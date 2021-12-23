Letters To Santa From Noel Primary School

Noel Primary School
Mrs. Gilbert's Class
- Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a hot wheel.
Wahashapaw
- Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like trains.
Axel
- Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a dinosaur.
Jeremy
- Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a ship.
Nelson
- Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a hot wheel monster truck.
Lennon
- Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a tractor.
Isaiah
- Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like trains.
Angel
- Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a nerf gun.
James
- Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a doll.
Deyaa
- Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a toy car.
Travis
- Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a toy reindeer.
Daniel
- Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like hot wheels.
Jacob
- Dear Santa,
Ples will you make me hoverboard for gif and I wait a Christmas prtent for my mom is a car and my dad wiat a tool and I wiat a gif for my brudr is a dino.
From, Elizabeth
- Dear Santa,
I'm hav a figget to presixit hristmas the kad.
From, Maya
- Dear Santa,
May you get me a slime and can I get blue. Can you get me a sleeping mask for me to sleep can ti be pink. I well put cookies and milk.
From, Laylay
- Dear Santa,
Can your elfs mock a figget toys for my sisdr and brudr. And two cars and a Barbie doll.
From, Jae Raine
- Dear Santa,
Can you please give me a compute but it is not for me it is for my cousin.
From, Steven
- Dear Santa,
I wish I hav a Dinosmasher be cus wot to os I wat eta cares.
From, Nickris
- Dear Santa,
I want a hoverboard. And a bik for my brudr and a ring for my mom and my dad a car and my baby brudr and my gramu a Crismus present.
From, Dwight
- Dear Santa,
I wish to hav a gine pig and a cag becavse to play because I'm bord at my home and a rabbit I wish to hav a efl on the shef.
From, Ryanna
- Dear Santa,
I ben wunten a Barbies I wunt 6 dolls and figges as wew it Ben my drem uv me 100,000 pop its and Christmas color.
From, Delilah
- Dear Santa,
I wat a pug and pop it. Can you give can you give me a pug and a pop it? Pes.
From, Miguel
- Dear Santa,
I'm excited for Christmas because I please can have a baby cat and I love you Santa have a good and hovrboard and pop it and figget lot.
From, Neveah
- Dear Santa,
May I have new cloths. I need them because I don't have many matching outfit. So please can I have new cloths. Say Hi to mrs. Claus for me.
From, Caylee
- Dear Santa,
Wish I have a lizzard and when I see you I want to give you a big hug! See you soon.
From, Donoven
- Dear Santa,
Could you please give me a rabbit. Santa you are seet to us. I wish to go the Norfpull please Santa.
From, Lynette
- Dear Santa,
I know your busy but I would like for you to bring me a puppy.
From, Tatiana
- Dear Santa,
Kan I have a big bike and a figgt no a shelf.
From, Sacrea
- Dear Santa,
I'm so excited for Christms because I wish for you to bring a rabbit. Do you want milk or cookies or both?
From, Aisha
- Dear Santa,
I wish for a Barbie ven, robe, slippers. I hope you will please get me a elf on the shelf. I am so happy for you.
From, Violet Kittrell
- Dear Santa,
I wish for a figget and pop it and spinners and a rabbit and a bek pop it and can you bren one for m baby siter and my brother a toy.
From, Stevenlyn
- Dear Santa,
My name is Gabriel. I am 5 years old. I have been nice this year.
Love, Gabriel
- Dear Santa,
My name is Carrie. I'm 5 years old. I have been nice.
Love, Carrie
- Dear Santa,
My name is Genesis. I 6 years old. I have been nice this year.
Love, Genesis
- Dear Santa,
My name is Mattian. I'm 6 years old. I have been nice this year. Please bring me a present.
Love, Mattian
- Dear Santa,
My name is Ane. I an 5 years old. I have been nice this year.
- Dear Santa,
My name is Arianna. I am 6 years old. I have been nice.
Love, Arianna
- Dear Santa,
My name is Melany. I am 5 years old. I have been nice this
Love, Meany
- Dear Santa,
My name is David. I am 6 years old.
Love, David
- Dear Santa,
My name is Abdi. I am 6 years old. I have been nice this year.
Love, Abdi
- Dear Santa,
My name is Kurlina. I am 6 years old. I have been nice this year.
