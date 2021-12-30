Stella Senior Center

The Stella Sr Center will host a New Years Eve Dance on Friday, Dec 31. Please bring finger food to share. The dance starts at 7 p.m., with The Moccasin Bend Band playing. The cover charge is $5. Call 417-628-3314 or 617-640-6742 for more information.

Banner Church of the Nazarene

Everyone is invited to Banner Church of the Nazarene at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, as Grand Ole Opry veteran Daryl Mosley will be there for the entire worship service. You won't want to miss this master storyteller and two-time Songwriter of the Year as he shares songs and stories of his life, career and faith. There is no charge, but a love offering will be taken. Banner Church is located at 597 North Fork Road in Anderson. For more information, call 417-364-7461.

Applications Available For Agribusiness Academy

The Missouri Department of Agriculture is offering 30 high school students representing 4-H clubs and FFA chapters, as well as farm families, throughout Missouri the opportunity to explore careers in agriculture through the 2022 Missouri Agribusiness Academy. The Missouri Agribusiness Academy is a competitive program for sophomores interested in pursuing agriculture-related degrees and careers.

The first leg of the 2022 Missouri Agribusiness Academy will be held June 6 to 10 and marks the program's 35th year. Students interested in participating must submit an application by Feb. 1.

For applications and guidelines, as well as more information on the Missouri Department of Agriculture and its programs, visit the department online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov.