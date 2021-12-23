Letters To Santa From Noel Primary School

Noel Primary School

Mrs. Gilbert's Class

- Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a hot wheel.

Wahashapaw

- Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like trains.

Axel

- Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a dinosaur.

Jeremy

- Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a ship.

Nelson

- Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a hot wheel monster truck.

Lennon

- Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a tractor.

Isaiah

- Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like trains.

Angel

- Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a nerf gun.

James

- Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a doll.

Deyaa

- Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a toy car.

Travis

- Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a toy reindeer.

Daniel

- Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like hot wheels.

Jacob

- Dear Santa,

Ples will you make me hoverboard for gif and I wait a Christmas prtent for my mom is a car and my dad wiat a tool and I wiat a gif for my brudr is a dino.

From, Elizabeth

- Dear Santa,

I'm hav a figget to presixit hristmas the kad.

From, Maya

- Dear Santa,

May you get me a slime and can I get blue. Can you get me a sleeping mask for me to sleep can ti be pink. I well put cookies and milk.

From, Laylay

- Dear Santa,

Can your elfs mock a figget toys for my sisdr and brudr. And two cars and a Barbie doll.

From, Jae Raine

- Dear Santa,

Can you please give me a compute but it is not for me it is for my cousin.

From, Steven

- Dear Santa,

I wish I hav a Dinosmasher be cus wot to os I wat eta cares.

From, Nickris

- Dear Santa,

I want a hoverboard. And a bik for my brudr and a ring for my mom and my dad a car and my baby brudr and my gramu a Crismus present.

From, Dwight

- Dear Santa,

I wish to hav a gine pig and a cag becavse to play because I'm bord at my home and a rabbit I wish to hav a efl on the shef.

From, Ryanna

- Dear Santa,

I ben wunten a Barbies I wunt 6 dolls and figges as wew it Ben my drem uv me 100,000 pop its and Christmas color.

From, Delilah

- Dear Santa,

I wat a pug and pop it. Can you give can you give me a pug and a pop it? Pes.

From, Miguel

- Dear Santa,

I'm excited for Christmas because I please can have a baby cat and I love you Santa have a good and hovrboard and pop it and figget lot.

From, Neveah

- Dear Santa,

May I have new cloths. I need them because I don't have many matching outfit. So please can I have new cloths. Say Hi to mrs. Claus for me.

From, Caylee

- Dear Santa,

Wish I have a lizzard and when I see you I want to give you a big hug! See you soon.

From, Donoven

- Dear Santa,

Could you please give me a rabbit. Santa you are seet to us. I wish to go the Norfpull please Santa.

From, Lynette

- Dear Santa,

I know your busy but I would like for you to bring me a puppy.

From, Tatiana

- Dear Santa,

Kan I have a big bike and a figgt no a shelf.

From, Sacrea

- Dear Santa,

I'm so excited for Christms because I wish for you to bring a rabbit. Do you want milk or cookies or both?

From, Aisha

- Dear Santa,

I wish for a Barbie ven, robe, slippers. I hope you will please get me a elf on the shelf. I am so happy for you.

From, Violet Kittrell

- Dear Santa,

I wish for a figget and pop it and spinners and a rabbit and a bek pop it and can you bren one for m baby siter and my brother a toy.

From, Stevenlyn

- Dear Santa,

My name is Gabriel. I am 5 years old. I have been nice this year.

Love, Gabriel

- Dear Santa,

My name is Carrie. I'm 5 years old. I have been nice.

Love, Carrie

- Dear Santa,

My name is Genesis. I 6 years old. I have been nice this year.

Love, Genesis

- Dear Santa,

My name is Mattian. I'm 6 years old. I have been nice this year. Please bring me a present.

Love, Mattian

- Dear Santa,

My name is Ane. I an 5 years old. I have been nice this year.

- Dear Santa,

My name is Arianna. I am 6 years old. I have been nice.

Love, Arianna

- Dear Santa,

My name is Melany. I am 5 years old. I have been nice this

Love, Meany

- Dear Santa,

My name is David. I am 6 years old.

Love, David

- Dear Santa,

My name is Abdi. I am 6 years old. I have been nice this year.

Love, Abdi

- Dear Santa,

My name is Kurlina. I am 6 years old. I have been nice this year.

