National, State, and District Commanders Visit Pineville American Legion

PINEVILLE -- Dec. 20 was a historic day for Pineville's American Legion Post 392, being the first time the National American Legion commander has visited the post.

A cream room decorated with framed certificates and flags was filled with American Legion members dressed in uniform, gathering to see Paul Dillard, the national American Legion commander.

Dillard visits varying posts throughout the year, with Dec. 20 being the first time Pineville received his visit. Tim McCaine, Post 392 commander, said the district commander reached out to Dillard to attend. McCaine said Post 392 was chosen as it has been named one of the top posts in the district.

"It's a big deal, this is the first time a national commander has ever been here," McCaine said, smiling.

Event attendees sat at foldable tables and were offered a lunch consisting of soups, sandwiches, vegetables, fruits and cookies. Business cards and handshakes were passed out freely amongst attendees.

The traveling party attending the event included national commander Paul Dillard, national commander's aide Walter Ivie, department commander Gary Grigsby, senior vice commander Rose Noonan, department adjutant Lowry Finley-Jackson, alternate national committeeman George Scarborough, department historian Jerome Goolsby and zone commander Cue "Rock" Conway.

Dillard spoke following lunch, highlighting his motto of the year, "No veteran left behind."

"The most tragic outcome for a veteran left behind is suicide, and we cannot fail them," Dillard said, solemnly. Dillard noted various programs in place to help veterans struggling, highlighting the importance of the Legion's involvement in such programs.

Dillard stayed for lunch at Post 392, with other stops to be made in the day. Dillard joked that being on the road for several days at a time often becomes a blur, and difficult to tell the days of the month and days of the week apart.

"When you look out and see that Chick-Fil-A is closed, you know that it's Sunday," Dillard said. "It's the other six days of the week that we still have to figure out," Dillard said, laughing, with laughter erupting around him.

Dillard said, although traveling may be strenuous, it's worth meeting local heroes and their families.

Event attendees thanked the commanders for attending, clapping for each member who spoke or shared part of his or her story. Attendees exclaimed that Dec. 20 would be a day that Pineville's Legion Post would never forget.