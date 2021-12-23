MUSTANG MAGIC





Here are highlights from each game story that appeared in the McDonald County Press during the Mustangs' history-making 10-2 season.

Game 1: McDonald County 33, Aurora 22

Aurora was building a wave of momentum. But Destyn Dowd helped McDonald County wave goodbye instead.

Dowd's 31-yard kickoff return ignited the touchdown drive that put the Mustangs in control of their season-opening victory.

McDonald County jumped to a 14-0 second-quarter lead after Dowd's 7-yard TD run and quarterback Cole Martin's 1-yard score. The sellout crowd at Mustang Stadium roared its approval.

But the Houn Dawgs made noise, too, blocking a punt for a safety. They weren't done. Kohl Rohlman's 40-yard scoring scamper and a two-point conversion pulled Aurora within 14-10 at the 3:06 mark of the second quarter.

Then Dowd stepped into the spotlight and delivered, carrying the ensuing kick to the Mustangs' 46. That play restored the spring in McDonald County's step. Jared Mora's 2-yard run capped the march and put the home team up 20-10 with 43.5 seconds left before halftime. The PAT failed, but the point had already been made: This game is ours.

"That was a momentum drive for us," Mustangs coach Kellen Hoover said.

It's a season filled with high hopes, and McDonald County justified the optimism in the opener. The ground attack thrived as the Mustangs never trailed. Dowd and Martin ran for two TDs each, and Mora added a rushing score.

Game 2: McDonald County 45, Catholic 6

McDonald County made itself right at home on the road.

The Mustangs sprinted to a four-touchdown first-quarter cushion and routed Catholic in Springfield, Mo.

McDonald County scored on offense and defense to lead 28-0 after the opening 12 minutes and 38-0 at halftime. The Mustangs efficiently executed their game plan and cashed in on Irish turnovers.

"We really try to focus on doing our job from play to play," McDonald County coach Kellen Hoover said of the businesslike performance. "The things we can always control are our effort and energy."

Senior Jared Mora accounted for 21 points. He ran for a touchdown, returned at interception for a TD, booted a 34-yard field goal and kicked six PATs.

The Mustangs moved to 2-0, setting the stage for a test at Lamar next. The 2-0 Tigers are the defending state champions.

Game 3: Lamar 31, McDonald County 7

McDonald County had just clawed its way into contention at Lamar.

A nine-play, 80-yard march -- sparked by Cole Martin's 51-yard completion to Colton Ruddick and capped by Martin's 9-yard touchdown run -- put the Mustangs on the scoreboard. Jared Mora's PAT pulled them within 19-7 with 1:11 remaining in the first half.

If McDonald County shut down Lamar and got to halftime down by 12, the rally might continue after the break.

But the top-ranked Tigers took the ensuing kickoff and moved 71 yards in two plays to go up 25-7, essentially sealing the victory.

Lamar (3-0) won its 13th in a row. McDonald County, the last team to beat the Tigers, dipped to 2-1.

"Momentum is a big part of the game," Mustangs coach Kellen Hoover said. "That definitely got the momentum back in their favor."

But there were other opportunities, Hoover noted. McDonald County had two promising early drives end when fourth-down conversion attempts failed in Lamar territory, at the 48 and 15.

Game 4: McDonald County 31, Monett 14

A happy homecoming was in danger.

McDonald County already trailed 14-10 at halftime. Then 30 penalty yards -- 15 for a helmet-to-helmet hit on the opening kickoff of the second half and 15 more after the Mustangs' angry reaction to that split-second ruling -- placed Monett in prime position at its 49 to start the third quarter.

But no need to call off the party. It was just getting started for McDonald County's defense. The Mustangs, sparked by a Samuel Murphy sack, snuffed that drive. They forced a three-and-out next.

The offense took over, moving 60 yards in 10 plays to reach the end zone. Quarterback Cole Martin's 20-yard touchdown run and Jared Mora's PAT put the Mustangs up 17-14, and they pulled away for a 31-14 victory at Mustang Stadium.

"At that point in the game, our kids could have focused on things that are outside their control," McDonald County coach Kellen Hoover said of the penalty problem to start the second half. "And however we feel about it, it doesn't matter because we can't control what happens there. What we can control is the next defensive snap. And I was really proud of our kids for coming back to the moment and getting a couple of really big stops."

The Mustangs improved to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in the Big 8 West. Contributions came from throughout the stable.

Martin ran for 85 yards and three TDs on 13 carries. The senior was 9-for-17 passing for 145 yards and another score. On defense, Martin hauled in an interception and delivered big hits.

Colton Ruddick picked off two passes and set up fourth-quarter touchdowns with both.

