RELIGION: Four Things You Need To Know About Christmas

Rick and Terry Lett were celebrating their wedding anniversary as we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church. The sanctuary was beautifully decorated for Christmas and Jerry Abercrombie greeted the congregation, opened our service with prayer and presented Pastor Mark with a Christmas gift of appreciation.

Special prayers were requested for Rick Porterfield, Carrie Milleson, Wilder, James Stewart family, the Ronnie Walker family and Clyde Sherman. Janet Chaney shared a praise and reminded everyone about the Lottie Moon Christmas offering. Linda Abercrombie led the congregation in a Christmas responsive reading. Tyrel Lett and Mitchell Lett served as ushers and collected the offertory.

The adult Sunday school lesson was "Judges" a study of Ezekiel 20. "God judges those who reject him as Lord, confronts unrepentant sinners with the truth and acts with mercy for the sake of His name. Repeated rebellion against God leads to facing His judgment."

We were so very blessed to have the Schlessman family with us to sing Christmas hymns and carols, lead the congregation in song and read the Christmas story. It was a wonderful song service.

Our pastor, Brother Mark Hall, brought us God's message, "Four Things You Need to Know About Christmas," and read scripture from Matthew 1:18-23 about the birth of Jesus.

After reading John 1:14, Brother Mark told us that the first thing we need to know is about the occurrence of Christmas. "Jesus is the God man-the Immanuel."

The second thing is that we need to know the objective of Christmas. Matthew 1:21 says, "And she will bring forth a Son, and you shall call His name Jesus, for He will save His people from their sins." Bro. Mark told us that John 3:16 also tells us that God sent His son to save us and this country from sin. "No one deserves heaven. You only get there because you believe."

The third thing we need to know about Christmas is the obligation of Christmas. Brother Mark told us that the obligation is ours. In Matthew 16:13-16, Jesus asked, "Who do men say that I, the Son of Man, am? But who do you say that I am?" Brother Mark told us that it is our obligation to answer that one question and we have between our first Christmas and our last Christmas to answer it. "It doesn't matter who everyone else says Jesus is. Who do you say He is? If you don't know, ask God to reveal the answer to you about who He is."

The fourth thing we need to know about Christmas is the order of Christmas. Brother Mark told us that there is one worldwide calendar and Jesus' birth marked that calendar 2021 years ago. "The calendar began with the birth of Jesus. This is the year of our Lord, 2021. He controls time. Time stops when He comes back and eternity begins. The most valuable commodity we have is time. We sell our time for money to live on, but the best gift to God and others is our time. That is the mark of a Christian.

Outside of Jesus, the second greatest thing about Christmas is family. You never remember what you got for Christmas, but you remember the time with your family. 1 Thessalonians 4:13-17 tells us what the second Christmas will look like when the Lord returns."

In closing, Brother Mark told us that is the order of Christmas. "The first time Jesus rode in on a donkey and stood before Pilot. The second time He will be on a white horse and Pilot will stand before Him. If you are not ready, now is the time. This is the objective of Christmas. He has the hours of our life in His hand. He controls time."

Our hymn of invitation was "Just As I Am." Steve Mason gave the benediction and everyone received an old-fashioned bag of treats as they left. We wish everyone a very Merry Christmas with Christ at the center of it with family. We invite you to worship with us next Sunday as Brother Mark will bring a special message to reach young people, warning us about what is to come.

Mill Creek Baptist Church is located 3 1/2 miles east of Noel, just off Highway 90. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11. Everyone is welcome.

