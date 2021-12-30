Lessons Are There If You Look





Playing sports can teach life lessons.

I often heard that while growing up in the 1970s and '80s. The adults said it to my group of friends, encouraging us to be good boys. We'd nod our heads knowingly and agree. But we were more interested in the games themselves, the joy of sinking a shot, catching a touchdown pass or simply running in the Arkansas grass with our buddies.

When grownups extolled the virtues of sports, they implied that athletics would make us better people. But that's not automatic. Just donning a uniform and taking the court or field won't create an upstanding citizen. You've got to possess good character traits that the sports experience -- winning, losing, sacrificing -- brings out.

The lessons, on the other hand, are always there, if you play long enough. Do you heed them? That's the key.

As an eighth-grader at Ramay Junior High in Fayetteville, Ark., I thought I was a lock to be selected for the basketball team. It was 1981, and I played defense with fanaticism. I had an effective long-range jumper, too, but was shy about unleashing it.

During the two rounds of tryouts, problems arose. My free throws wouldn't go down. The coach kept making us attempt left-handed layups, and I was a righty who struggled to go left. For those reasons, he cut me after the second day. The coach broke the bad news in a nice way. But the dismissal was humiliating, even though I knew he was right.

I made a collect call (anyone remember those?) and talked to my dad. My parents were divorced. He lived 1,000 miles away in Greensboro, N.C. We saw each other at Christmas and during summer vacation. Pops tried to cheer me up on the phone by sharing stories of his sports failures. Then he suggested that I practice foul shots and layups as much as possible and try out again the next season. During our summer visit, he'd check my progress.

It was a basic, logical idea. But hearing it from him was like hearing it from heaven above.

And it marked the first time I set a goal.

I swiftly put the plan into motion. An outdoor court at a nearby elementary school became headquarters for this project. After classes, on weekends and even most holidays, I was there. I might miss a day or two because of an important event or an illness. But I was never gone for an extended period.

Rain, snow and the cold didn't keep me away. A downpour, hail or the sight of lightning sometimes shortened a session. Still, I almost always got work in. It helped that the court was far enough from our family apartment that I couldn't be spotted and called inside during bad weather.

I started by taking 50 free throws and 50 lefty layups every time out. Over the months, the total grew to 100 of each. Standing at the foul line, I developed a pattern before releasing the ball: three dribbles, then I'd drag my right foot three times, like a chicken scratching the ground.

That was all in addition to general shooting drills and pickup games with pals.

As I worked, the numbers improved. Soon, I hit 75 to 80 free throws on a regular basis. Driving to the hoop lefty-style became more natural and smooth. My confidence soared.

The big test came while visiting my dad. As he watched, I calmly canned 82 of 100 from the charity stripe.

Unguarded left-handed layups were easy now, and Pops jumped in to play defense, present a challenge. He was a good athlete but couldn't shut me down. I admit to giving him a little elbow action. Sorry about that, Pops.

In the fall, I went out for the ninth-grade team. There were no more problems at the free-throw line or in the layup line, and I made the squad. I was a reserve, usually seeing action after the outcome had been decided. That didn't matter. I set the goal, attained it and earned a letter jacket to proudly wear around the Ramay campus.

Every time I've envisioned a goal and truly dedicated myself to reaching it, I succeeded. I haven't done that enough in life and don't know why.

But the setting of goals is a sports lesson that's always there for me. The key is to heed it.

-- Al Gaspeny started as a sports correspondent for the Arkansas Gazette in 1987. He's worked for newspapers, including The (Springdale, Ark.) Morning News and the Florida Times-Union in Jacksonville, as a writer, page designer, editor or supervisor for more than 30 years. Gaspeny graduated from the University of Arkansas with a journalism degree. The opinions expressed are those of the author.



