish to shop the pantry or take home a backpack of food can fill out the online form that was sent to each student email from Price. Any student in need of additional food at home is able to fill the form out and be added to Price's list. Price noted that students can shop the pantry with other students or can take goods from the pantry discreetly, based upon their preference. Price said, on Friday of each week, students can get their food during any hour of the day.

Goods in the food pantry include nonperishable foods in addition to foods that need to be cooked at home, like Hamburger Helper, Tuna Helper, and Chicken Helper.

Price said students were able to take extra food home over the break if needed. Price said, in addition to extra bags being offered, food baskets were offered to students who have recently become independent and no longer live with their parents.

"We looked around and noticed kiddos who had moved out -- like 18-year-olds that have moved out on their own and are kind of getting a start and needed some food for the next couple of weeks while they're out," Price said. "So, we provided food baskets for them."

Price said various community members donate goods to the school which are given to the students throughout the week. Price said students have various resources available to acquire food, clothing, or any additional needs.

Students that could use additional help can contact Price at MCHS.