Letters To Santa From White Rock School

Dear Santa,

I would like a falcons football.

A signed Jerry rice football card.

Call of duty vanguard.

Call of duty biacin ops.

Ms. Downs wants a signed taylor swift album.

From,

Tristan R

Dear Santa,

I whant a barbe jrem haus. and I whant a cran book. and I whant a Jimc mat. and I whant a pet fish. and last a vacashin.

From,

Cannon F

Dear Santa,

I been as good as I possible could. be if I have made your nice list then. I would like you to bring me my. life as stuf and Barbie dolls Please and thank you.

From Piper G

Dear Santa,

First, I want for christmas it's some new cloths. Then, I want a new Bike. Last, I love you santa!

From Katelynn P

Dear Santa,

This is my Christmas list. What I want for Christmas is (when it comes out) Splatton3. What I want for Christmas is an ocuius v.r. set. What I want for Christmas a pet axolotle. What I want for Christmas is a pet turtul.

From Sonora

Dear Santa,

first I want a new hoody than I want new shoes and tons of candy also I want a razor bike that is battery powerd and then $20 also I want 100 dojo points and a German sheperd.

From Regan O

Dear Santa,

I want is joyride.

I want is a transformer.

I want is a pet snake.

I want is a hoverbowd.

I want is dragon armor.

From Gage

Dear Santa,

For christmas I want pokemon 3. For Christmas I want a PS4. For Christmas I want 10 4S3 games. For christmas I want 10 htedoe games. For Christmas I want 10 more moofee XO Santa.

Love,

Able

Dear Santa,

Kotwy.fsrLll. Der, Lotl. krl. Love yll sn. Kerhiwt4.0. rke FL vrt 11. Luke ntldf. Dalt. hllsO.

Loo lt.kpr.

Love,

Luke

Dear Santa,

dis is my christmas list. I would like a citin. I would like a dog. I would like a PS5. I would like a POb. I would like a god christmas. I would like a intindo ctrnr pelse.

Love,

Gus

Dear Santa,

For christmas I want heles. I want 1000 dolrs. I want a Kake. I want a PS5.

Love,

Jaxun

Dear Santa,

IY HDYS ANIYDA Baket ANIYDA zebra the ANIYDA NVSAN ANIYDA doe tAe AN IYDA cat the IYDA turtle the ANIYtA lizad the ANIYtA thx the ANIYtA kos ANIYtA Kon

Love,

Nash

Dear Santa,

I want a lots of toys. I want a Haske and golden retrevr. I want cios. and alots and a lots and a lots of Presens.

Love,

Angeles

Dear Santa,

What I wut is to help the por peple for I can giv them food and watr and shos. and wut I want is a Stoft anmal and a doll. and a dac pac

Love,

Valeria

Dear Santa,

I wut a huvbrd. I wut a PO bogvh. I wut a skabr. I wut a eichskoor. I wut a dog. I wut a cat. I wut a mokchrkr. I wut a PS5. I wut a latop. I wut a fohko5.

Love,

Jasxon

Dear Santa,

I want a christmas doll. I want a barbie dream house. A toy for my BaBy Brother.

Love,

Maddison

Dear Santa,

I like A T-Rax Toy. I like a Shark Pofeti. I like A car toy.

Love,

Alex

Dear Santa,

I wat lego. I wot toy car. I wot a pino toy. I wot poekmon toy. I wot poekman cord. I wot notedosich and pog man book.

Love,

Nuching

Dear Santa,

I wut to have a poosy doll ples. I wut to have a Rainbow High doll ples. I wut to have a unicorn doll ples. I wut to have a cribaby ples.

Love,

Kallie

Dear Santa,

A crosfrmrs dog moybooks A figioo tablets five A song Aoe. A grl drmiseers cult size 8 X 10 Rex dinosaur mask mr. Alligator Pocemon or OD5 dox in to sich.

Love,

Trever

Dear Santa,

I U PS5. I U OPSU. I U ps3. I U a PS2.

Love,

Theror

Dear Santa,

I would like a nefe gun mine brans a new bike that is red LOL dolls for wler! An new nenitido swich wite and joy con! a new pown! candy!