Love, Kurlina

- Dear Santa,

My name is Cash. I am 6 years old. I have been nice this year.

Love, Cash

- Dear Santa,

I am 2 years old. I have been nice. A nice thing I did this year was help my mom do dishes. For Christmas I would please like a pink hat and a laptop.

Love from, Jade

- Dear Santa,

I am 8 years old. I have been nice. A nice thing I did this year was help my mom clean. For Christmas I would please like a monster truck and a sonic toy.

Love from, Suheb

- Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old. I have been nice. A nice thing I did this year was help my mom clean. For Christmas I would please like a Barbie and LOL dolls.

Love from, Brittany

- Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old. I have been naughty. A nice thing I did this year was do the dishes. For Christmas I would please like a monster truck and legos.

Love from, Benoni

- Dear Santa,

I am 7 years old. I have been nice. A nice thing I did this year was play with my brother. For Christmas I would please like an iPhone and an iPad.

Love from, Wiliah

- Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old. I have been nice. A nice thing I did this year was helped my sister. For Christmas I would please like tomagogee picks and LOL dolls.

Love from, Yazmin

- Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old. I have been nice. A nice thing I did this year was help decorate the Christmas tree. For Christmas I would please like a unicorn and a squishy.

Love from, Ayeayesoe

- Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old. I have been nice. A nice thing I did this year was help my sister. For Christmas I would please like a Barbie and a Barbie house.

Love from, Jasmine

- Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old. I have been nice. A nice thing I did this year was hug my mom. For Christmas I would please like a baby doll and a toy kitchen.

Love from, Isabel

- Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old. I have been nice. A nice thing I did this year was by my mom a present. For Christmas I would please like markers, colored pencils, food, toys and paper.

Love from, Adi

- Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old. I have been nice. A nice thing I did this year was gave a friend some candy. For Christmas I would please like a unicorn toy and a koala toy.

Love from, Esther

- Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old. I have been nice. A nice thing I did this year was clean my room. For Christmas I would please like slime.

Love from, Melanie

- Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old. I have been nice. A nice thing I did this year was help my mom clean. For Christmas I would please like Legos and Playdaugh.

Love from, Sealawlar

- Dear Santa,

I am 7 years old. I have been nice. A nice thing I did this year was clean my house for my mom. For Christmas I would please like a drone and a Lego Titanic.

Love from, Rafael

- Dear Santa,

I am 8 years old. I have been nice. A nice thing I did this year was clean with my mom. For Christmas I would please like a headset and a PS4.

Love from, Nathanael

- Dear Santa,

I am 5 years old. I have been nice. A nice thing I did this year was give my friend an candy. For Christmas I would please like a decorated tree and a cat.

Love from, Linia

- Dear Santa,

I want Barbie scooter.

Love, Nailiza

- Dear Santa,

I want a LOL dollhouse.

Love, Annamaeprro

- Dear Santa,

I wot ienonels.

Love, Stevenson

- Dear Santa,

Imca rccar.

Love, Junior

- Dear Santa,

I want mmotorcycle.

Love, Resty

- Dear Santa,

I wont a school bus.

Love, Benson

- Dear Santa,

I wnt bell.

Love, Corbon Pete

- Dear Santa,

I wt a ball.

Love, Ava

- Dear Santa,

I'm cnta.

Love, Kenny

- Dear Santa,

I want a LOL dollhouse.

Loe, Reni

- Dear Santa,

I want a legos.

Love, Bruno

- Dear Santa,

I wot a bike..

Love, Tristan

- Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old. I have been nice. A nice thing I did this year was I helped my family. For Christmas I would please like new blue shoes and a remote control car.

Love from, Jionny Jack

- Dear Santa,

I am 8 years old. I have been nice. A nice thing I did this year was I gave Santa cookies and milk. For Christmas I would please like new clothes and a woody toy.

Love from, Seakaplaw

- Dear Santa,

I am 7 years old. I have been nice. A nice thing I did this year was I helped my mom and dad. For Christmas I would please like a pop it and a princess.

Love from, Acacia

- Dear Santa,

I am 7 years old. I have been nice. A nice thing I did this year was I helped my mom. For Christmas I would please like hat, gloves and a new phone.

