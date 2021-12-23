Shop With A Hero Program Touches Lives Of Nearly 200 Kids

The McDonald County Shop With a Hero program had another record year, with nearly 200 kids shopping and swapping laughs with local law enforcement officers and first responders.

Lt. Michael Hall knew that more kids than ever would be in need of holiday assistance as other local charities stepped away.

"With the lack of Angel Tree, we knew there would be a greater need and wanted to try and help with that need as much as possible," he said.

Fortunately, the community stepped up to fill the need and spread the Christmas cheer.

Each child was selected by a staff member at his or her school and allotted $100 to spend as they wish.