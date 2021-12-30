Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Ryan C. Erwin vs. Christun M. Erwin. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Sergio Trujillo-Rosales. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Kaleb P. Fisher. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Robert Dean Leach. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Grover F. Elliott. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

The following cases were heard:

Michael Smith vs. Melissa Smith. Judgment for dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Vincent D. Petersen. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Sergio Trujillo-Rosales. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Dave Roberts vs. Whirlpool Corporation. Property damage.

Rick Stockett et al vs. Kendra Stanley et al. Unlawful detainer.

Freeman Health System vs. Choug Yang et al. Suit on account.

Gregory L. Akehurst vs. Mason Vansickler. Small claims over $100.

Discover Bank vs. Minden A. Chamberlain. Contract -- other.

Crown Asset Management, LLC vs. Bill Eubanks. Breach of contract.

Velocity Investments, LLC vs. Paul Phillips. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

James Grant. Failure to check deer as prescribed.

Moses M. Gingerich. Failure to check deer as prescribed.

Jonathan E. Cogbill. DWI -- alcohol.

Justin Lee Forcum. Car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely.

Willem E. Austin. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Breanna M. Whitcomb. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Scott Fox. Theft/stealing.

Michael David Shrum. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Trinity Dawn Riggs. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Stephanie A. Knowlton. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Seth Gunn. Theft/stealing.

Randall L. Beaver. Driver operated commercial motor vehicle without seatbelt.

Stefany M. Presley. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Tyler James Perry. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Sherry D. Surveyor. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Kenneth S. Lakey. Theft/stealing.

Anthony C. Cashio. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Kacy W. Lankford. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Brett A. Wary. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Joel S. Pearson. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Cynthia B. Laird. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Felonies:

Lacey N. Clayton. Unlawful use of weapon -- exhibiting.

Tommy R. Eastburn. Sodomy or attempted sodomy.

Cody Lane Oplinger. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoids, delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful use of weapon -- possess weapon and a felony controlled substance.

Brett Ramsey. Delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Katherine Fields. Endangering the welfare of a child.

Tony Kiles. Endangering the welfare of a child.

The following cases were heard:

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Larry Jones.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Michael Letts.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Brian R. Oleary.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Christian Samson.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Angie Andon et al.

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Catherine Stevens.

Freeman Health System vs. Shannon K. Flahardy.

State of Missouri:

Erick E. Juarez Dominguez. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Cynthia B. Laird. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Erick E. Juarez Dominguez. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Kacy W. Lankford. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Edwin R. Lucas de Leon. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Roberto R. Mazeriegos Miranda. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Glen Edward Moore. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Joshua Michael Morris. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50

Chase R. Orband. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Yefer E. Perez Giron. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Keegan J. Rosson. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Guilty plea. Fine of $600.

Cassandra P. Smith. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.

Elizabeth M. Taff. Property damage. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Breanna M. Whitcomb. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Felonies:

Jeffrey A. Howard. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Amboro Takuma Ruan. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.