McClain Scores 24 As Mustangs Win





Eli McClain erupted for 24 points, and Pierce Harmon scored 18 as McDonald County used a strong second-half surge to defeat Gravette, 70-51, on Monday night at Mustang Arena.

The Mustangs trailed the Lions, 26-24, at halftime but seized control in the third quarter and pulled away down the stretch.

What was the difference?

"Our guards decided they were going to run our offense and not try to force passes," McDonald County coach Brandon Joines said. "We did a great job being patient in the second half. When we move the ball, move without the ball and we're just productive and nobody's hiding from it, we can be a very dangerous team."

Gravette (8-5) hit five 3-pointers during the first half, then went cold from the floor after intermission.

"I just thought we didn't get shots to fall, and they did," Lions coach Matt Busch said. "I thought that was the difference in the game. When you don't score and they're scoring fast, there tends to be a problem."

McClain, a 6-foot-6 senior forward, had extra duties in the post area with 6-10 Teddy Reedybacon sidelined by an illness.

"Eli did an excellent job stepping in," Joines said. "That's what he needed to be tonight. I think he felt that pressure, and he stepped up to it. He rebounded the ball well, too. He wasn't just one-dimensional. Defensively, he protected the rim a little bit for us."

McClain also ran the floor and was rewarded with momentum-fueling dunks as teammates looked to pass him the ball on breakaways.

"It made him feel good and everybody feel good," Joines said.

The Mustangs (4-4) asserted themselves in the third quarter on both ends of the court. Cole Martin found Harmon for a 3, capping an 18-8 run and giving McDonald County a 42-34 advantage entering the final eight minutes.

"I thought they played a little harder than what we did," Busch said of the second half. "I thought we came out of halftime a little lackadaisical But [it was the] same defense, same offense, just the shots weren't falling."

Dakota Sizemore led Gravette with 11 points. Brooks West scored nine, and Gunnar Woolard netted eight.

Martin contributed 13 points, and Sterling Woods added 10 for the Mustangs, who finished with four double-digit scorers.

"I'm proud of the effort in the second half," Joines said. "It's going to be that way every night, where we've got to bring it. We can't take a quarter or a half off. Otherwise, it's going to be a bad outcome for us."

West scored inside to pull the Lions within 42-36 early in the fourth quarter. McDonald County thwarted the threat by registering 11 unanswered points. Martin's corner 3 made it 53-36 with 5:21 remaining, essentially securing the victory.

The Mustangs next play in the Neosho Holiday Classic from Dec. 28-30.

Mustang Classic rewind

McDonald County went 1-2 in its tournament last week, falling to Springdale, 85-60, in the opener, routing Alma, 76-42, and dropping a 68-65 decision to Gateway City in the fifth-place game. Mustangs guard Cross Dowd was named to the all-tournament team.

The Lady Mustangs (1-9) lost, 58-37, to Fort Smith Southside, 50-25 to Alma and 54-34 to Webb City in the seventh-place game. McDonald County forward Samara Smith was an all-tournament selection.

Al Gaspeny/Special to McDonald County Press Gravette's Gabe Edgmon (10) and Dakota Sizemore (0) look for room as McDonald County's Sterling Woods and Cole Martin (right) defend during Monday night's game at Mustang Arena.



Al Gaspeny/Special to McDonald County Press McDonald County's Sterling Woods (center) and Eli McClain work against Michael Duke (5) and the Gravette defense Monday night.



Al Gaspeny/Special to McDonald County Press McDonald County's Eli McClain shoots as teammate Pierce Harmon (far right) watches and Gravette's Dakota Sizemore (0) and Gunnar Woolard (24) defend during Monday night's game at Mustang Arena. McClain scored 24 points, and Harmon added 18 in McDonald County's 70-51 victory.