Love,

Kloe

Dear Santa,

I wunt a ps5. for Christmas. I wunt a new game. I want a new Adok. I want to go to New Youk. I want doeman boors.

Love,

Hayden

Dear Santa,

My christmas Wish. I want a cry baby. I want a sled. I want a cry. I want a elf.

I want a christmas tree. I want pupy. I want a citin. I want a Bld bog. I want a Big Mrdons.

Love,

Kendall

Dear Santa,

For Christmas i want poppy playtime. I want a Dog. I want Dogman Books. I want a Kallie LOL. I want a game. I want the now sprs jane. I want a play st.

Love,

Mason

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want hor bdi. I want a elf. I want a dog. I want a cat. I want a fish.

Love,

Aaron

Dear Sant,

I have been very good this year. I have done the senice things. I cooked for my family. I cood mac-N-cheese for btnnr. Wud like Happy NaPoepp for Christmas.

Love,

Amberlyts

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. I have done these nise things. help others. Be kinD to others. And use a KInD voice. Can I plse have Wubble Bubble

Love,

Kaiden

Dear Santa,

I have helpt PC POl how were geting boldy I ask some kids if they want to play. I mad my borther a elry Brithday presint. I want New cols. I want a Jombo pop it. I want some sqisheys.

Love,

Lydia

Dear Santa,

Can i plese have a Roblox car and Roblox peapole. mincraf Pelpole. Helping being kind. Playng with frendes that ar lonoly.

Love,

Alex

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. I played with others. I held the door for others. I helped my brother get butter norecd. I want a bike. I want a table. I want a x-box controller.

Love,

Roger

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. I have done these nice things. I Play with People I help people. I let people play with my toy. I want a LOL. I want cat toy. I want a fidget.

Love,

Kori

Dear Santa,

I have Ben god and I wot a Big rainbow Dall an last year I got a small rainbow Dall. So What I did to be on the god list so I help my sitstr and I help My DaD and I help my mom.

Love,

Khloe

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this yer. I hav done these Nice things. I got something for some one. I brought wet wipes for my class. I Picked flowers for my mom. I want a LOL doll. I want a POP-it. I want a flower dress for my Mom.

Love,

Nevaeh

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year I fed mi Anmils Good Friend Cheeh others up I want a keytch Roblox Heb FoS

Love,

Zack

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things. Pet my pets kind to my sister play with my brother. Rlc Truck Rlc car Rlc robot. RlC Mario Kart Yoshi Plushie Yoshi Remote Control Bowser.

Love,

Sawyer

Dear Santa.

I have been very good this year. I have done these nice tings. I hellp people up if they fall I play whith people if they ar sad. I do chores. I want a D.S. I want Tv game. I want a amungus plushi. I want a marker box. I want a llama plushi.

Love,

Kimiko

Dear Santa,

I have ben very good this yoar. I have this been #ruig to been hands to miself. I wot a reot and miss and Legos I want a cute coffee cup.

Love,

Wes

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. I have done these nice things. I helped my dad with chores. I painted racks for my family. I am a good friend. My christmas wishes are pS5 RICCan Xbox X.

Love,

John

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. I have done these nice things.

I gave hugs. I played with my frinds. I helped others. Lols Naoug brhes

Love,

Britney

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. I have done these nice things. I be qiwet when people are reading. I ask People to play. I help People up when they fall. I wish for my leitel borether to be ok. I wish for my mom to be ok. I wish that I can sleep in. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk.

Love,

Bentley

Dear Santa,

I have been ver good this year. I have done these nice things. hold the door for my family. I do chors at my house. I help others up if they fall. my christmas wishes are: I wish I will get all my presints. I wish bentley will move next to me. I wish I will go to the Amusment Park.

Love,

Ethan

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. I have done these nice things. I helpt one of my family friends. I play whith friend wen they are sad. I help my cozin throing. My Christmas wishes are to have lots of presints. To get lots of soft things. I want lots of fun things.

Love,

Brent

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year I have done these nice things. I hlep Jon up. I hlep the Ms. Bloeklen up. I play with sub at reesis. I wot a sled. I wot a job PoTT. I wot my DaDDy.

Love,

Grace