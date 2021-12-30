This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Dec. 5

Lacey Nicole Clayton, 27, Goodman, unlawful use of weapon -- exhibiting

Keifer Sean Miles, 25, Lanagan, trespassing, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine/methamphetamine

Nomen Solomon, 39, Noel, peace disturbance and DWI -- alcohol

Dustin Shane Tygart, 36, Noel, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Dec. 6

Spencer James Daniels, 39, no address given, out-of-state fugitive

Jennifer Marie Mills, 30, Lanagan, out-of-state fugitive

Floyd Wayne Smith, 21, Lanagan, failure to register motor vehicle

Dec. 7

John Steven Farmer, 36, Miami, Okla., driving while revoked/suspended

Lori Ann Moura, 32, Noel, probation violation

Dec. 8

Jay Nash Glasgow, 49, Pineville, theft/stealing

Dustin C. Harville, no age given, Bella Vista, Ark., out-of-state fugitive, domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child

Jeffery Alan Howard, 38, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Dec. 9

Michel J. Evans, 59, Anderson, tampering with motor vehicle and DWI -- alcohol

Kathrine Renee Fields, 35, Noel, endangering the welfare of a child

Osita B. Igwe, no age given, Fayetteville, Ark., theft/stealing, peace disturbance, trespassing and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop

Tony R. Kiles, 40, Noel, endangering the welfare of a child

Dec. 10

Dikiri Ezra, 36, Anderson, endangering the welfare of a child and peace disturbance

Dec. 11

Aaron Brice Fichtner, 33, Anderson, failed to comply with Halloween-related restrictions for sex offenders

Dudley Paul Robonei, 29, Anderson, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and domestic assault

Madisyn Lee Taylor, 20, Gentry, Ark., tampering with motor vehicle