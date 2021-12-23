McDonald County Library Hosts Santa's Workshop Dec. 17

PINEVILLE -- McDonald County Library hosted its first Santa's Workshop event on Dec. 17 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Event attendees participated in crafts, activities and giveaways.

Hazel Sheets, director of the McDonald County Library, said event attendees did multiple crafts, including craft ornaments for the kids and wreaths for adults. Sheets said one of the goals of the event was to provide an all-inclusive Christmas event for the community.

"Our main goal was just to do a Christmas event," Sheets said. "We wanted to do a Santa's Workshop -- you come in, you make your craft, you get your bookbag, and promote the library."

Sheets said she wanted to prioritize the library working with the community during the holiday season while providing an event the whole family could enjoy.

"We wanted to include the community in something and have library involvement still," Sheets said.

Children left the event with a bookbag, a coloring book and a teddy bear. Sheets said the library was able to put the event on using proceeds from the fall book sale.

On Dec. 18, the Anne Croxdale Memorial Library in Southwest City had a Santa Workshop event, at which attendees participated in the same activities offered at the McDonald County Library.

Sheets said she hopes to host the event at the library again next year, hoping to start an annual tradition.