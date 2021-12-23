Obituaries for McDonald County Press, Dec. 23, 2021

Wilda Jean Cox

Aug. 4, 1930

Dec. 15, 2021

Wilda Jean Cox, 91, of Neosho, Mo., died Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in the comfort of her home.

She was born Aug.t 4, 1930, in rural McDonald County near Stella, Mo., to Elmer James and Martha Ann (Harmon) Clapper. She was raised in Stella and was a 1948 graduate of Rocky Comfort High School. On Aug. 8, 1949, she married Athol Eugene Cox. They resided on the farm in Stella prior to moving to Neosho, Mo., in 1997. Besides being a devoted homemaker, she worked for more than 20 years at La-Z-Boy in Neosho, retiring in 1993. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, reading and canning. She was a member of Northside Baptist Church in Neosho.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 65 years, Athol Eugene Cox, on Oct. 13, 2014; four brothers; and six sisters.

She is survived by her five children, Brenda Crawford (Bob) of Rogers, Laverne Cox (Lorie) of Denver, Colo., Pam King of Neosho, Terry Cox (Tammy) of Stella, Crystal Nix (Rick) of Neosho; and 10 grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with Chaplain Joe Morris officiating. Burial followed at Union Cemetery near Stella.

Online condolences may be left at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Elwin Charles Roe Jr.

Elwin Charles Roe Jr. of Bella Vista, Ark., died peacefully, surrounded by family on Dec. 16, 2021, at Circle of Life Hospice.

He was born Sept. 4, 1940, in Viola, Ark. He graduated from Southwest Missouri State College and was a retired speech, drama and debate coach from McDonald County.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mozee and Elwin C. Roe Sr.

He is survived by his wife, Kay; brother, Tommy; five children, Spike (Karen), Alan (Terri), Winnie (Gary), Jenny, Jim (Amber); and eight grandchildren.

His funeral was held Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at St. Theodores's Episcopal Church in Bella Vista, Ark., with Brandon Hudson officiating. Burial followed at Peace Valley Cemetery in McDonald County, Mo.

Donations may be given in his honor to the UAMS Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute at cancer.uams.edu.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.