Game 5: McDonald County 35, Seneca 7

It was third-and-6 at the McDonald County 39-yard line when an errant shotgun snap flew past Cole Martin.

He ran back, plucking the pigskin off the turf at the 25. Martin quickly looked downfield and focused on a welcome sight: Colton Ruddick, all alone behind the entire defense. Martin hit Ruddick at the Seneca 45, and the speedy receiver raced untouched down the left sideline and into the end zone to complete the 61-yard play.

After Jared Mora's PAT, the Mustangs led 14-7 with 6:49 left in the third quarter. Plenty of time remained. But the Martin-to-Ruddick connection opened the floodgates and sent McDonald County sailing to a victory at Tom Hodge Field in Seneca.

"Most of that comes from Cole being pretty calm and understanding the situation in the game," Mustangs coach Kellen Hoover said.

The senior quarterback had help too.

"Destyn Dowd had such a big block that let Cole have the time to pick it up," Hoover said. "That was a really big part of that play."

McDonald County, 4-1 overall and 2-1 in the Big 8 West, solidified its status as a contender eyeing the playoffs.

Game 6: McDonald County 35, East Newton 13

On a rainy senior night, McDonald County faced a slippery situation.

East Newton had just blocked a punt and recovered the ball for a score. After trailing by three touchdowns, the resurgent Patriots were within 21-13 with 8:25 left in the game.

But the Mustangs shook off the momentum shift and doused any comeback hopes.

Sam Barton returned the ensuing kickoff 27 yards, setting up McDonald County at its 35-yard line. Quarterback Cole Martin's 24-yard toss to tight end Logan Harriman and two penalties moved the Mustangs to East Newton's 31. From there, receiver Colton Ruddick got behind the defense and caught a Martin pass for a touchdown and a 28-13 advantage, ending the suspense at Mustang Stadium.

McDonald County won its third straight.

"Our boys executed," Mustangs coach Kellen Hoover said. "I was really proud of them for that, to come back when we really didn't have any momentum. And they went and took it back."

McDonald County improved to 5-1 overall and 3-1 in the Big 8 West.

Game 7: McDonald County 41, Reeds Spring 6

Cole Martin started the stampede, and the Mustangs kept running.

Martin returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown as McDonald County scored 41 unanswered points in a rout of Reeds Spring at Mustang Stadium.

McDonald County (6-1, 3-1 Big 8 West) won its fourth in a row and has outscored opponents 142-40 during the streak. The Mustangs were down 6-0, the first time they'd trailed in 10 quarters, when Martin picked off a third-and-14 pass and ran in for the score.

"Cole's play defensively had a lot to do with that," McDonald County coach Kellen Hoover said of his team's dominating performance. "That's right after a long drive [for Reeds Springs' early and only TD]. They stopped us. And then they're moving it again. Then the pick-6, and he scored. That was such a big play. Then we were able to come out and get a stop since we had the momentum. Right then, we kind of gained control of the game and just kept it."

The victory sets the stage for a Big 8 West showdown at Nevada (6-1, 4-1) with heavy postseason implications.

Game 8: McDonald County 39, Nevada 34

Quarterback Cole Martin and his convoy of blockers delivered the goods as McDonald County hauled away a pivotal Big 8 West victory.

Martin rushed for 215 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries and threw for 187 yards and two scores, helping the visiting Mustangs edge Nevada at Logan Field.

McDonald County won its fifth straight, seizing sole possession of second place in the West at 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the league. The Mustangs are also second in District 6 standings with the playoffs drawing near.

"I'm proud of how our kids kept fighting all night," coach Kellen Hoover said. "It was a gritty win. Both teams were like boxers throwing punches. That's a really good football team."

The squads traded haymakers, but McDonald County had the most consistent playmaker -- Martin. His signature play, a draw that lets the senior scan the field before choosing a running lane, struck gold time and again.

"He's back there for a reason," Hoover said of Martin's decision-making ability. "So much of it is based on alignment. We've got six linemen in there that we feel like can open up some things."

Game 9: McDonald County 20, Cassville 0

McDonald County just completed its finest regular season since the Beatles were topping the charts.

It's music to the ears of the Mustang faithful, and they're ready for encores.

Cole Martin threw two touchdown passes to Levi Malone as McDonald County won its sixth in a row, shutting out Cassville at Mustang Stadium.

McDonald County, 8-1 overall and 5-1 in the Big 8 West, secured second place in conference and District 6 standings. The Mustangs will next host seventh-seeded Monett (2-7) in the first round of the district playoffs.

According to a news release from Ken Schutten, communications/media specialist for the McDonald County School System, it's the Mustangs' best record since the 1965 team went 8-1. Schutten said there's some disagreement about whether this year's squad is setting its own mark -- instead of an all-time school standard -- because the district wasn't fully consolidated until 1968.

