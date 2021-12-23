Letters To Santa From Pineville Primary School

Pineville Primary
Dear Santa,
My name is Kale and I am 5 years old.
This year I was very good and used my manners.
This year I would like: Remote control car, Talking Dinosaur, Monster truck with control, Toy mouse.
Merry Christmas
Dear Santa,
My name is Rayidid and I am 5 years old.
This year I was very good.
This year I would like: fire truck stuff, fire house socks, legos.
Merry Christmas
Dear Santa,
My name is Angel and I am 4 years old.
This year I was very good, used my manners and ate all my veggies.
This year I would like: sucker (candy), bike, slime, marshmellows.
Merry Christmas
Dear Santa,
My name is Cade and I am 3 years old.
this year I was very good, used my manners and ate all my veggies.
This year I would like: socks, trash picker, legos, cars.
Merry Christmas
Dear Santa,
My name is Jpsoll and I am 5 years old.
This year I was very good, used my manners and ate all my veggies.
This year I would like: Barbie doll house, a unicorn, a pony, Barbie doll car.
Merry Christmas
Dear Santa,
My name is Vincent and I am 4 years old.
This year I was very good, used my manners, ate all my veggies.
This year I would like: a Dinosors, monster truck, monsters.
Merry Christmas
Dear Santa,
My name is Jackson and I am 4 years old.
This year I was very good, used my manners, ate all my veggies.
This year I would like: Bicycle, 4-wheeler, monster truck, dinosaurs.
Merry Christmas
Dear Santa,
My name is Jolene and I am 4 years old.
This year I was very good and used my manners.
This year I would like: Barbie, candy canes, snow boots, a pony.
Merry Christmas
Dear Santa,
My name is Grant and I am 4 years old.
This year I was very good.
This year I would like: Paw Patrol, RC Car, Road Blocks, Paw Patrol Book.
Merry Christmas
Dear Santa,
My name is Charlie and I am 3 years old.
This year I was very good, used my manners, ate all my veggies.
This year I would like: Monste truck, cars, Dinosaur, Talking books.
Merry Christmas
Dear Santa,
My name is Margaret and I am 3 years old.
This year I was very good, used my manners, ate all my geggies.
This year I would like: Baby doll, doll clothes, pesent, candy cane.
Merry Christmas
Dear Santa,
My name is Josiah and I am 3 years old.
This year I was very good, used my manners, ate all my veggies.
This year I would like: Present, Big robot, Pigs, Big truck
Merry Christmas
Dear Santa,
My name is An and I am 3 years old.
This year I was very good, used my manners, ate all my veggies.
This year I would like: a puzzle, Paw Patrol book, airplane, monster truck.
Merry Christmas
Dear Santa,
My name is Dominick and I am 3 years old.
This year I was very good, used my manners, ate all my veggies.
This year I would like: train, snake (bull), Legos, socks.
Merry Christmas
Pineville Elementary 3rd Grade
Dear Santa,
I hope you are well and are enjoying nice weather at the North Pole.
My name is Reese. I am 8 years old. I live at Pineville. Mo.
I've been very good this year!
For Christmas, please may I have Pop-it ball, 4-wheeler, puppy.
Thank you!
Lots of love from Reese
Dear Santa,
I hope you are well and are enjoying nice weather at the North Pole.
My name is Ruby. I am 8 years old. I live at Anderson, Mo 64831.
I've been mostly good this year!
For Christmas, please may I have Big box of Fidgets. A chrome book. Some new earrings. Bath and Body works soap.
Thank you!
Lots of love from Ruby
Dear Santa,
I hope you are well and are enjoying nice weather at the North Pole.
My name is Dominick. I am 8 years old. I live at Pikneville, Mo.
I've been very good this year!
For Christmas, please may I have minecraft action Figure, Phone, tablet.
Thank you!
Lots of love from Dominick
Dear Santa,
I hope you are well and are enjoying nice weather at the North Pole.
My name is Addie. I am 8 almost 9 years old. I live at Pineville, Mo.
I've been very good this year!
For Christmas, please my I have a popit puse. dresses, dolls, cute belts, toy dog, and good christmas.
Thank you!
Lots of love from Addie
Dear Santa,
I hope you are well and are enjoying nice weather at the North Pole.
My name is Paul. I am 9 years old. I live at Pineville, Missouri.
I've been very good this year!
For Christmas, please may I have Pokemon, RC car and a drone.
Thank you!
Lots of love from Paul
Dear Santa,
I hope you are well and are enjoying nice weather at the North Pole.
My name is Skye. I am eight years old. I live at Stella, Mo.
I've been good this year!
For Christmas, please may I have a duffel bag for Basketball and an elf pet. My last thing is shelving for my bathroom.
Thank you!
Lots of love from Skye
Dear Santa,
I hope you are well and are enjoying nice weather at the North Pole.
My name is Autumn. I am 9 years old. I live at Anderson, Mo 64831.
I've been very good this year!
For Christmas, please may I have a horse toy and a sat toy and a dog toy a hoody a sweats and fuzz socks that is it.
Thank you!
Lots of love from Autumn
Dear Santa,
I hope you are well and are enjoying nice weather at the North Pole.
My name is Cayton. I am 8 years old. I live at Pineville, MO.
I've been good this year!
For Christmas, please may I have a X box remote, Pokemon, Xubox nerd set and snow.
Thank you!
Lots of love from Cayton.
Dear Santa,
I hope you are well and are enjoying nice weather at the North Pole.
My ame is Gracelyn. I am 9 years old. I live at Pineville, Mo.
I've been mostly good this year!
For Christmas, please may I have Squishies, cats, candy, snow.
Thank you!
Lots of love from Gracelynn
Hello Santa! My name is Jose and I am 9 years old. I live in Anderson, Mo.
I have been very good this year and have been thnking of what I would like for Christmas.
1. PS5
2. Pokemon
3. Some games
I am very excited for your visit and will leave out cookies and millk for you and some carrots for your reindeer.
Love,
Jase
Hello Santa!
My name is Dawn and I am 9 years old. I live in Pineville, Mo.
I have been very good this year and have been thnking of what I would like for Christmas.
1. 8 LOL dolls
2. 8 OMG dolls
3. the winter chalet
I am very excited for your visit and will leave out cookies and millk for you and some carrots for your reindeer.
Love,
Dawn
Hello Santa! My name is Trinity and I am 8 years old. I live in Pineville, Mo.
I have been very good this year and have been thnking of what I would like for Christmas.
1. World peace
2. for my mom to be happy
3. a poppet
I am very excited for your visit and will leave out cookies and millk for you and some carrots for your reindeer.
Love,
Trinity
Hello Santa! My name is Quinn and I am 9 years old. I live in Pineville, Mo.
I have been very good this year and have been thnking of what I would like for Christmas.
1. A gaming chair
2. A water Bottle
3. A new Xbox controller
I am very excited for your visit and will leave out cookies and millk for you and some carrots for your reindeer.
Love,
Quinn
Hello Santa! My name is Aena and I am 9 years old. I live in Anderson, Mo.
I have been very good this year and have been thnking of what I would like for Christmas.
1. LOL doll
2. popit pack of 50
3. Minecraft figure
I am very excited for your visit and will leave out cookies and millk for you and some carrots for your reindeer.
Love,
Arena