Love from, Tiana

- Dear Santa,

I am 7 years old. I have been naughty and nice. A nice thing I did this year was I picked up Seakaplaws mrkr. For Christmas I would please like I need a house and I want a treehouse.

Love from, Nicholas

- Dear Santa,

I am 7 years old. I have been nice. A nice thing I did this year was I help my mo. For Christmas I would please like a teddy bear. w dog and LOL globesnow.

Love from, Cindy

- Dear Santa,

I am 7 years old. I have been nice. A nice thing I did this year was I helped my mom. For Christmas I would please like a warm blanket and an iPad.

Love from, Riyaan

- Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old. I have been nice. A nice thing I did this year was I helped my mom do sensi. For Christmas I would please like a remote and mom a new phone.

Love from, Oeplpho

- Dear Santa,

I am 7 years old. I have been nice. A nice thing I did this year was I helped Acacia. For Christmas I would please like shoes and a pop it.

Love from, Ilhanali

- Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old. I have been nice. A nice thing I did this year was I help Seakaplaw by her. For Christmas I would please like hat, gloves and a teddy bear.

Love from, Juno

- Dear Santa,

I am 7 years old. I have been nice. A nice thing I did this year was I helped Nevaeh. For Christmas I would please like a coat and a phone case.

Love from, Annie

- Dear Santa,

I am 9 years old. I have been naught and nice. A nice thing I did this year was I helped Nicholas. For Christmas I would please like gloves and a treehouse.

Love from, Harper

- Dear Santa,

I am 7 years old. I have been nice. A nice thing I did this year was I hl my mom. For Christmas I would please like house and unicorn.

Love from, Nevaeh

- Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old. I have been nice. A nice thing I did this year was house. For Christmas I would please like mouse and truck.

Love from, Abo

- Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old. I have been nice. A nice thing I did this year was I ap mi mom. For Christmas I would please like a coat and a phone.

Love from, Forgive

- Dear Santa,

I am 8 years old. I have been nice. A nice thing I did this year was I helpe my mom. For Christmas I would please like a remote control car and a new phone.

Love from, Tanaylay

- Dear Santa,

I am 7 years old. I have been nice. A nice thing I did this year was I helped Acacia. For Christmas I would please like hat and gloves and toy unicorn.

Love from, EhkPaw

- Dear Santa,

Will you please give me fidgets poppits bag for Christmas. Thank you!

Love, Kardasa

- Dear Santa,

Will you please give me soft book for Christmas. Thank you!

Love, Evandra

- Dear Santa,

Will you please give me a nwe bike for Christmas. Thank you!

Love, Annali

- Dear Santa,

Will you please give me fidges for Christmas. Thank you!

Love, Faith

- Dear Santa,

W you please give me barbes faroya!

Love, Sitlaly Camachop

- Dear Santa,

Will you please give me a basket ball for Christmas. Thank you!

Love, Geovanna

- Dear Santa,

Will you please give me drum set for Christmas. Thank you!

Love, Jay Jay

- Dear Santa,

Will you please give me poppits fidgets bag for Christmas. Thank you!

Love, Lupe

- Dear Santa,

Will you please give me drone with a camera for Christmas. Thank you!

Love, Daniel

- Dear Santa,

Will you please give me for Christmas. Thank you!

Love, remote-control car Lucas

- Dear Santa,

Will you please give me remote control car Christmas.

Love, Jerome

- Dear Santa,

Will you please give me legos for Christmas. Thank you!

Love, Dan

- Dear Santa,

Will you please give me droe with camera for Christmas. Thank you!

Love, Aalvyna

- Dear Santa,

Will you please give me drone with a camera. for Christmas. Thank you!

Love, Braxton Dozier

- Dear Santa,

Will you please give me poppits for Christmas. Thank you!

Love, Angel

- Dear Santa,

Will you pleaser give me barbies poppits for Christmas. Thank you!

Love, Aleah

- Dear Santa,

Will you please give me poppits for C.

Love, Tomas

- Dear Santa,

Will you please give me bike for Christmas. Thank you

Love, Melody

- Dear Santa,

Will you please give me robot for Christmas. Thank you!

Love, Edi