Café 76 Provides Free Christmas Eve Dinner For Community

ANDERSON -- Café 76, a homestyle restaurant in Anderson, gave 227 free meals to community members on Christmas Eve.

Leah Marsh, manager at Café 76, said she initially got the idea to serve a free meal over the holiday when she realized that McDonald County High School would not host its annual holiday dinner. Marsh said, in conjunction with her son, who is a member of JAG at MCHS, the two wanted to offer a free meal and fulfill a service project for JAG.

The meal was hosted at the restaurant on Christmas Eve from 12 to 4 p.m., with various volunteers serving the meals. Meals varied with options including turkey, ham, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, corn, and hot rolls. Marsh said part of the food was donated to the restaurant by community members, with the restaurant purchasing the rest.

"We saw a need and we felt like we needed to give back," Marsh said.

Marsh said anyone was able to come to the restaurant to get a free meal. Marsh said Café 76 served the county's police, dispatch and police stations, too, as a "thank you" to local law enforcement.

"It was an overwhelming success," Marsh said. "We've had so many people tell us 'Thank you,' and that they were grateful for the meal."

Marsh said her main goal was to help the community during a difficult time of the year.

"We wanted to help out and make things a little easier," Marsh said. "Christmas time is rough on a lot of us and so anything I can do to help out our community and make sure that everybody gets to eat."

Marsh said that, although this was the first year Café 76 has hosted a free holiday dinner, she would be happy to have the event again next year if the need is still present.