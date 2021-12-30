Daniel Cowin Construction and Tri-City Community Church Partner To Offer Holiday Treats

PINEVILLE -- Daniel Cowin Construction and Tri-City Community Church members partnered up this holiday season to make cookies and candies for their "Cookies for Heroes" event.

Jim Armstrong, Daniel Cowin Construction employee and Tri-City Community Church member, said making and delivering cookies to the Pineville Sheriff's Office and Pineville Police Station was a goal for both organizations this year, marking the first year for "Cookies for Heroes."

Armstrong said 35 boxes of candy and cookies were distributed to employees at the sheriff's office and police station. Armstrong said the idea came about from Tiffany Ray, a volunteer's family friend. Ray's son, when he was four years old, asked his local firefighters who watches their firetrucks on Christmas. When the firefighters replied that they were staying at the station for Christmas, he said they needed to make Christmas treats for the local heroes.

The idea, which was borrowed from Ray, is aimed to show appreciation and love for local law enforcement during the holiday season.

"There is so much negative with the police departments, we want to be positive about them," Armstrong said.

Debby Clay, one of the various volunteers distributing candy and cookies on Dec. 22, said she wants donating treats to law enforcement to become an annual event and one that additional community members can become involved in.

"We are planning on trying to do it again next year," Clay said. "I think delivering is my favorite part, to be able to spread some joy," Clay said, with a smile on her face.

Clay said she, alongside the rest of the volunteers, prioritized delivering treats during the holiday season to show their appreciation to local law enforcement, who may not get to go home for Christmas with their families.

"It came up during the holiday season and we wanted to participate and show our appreciation," Clay said.

Caroline Keith, a five-year-old volunteer, said she got to help with the event by helping put the boxes for cookies and candy together. Keith said it was hard not to eat the cookies and candy because everything looked so good.

"Our job is to make the world a better place for other people," Keith said, twirling a strand of hair around her finger.

Keith said she wants to help again next year, and maybe help by testing a cookie or two.