Board Approves Permits For Property Improvements

SOUTHWEST CITY -- Steven Holly approached the Southwest City Board of Alderman to request permission for three improvement projects in town during the regular meeting on Tuesday.

Holly began by requesting permit approval for the installation of a fence around the lot behind Backroads and Barnyards at 200 S. Main Street.

Holly then asked what permits would be required to update the awnings on the front of Backroads and Barnyards and repair the sidewalk in front of the business.

Holly also requested permission to place a parking lot on the south side of Martin's Feed Store. He is in the process of purchasing the business so work would not begin until February or March at the soonest.

The council granted a fence permit, approved the requested beautification and improvements, and approved the installation of a new parking lot at Martin's Feed Store.

Departmental Reports

Fire Chief Shane Clark reported that, since the last meeting, the department has responded to three medical calls, two motor vehicle accidents and one traffic hazard.

Clerk Austen reported on behalf of Police Chief Bud Gow that, since the last meeting, the department has issued one ticket, assisted with one lock-out and provided aid to neighboring agencies four times. She also noted that the police station remodel is on schedule and within budget.

Public Works Director Shane Clark reported that the street department has been replacing signage, catching at-large animals and removing tree limbs from the park and streets. The water department has read meters and replaced the pump control at the Broadway Tower, and the wastewater department has been working on repairing the standby clarifier.

Clerk Austen reported that she spoke with Cornerstone Bank regarding insurance on city buildings and their contents. Every city building is being reevaluated to ensure they are adequately insured.

In other business, the council:

• Discussed extensively paid time off for city employees;

• Closed the 2021 Fiscal Year and opened the 2022 Fiscal Year;

• Completed the quarterly transfer from General Fund to Police Department in the amount of $15,722.29;

• Paid bills in the amount of $1,729.87.