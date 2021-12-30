DECA Students Host School Rockathon For St. Jude

ANDERSON -- McDonald County High School DECA students Jayden Forcum and Lily Russel hosted an in-school Rockathon on Dec. 15 to raise money for St. Jude Children's Hospital.

During the day on Dec. 15 students could pay $20 per hour to play games, socialize, and eat catered meals in the MCHS small gym. Students could also pay $100 to stay at the Rockathon for the full school day.

Students were required to have a 95% attendance rate in any classes they were missing to attend the Rockathon. Forcum and Russel had about 40 students participate in the Rockathon and raised a total of $800 for St. Jude.

Jayden Forcum, sophomore and Rockathon project partner, said students could play games, play the Xbox, socialize, and eat foods from restaurants such as Casey's and Olive Garden, which their admission fee paid for. A variety of snacks and sodas were also provided to students participating in the event.

Forcum said she wanted to host the Rockathon to be able to help St. Jude and offer a donation from the school.

"I just know that they do a lot for everybody, so giving back to them, it makes you feel good," Forcum said.

Lily Russel, a sophomore and Rockathon project partner, said she wanted to do a project that could help children who have to visit and seek treatment at St. Jude.

"I just need to give to the kids; it makes me happy," Russel said, smiling.

Russel said MCHS principal Angie Brewer was supportive of their project and was willing to let students miss classes to help raise money for St. Jude if they met the attendance requirement for each missed class. Russel said she and Forcum prepared a packet and PowerPoint for Brewer and presented their full idea, preparing them for business presentations in the future.

Forcum and Russel said, although this is the first year Rockathon has been offered at MCHS, they'd like to see the project become an annual tradition at the school and look forward to being part of the project for the next two years.

ALEXUS UNDERWOOD//SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS. Kaleb Ellis serves food to Rockathon attendees throughout the day. Food from Olive Garden and Casey's is provided to students at the event.

