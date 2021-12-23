Mr. and Miss Noel Crowned at Christmas Pageant

Family members and friends gathered to cheer on their little ones vying for honorary titles and crowns at the Noel Christmas Pageant.

Noel city clerk Deby Hopping and alderwoman Faye Davis were excited to sign up 11 contestants who competed in the pageant.

Last year's event was canceled due to covid-19 concerns.

But this year saw several contestants wanting to participate and enthusiasm building before the event began.

Rep. Dirk Deaton served as emcee at the Dec. 10 event at the River Ranch Resort in Noel.

In the 3-6 age category, Ruth Ann Crittenden, 4, was named the winner. She is the daughter of Rachel and Nathen Crittenden. Greyson Burton-Gibbs, 5, also took the crown. He is the son of Katie and Drew Gibbs.

In the 7-10 age category, Christen Gibbs, 8, was named the winner. She is the daughter of Katie and Drew Gibbs. Chance Arnett, 7, took the crown in the category. He is the son of Catiga Arnett.

Winning contestants each won a crown, cape and scepter. The winners and their royal court were invited to ride on a float, created by Davis and TJ Fontenot, in the Noel Christmas parade the next day, where they waved at the audience and threw out candy to everyone along the parade route.

Other contestants included:

Emmalyn Stoufflet, 3, daughter of Cheyenne and Wesley Stoufflet;

Laila Altamirano, 3, daughter of Daneida Morales;

Bentley Stoufflet, 5, son of Cheyenne and Wesley Stoufflet;

Ashley Sheppard, 8, daughter of Crystal and Travis Sheppard;

Ryan Arnett, 9, son of Catiga Arnett;

Olivia Ingle, 9, granddaughter of Jennifer Ryan;

Aiden Sheppard, 10, son of Crystal and Travis Sheppard.

Peyton Martinez, 6, was unable to attend.

Refreshments for the event were provided by Sidewinders Café.'

Family, friends and contestants enjoyed the event, which officials hope to expand.

"This was such a fun night!" Hopping said. "We were so encouraged by all the support of family and friends of each contestant that came out to join the fun," she said.

"We are really looking forward to next year being bigger and better."

Courtesy photo Chance Arnett, 7, and Christen Gibbs were named the winners in the 7-10 age category at the Noel Christmas Pageant.



Courtesy photo Ruth Ann Crittenden, 4, and Greyson Burton-Gibbs, 5, were named the winners in the 3-6 age category at the Noel Christmas Pageant.



Courtesy photo Winners of the Noel Christmas Pageant pose with Santa Claus.