Here's the bottom line: It's been 56 years since McDonald County football was this successful.

"As far as the overall record and things like that, I really don't get too much into that," Mustangs coach Kellen Hoover said. "We'll let the end of the season decide where we fall with that kind of stuff. Our main concern is definitely being ready to go [for Monett]."

Game 10: McDonald County 35, Monett 0

It's the best season in McDonald County football history.

And it's not over yet.

Cole Martin threw three touchdown passes, two to Jack Parnell, as the second-seeded Mustangs thrashed seventh-seeded Monett in the opening round of the Class 4, District 6, playoffs at Mustang Stadium.

McDonald County won its seventh in a row, improving to 9-1 and surpassing the 1965 team (8-1) for the school's finest record.

The Mustangs, ranked eighth in the Missouri Media state poll, advanced to host sixth-seeded Hillcrest (2-8), a 24-14 winner over third-seeded Carl Junction, in the district semifinals.

Parnell, a junior, finished with four catches for 83 yards, including a 47-yard touchdown to start the scoring and a 33-yard TD just before halftime. His grandfather, Steve, was the quarterback in 1965, and that family connection links the two winningest squads in program history.

"Pretty cool that the Parnell story was there. It's pretty cool that Jack's able to experience that," McDonald County coach Kellen Hoover said. "Our guys played really well tonight, all three phases. It was a great team win, offense, defense, special teams."

The Mustangs are 6-0 at home and posted their second consecutive shutout, limiting the Cubs (2-8) to 146 total yards.

Game 11: McDonald County 48, Hillcrest 21

Cross Dowd caught two long touchdown passes as McDonald County roared into the Class 4, District 6, championship game with a victory over Hillcrest.

But a pass breakup was perhaps the junior's biggest contribution at Mustang Stadium.

Trailing 28-14 in the third quarter, Hillcrest saw a first down at McDonald County's 1-yard line become fourth-and-goal from the 8. Hornets quarterback Mike Floyd lofted a pass toward 6-foot-5 receiver Cole Greisemer. The 5-11 Dowd and Greisemer leaped for the ball, then tumbled to the turf on the left side of the end zone as they battled for possession. The fight continued, with Dowd eventually knocking the pigskin away and ending the threat. Dowd bounced up and celebrated with teammates. Greisemer lingered, sitting and pondering the lost opportunity.

"He was fighting the whole time," a smiling Dowd said of grappling with Greisemer. "We were both fighting for it. I didn't really think about it."

The adrenaline shot from that stop sent McDonald County sailing 92 yards in three plays. Quarterback Cole Martin's 80-yard run led to Colton Ruddick's 8-yard TD on a sweep as the Mustangs moved ahead 35-14. Plucky Hillcrest kept swinging, but McDonald County (10-1) maintained control the rest of the way and won its eighth in a row.

Game 12: West Plains 42, McDonald County 7

There were hugs and tears when it was over. Nobody in red and black wanted to see the magical season end. But it did.

Connor Lair scored four touchdowns as top-seeded West Plains rolled past second-seeded McDonald County 42-7 in the Class 4, District 6, championship game on a cold and blustery night at Zizzer Stadium.

The loss snapped the 10-2 Mustangs' eight-game winning streak and was a tough way to conclude a record-setting campaign and the best year in school history.

"Nobody can take away the things that they've accomplished in 2021, and I'm really proud of them," McDonald County coach Kellen Hoover said.

What made this group, ranked eighth in the state in Class 4, so special?

"The family aspect of it was really apparent this year," Hoover said. "They really wanted to be there for their brother. And they didn't want to let the next guy down. You could just see that this was a really tight-knit group that wanted to do things that have never been done before. They set out to do that at the very beginning of the year, and they accomplished some pretty great things."

After McDonald County forged a 7-7 tie on quarterback Cole Martin's 15-yard run and Jared Mora's PAT with 1:08 left in the first quarter, West Plains (10-1) used big plays to score 35 unanswered points.

Al Gaspeny/File Photo Cheerleaders hold up a sign for the McDonald County football team to bust through prior to a game this season.



Al Gaspney/File Photo The Mustangs run on the field prior to their game against Monett.



Graham Thomas/File Photo Cole Martin runs for yardage against West Plains during the Class 4 District 6 championship game on Nov. 12 in West Plains.



Graham Thomas/File Photo McDonald County's Cross Dowd punts the football away against West Plains on Nov. 12.



Graham Thomas/File Photo Toby Moore and his McDonald County teammates take a knee after a tough season-ending loss against West Plains on Nov. 12.





