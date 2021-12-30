Anderson Police Department Hosts Annual Santa Stop





ANDERSON -- Police officers at the Anderson Police Department filled their vehicles to the brim with toys, gift cards, and gift certificates for children as a part of their annual Santa Stop on Dec. 22.

Kyle Hackworth, a police officer at Anderson Police Department, lead Santa Stop for the year, carrying on the tradition that was initially started by Chief Seth Daniels and carried on by Chief David Abbott.

Hackworth said Santa Stop is a day for police officers to pull over vehicles with children in the car to offer children Christmas presents from the police department. In addition to pulling over vehicles in Anderson, Anderson Police Officers offer toys to children walking down the street or in the park.

"We will go out and pull over cars, which we try to do with children in the cars, and instead of giving them tickets or them thinking that they're getting pulled over for a traffic violation, they're actually getting pulled over to give them toys and gifts for Christmas," Hackworth said.

Hackworth said the entire Anderson Police Department, consisting of eight full-time officers, is involved in Santa Stop. Hackworth added the department prioritizes Santa Stop to be able to give back and serve the community.

"We are about giving back to our community," Hackworth said. "We're out there to try to make a difference in somebody's life, and if one toy to one child brings a smile to their face, and brings happiness to their family, that's the ultimate goal."

David Abbott, Police Chief at Anderson Police Department, said he wants the department to continue prioritizing Santa Stop as a way to give back to the community.

"We live in a really grateful community, and we want to do everything we can to give back," Abbott said.

Abbott said his favorite part of Santa Stop is seeing the excitement on children's and parents' faces when they realize they're getting a present for Christmas. Abbott added Santa Stop is a way for children in the community to have more positive and fun interactions with police officers.

"We want to have positive interactions with the community and the children," Abbott said. "That way, they're not afraid of us when they need us."

Santa Stop began in 2017 with Police Chief Daniels and has continued since then. Santa Stop will be offered again in 2022, keeping up the annual holiday tradition.

ALEXUS UNDERWOOD/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Anderson Police Department vehicle filled with toys and gifts for children during Santa Stop event. Various cash, gift card, and toy donations are offered by community members and businesses for Santa Stop.





