Deputies Arrest Man For Brandishing Firearm

It was the night before Christmas, and McDonald County deputies were dispatched to a location behind Booneslick Lodge in Jane in response to multiple calls reporting a man brandishing a firearm and pointing the weapon at others.

While en route, deputies were also advised of a possible motor vehicle accident involving the same person — later identified as 39-year-old Spencer James Daniels of Pineville.

The first deputies to arrive on the scene determined that Daniels had fled south to McDonald’s. When the deputies arrived at the fast-food restaurant, Daniels engaged them in a short foot chase before being detained and positively identified.

As the investigation unfolded, police determined that Daniels had pointed a handgun at two people in a vehicle before intentionally striking their vehicle with his and fleeing into the Booneslick Lodge where he pointed the firearm at another person.

In an attempt to dispose of the firearm, Daniels tossed the weapon into a bathroom trashcan, but deputies were able to recover the handgun, according to police.

While searching Daniels’ vehicle, methamphetamine and assorted drug paraphernalia were reportedly found.

Daniels is being held at the McDonald County Jail with a cash-only bond of $200,000. He has been charged with three counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, possession of a controlled substance, first-degree property damage, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.

Sheriff Rob Evenson noted that the Anderson Police Department and Pineville Marshall’s Office provided assistance to McDonald County Sheriff’s deputies during the course of the investigation.

“Thank you to all agencies involved for their assistance,” he said. “This is another example of good teamwork to contain and bring a positive resolution to a dangerous situation.”