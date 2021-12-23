Letters To Santa From Pineville Primary School

Pineville Primary

Dear Santa,

My name is Kale and I am 5 years old.

This year I was very good and used my manners.

This year I would like: Remote control car, Talking Dinosaur, Monster truck with control, Toy mouse.

Merry Christmas

Dear Santa,

My name is Rayidid and I am 5 years old.

This year I was very good.

This year I would like: fire truck stuff, fire house socks, legos.

Merry Christmas

Dear Santa,

My name is Angel and I am 4 years old.

This year I was very good, used my manners and ate all my veggies.

This year I would like: sucker (candy), bike, slime, marshmellows.

Merry Christmas

Dear Santa,

My name is Cade and I am 3 years old.

this year I was very good, used my manners and ate all my veggies.

This year I would like: socks, trash picker, legos, cars.

Merry Christmas

Dear Santa,

My name is Jpsoll and I am 5 years old.

This year I was very good, used my manners and ate all my veggies.

This year I would like: Barbie doll house, a unicorn, a pony, Barbie doll car.

Merry Christmas

Dear Santa,

My name is Vincent and I am 4 years old.

This year I was very good, used my manners, ate all my veggies.

This year I would like: a Dinosors, monster truck, monsters.

Merry Christmas

Dear Santa,

My name is Jackson and I am 4 years old.

This year I was very good, used my manners, ate all my veggies.

This year I would like: Bicycle, 4-wheeler, monster truck, dinosaurs.

Merry Christmas

Dear Santa,

My name is Jolene and I am 4 years old.

This year I was very good and used my manners.

This year I would like: Barbie, candy canes, snow boots, a pony.

Merry Christmas

Dear Santa,

My name is Grant and I am 4 years old.

This year I was very good.

This year I would like: Paw Patrol, RC Car, Road Blocks, Paw Patrol Book.

Merry Christmas

Dear Santa,

My name is Charlie and I am 3 years old.

This year I was very good, used my manners, ate all my veggies.

This year I would like: Monste truck, cars, Dinosaur, Talking books.

Merry Christmas

Dear Santa,

My name is Margaret and I am 3 years old.

This year I was very good, used my manners, ate all my geggies.

This year I would like: Baby doll, doll clothes, pesent, candy cane.

Merry Christmas

Dear Santa,

My name is Josiah and I am 3 years old.

This year I was very good, used my manners, ate all my veggies.

This year I would like: Present, Big robot, Pigs, Big truck

Merry Christmas

Dear Santa,

My name is An and I am 3 years old.

This year I was very good, used my manners, ate all my veggies.

This year I would like: a puzzle, Paw Patrol book, airplane, monster truck.

Merry Christmas

Dear Santa,

My name is Dominick and I am 3 years old.

This year I was very good, used my manners, ate all my veggies.

This year I would like: train, snake (bull), Legos, socks.

Merry Christmas

Pineville Elementary 3rd Grade

Dear Santa,

I hope you are well and are enjoying nice weather at the North Pole.

My name is Reese. I am 8 years old. I live at Pineville. Mo.

I've been very good this year!

For Christmas, please may I have Pop-it ball, 4-wheeler, puppy.

Thank you!

Lots of love from Reese

Dear Santa,

I hope you are well and are enjoying nice weather at the North Pole.

My name is Ruby. I am 8 years old. I live at Anderson, Mo 64831.

I've been mostly good this year!

For Christmas, please may I have Big box of Fidgets. A chrome book. Some new earrings. Bath and Body works soap.

Thank you!

Lots of love from Ruby

Dear Santa,

I hope you are well and are enjoying nice weather at the North Pole.

My name is Dominick. I am 8 years old. I live at Pikneville, Mo.

I've been very good this year!

For Christmas, please may I have minecraft action Figure, Phone, tablet.

Thank you!

Lots of love from Dominick

Dear Santa,

I hope you are well and are enjoying nice weather at the North Pole.

My name is Addie. I am 8 almost 9 years old. I live at Pineville, Mo.

I've been very good this year!

For Christmas, please my I have a popit puse. dresses, dolls, cute belts, toy dog, and good christmas.

Thank you!

Lots of love from Addie

Dear Santa,

I hope you are well and are enjoying nice weather at the North Pole.

My name is Paul. I am 9 years old. I live at Pineville, Missouri.

I've been very good this year!

For Christmas, please may I have Pokemon, RC car and a drone.

Thank you!

Lots of love from Paul

Dear Santa,

I hope you are well and are enjoying nice weather at the North Pole.

My name is Skye. I am eight years old. I live at Stella, Mo.

I've been good this year!

For Christmas, please may I have a duffel bag for Basketball and an elf pet. My last thing is shelving for my bathroom.

Thank you!

Lots of love from Skye

Dear Santa,

I hope you are well and are enjoying nice weather at the North Pole.

My name is Autumn. I am 9 years old. I live at Anderson, Mo 64831.

I've been very good this year!

For Christmas, please may I have a horse toy and a sat toy and a dog toy a hoody a sweats and fuzz socks that is it.

Thank you!

Lots of love from Autumn

Dear Santa,

I hope you are well and are enjoying nice weather at the North Pole.

My name is Cayton. I am 8 years old. I live at Pineville, MO.

I've been good this year!

For Christmas, please may I have a X box remote, Pokemon, Xubox nerd set and snow.

Thank you!

Lots of love from Cayton.

Dear Santa,

I hope you are well and are enjoying nice weather at the North Pole.

My ame is Gracelyn. I am 9 years old. I live at Pineville, Mo.

I've been mostly good this year!

For Christmas, please may I have Squishies, cats, candy, snow.

Thank you!

Lots of love from Gracelynn

Hello Santa! My name is Jose and I am 9 years old. I live in Anderson, Mo.

I have been very good this year and have been thnking of what I would like for Christmas.

1. PS5

2. Pokemon

3. Some games

I am very excited for your visit and will leave out cookies and millk for you and some carrots for your reindeer.

Love,

Jase

Hello Santa!

My name is Dawn and I am 9 years old. I live in Pineville, Mo.

I have been very good this year and have been thnking of what I would like for Christmas.

1. 8 LOL dolls

2. 8 OMG dolls

3. the winter chalet

I am very excited for your visit and will leave out cookies and millk for you and some carrots for your reindeer.

Love,

Dawn

Hello Santa! My name is Trinity and I am 8 years old. I live in Pineville, Mo.

I have been very good this year and have been thnking of what I would like for Christmas.

1. World peace

2. for my mom to be happy

3. a poppet

I am very excited for your visit and will leave out cookies and millk for you and some carrots for your reindeer.

Love,

Trinity

Hello Santa! My name is Quinn and I am 9 years old. I live in Pineville, Mo.

I have been very good this year and have been thnking of what I would like for Christmas.

1. A gaming chair

2. A water Bottle

3. A new Xbox controller

I am very excited for your visit and will leave out cookies and millk for you and some carrots for your reindeer.

Love,

Quinn

Hello Santa! My name is Aena and I am 9 years old. I live in Anderson, Mo.

I have been very good this year and have been thnking of what I would like for Christmas.

1. LOL doll

2. popit pack of 50

3. Minecraft figure

I am very excited for your visit and will leave out cookies and millk for you and some carrots for your reindeer.

Love,

Arena