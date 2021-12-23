Sign in
Shop With A Hero Program Touches Lives Of Nearly 200 Kids

by Megan Davis | December 23, 2021 at 6:59 a.m.
BILLY WADE PHOTOGRAPHY/First responders and law enforcement were out in full force to holiday shop with the youth. Even a Search and Rescue dog attended and assisted with tracking down the best toys.

The McDonald County Shop With a Hero program had another record year, with nearly 200 kids shopping and swapping laughs with local law enforcement officers and first responders.

Lt. Michael Hall knew that more kids than ever would be in need of holiday assistance as other local charities stepped away.

"With the lack of Angel Tree, we knew there would be a greater need and wanted to try and help with that need as much as possible," he said.

Fortunately, the community stepped up to fill the need and spread the Christmas cheer.

Each child was selected by a staff member at his or her school and allotted $100 to spend as they wish.

photo BILLY WADE PHOTOGRAPHY/The Grinch made an appearance too! In high holiday spirits, he shopped (and even smiled) with kids throughout the night.

