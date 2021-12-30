This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Dec. 5
Lacey Nicole Clayton, 27, Goodman, unlawful use of weapon -- exhibiting
Keifer Sean Miles, 25, Lanagan, trespassing, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine/methamphetamine
Nomen Solomon, 39, Noel, peace disturbance and DWI -- alcohol
Dustin Shane Tygart, 36, Noel, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Dec. 6
Spencer James Daniels, 39, no address given, out-of-state fugitive
Jennifer Marie Mills, 30, Lanagan, out-of-state fugitive
Floyd Wayne Smith, 21, Lanagan, failure to register motor vehicle
Dec. 7
John Steven Farmer, 36, Miami, Okla., driving while revoked/suspended
Lori Ann Moura, 32, Noel, probation violation
Dec. 8
Jay Nash Glasgow, 49, Pineville, theft/stealing
Dustin C. Harville, no age given, Bella Vista, Ark., out-of-state fugitive, domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child
Jeffery Alan Howard, 38, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Dec. 9
Michel J. Evans, 59, Anderson, tampering with motor vehicle and DWI -- alcohol
Kathrine Renee Fields, 35, Noel, endangering the welfare of a child
Osita B. Igwe, no age given, Fayetteville, Ark., theft/stealing, peace disturbance, trespassing and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop
Tony R. Kiles, 40, Noel, endangering the welfare of a child
Dec. 10
Dikiri Ezra, 36, Anderson, endangering the welfare of a child and peace disturbance
Dec. 11
Aaron Brice Fichtner, 33, Anderson, failed to comply with Halloween-related restrictions for sex offenders
Dudley Paul Robonei, 29, Anderson, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and domestic assault
Madisyn Lee Taylor, 20, Gentry, Ark., tampering with motor vehicle