Love, Kurlina
- Dear Santa,
My name is Cash. I am 6 years old. I have been nice this year.
Love, Cash
- Dear Santa,
I am 2 years old. I have been nice. A nice thing I did this year was help my mom do dishes. For Christmas I would please like a pink hat and a laptop.
Love from, Jade
- Dear Santa,
I am 8 years old. I have been nice. A nice thing I did this year was help my mom clean. For Christmas I would please like a monster truck and a sonic toy.
Love from, Suheb
- Dear Santa,
I am 6 years old. I have been nice. A nice thing I did this year was help my mom clean. For Christmas I would please like a Barbie and LOL dolls.
Love from, Brittany
- Dear Santa,
I am 6 years old. I have been naughty. A nice thing I did this year was do the dishes. For Christmas I would please like a monster truck and legos.
Love from, Benoni
- Dear Santa,
I am 7 years old. I have been nice. A nice thing I did this year was play with my brother. For Christmas I would please like an iPhone and an iPad.
Love from, Wiliah
- Dear Santa,
I am 6 years old. I have been nice. A nice thing I did this year was helped my sister. For Christmas I would please like tomagogee picks and LOL dolls.
Love from, Yazmin
- Dear Santa,
I am 6 years old. I have been nice. A nice thing I did this year was help decorate the Christmas tree. For Christmas I would please like a unicorn and a squishy.
Love from, Ayeayesoe
- Dear Santa,
I am 6 years old. I have been nice. A nice thing I did this year was help my sister. For Christmas I would please like a Barbie and a Barbie house.
Love from, Jasmine
- Dear Santa,
I am 6 years old. I have been nice. A nice thing I did this year was hug my mom. For Christmas I would please like a baby doll and a toy kitchen.
Love from, Isabel
- Dear Santa,
I am 6 years old. I have been nice. A nice thing I did this year was by my mom a present. For Christmas I would please like markers, colored pencils, food, toys and paper.
Love from, Adi
- Dear Santa,
I am 6 years old. I have been nice. A nice thing I did this year was gave a friend some candy. For Christmas I would please like a unicorn toy and a koala toy.
Love from, Esther
- Dear Santa,
I am 6 years old. I have been nice. A nice thing I did this year was clean my room. For Christmas I would please like slime.
Love from, Melanie
- Dear Santa,
I am 6 years old. I have been nice. A nice thing I did this year was help my mom clean. For Christmas I would please like Legos and Playdaugh.
Love from, Sealawlar
- Dear Santa,
I am 7 years old. I have been nice. A nice thing I did this year was clean my house for my mom. For Christmas I would please like a drone and a Lego Titanic.
Love from, Rafael
- Dear Santa,
I am 8 years old. I have been nice. A nice thing I did this year was clean with my mom. For Christmas I would please like a headset and a PS4.
Love from, Nathanael
- Dear Santa,
I am 5 years old. I have been nice. A nice thing I did this year was give my friend an candy. For Christmas I would please like a decorated tree and a cat.
Love from, Linia
- Dear Santa,
I want Barbie scooter.
Love, Nailiza
- Dear Santa,
I want a LOL dollhouse.
Love, Annamaeprro
- Dear Santa,
I wot ienonels.
Love, Stevenson
- Dear Santa,
Imca rccar.
Love, Junior
- Dear Santa,
I want mmotorcycle.
Love, Resty
- Dear Santa,
I wont a school bus.
Love, Benson
- Dear Santa,
I wnt bell.
Love, Corbon Pete
- Dear Santa,
I wt a ball.
Love, Ava
- Dear Santa,
I'm cnta.
Love, Kenny
- Dear Santa,
I want a LOL dollhouse.
Loe, Reni
- Dear Santa,
I want a legos.
Love, Bruno
- Dear Santa,
I wot a bike..
Love, Tristan
- Dear Santa,
I am 6 years old. I have been nice. A nice thing I did this year was I helped my family. For Christmas I would please like new blue shoes and a remote control car.
Love from, Jionny Jack
- Dear Santa,
I am 8 years old. I have been nice. A nice thing I did this year was I gave Santa cookies and milk. For Christmas I would please like new clothes and a woody toy.
Love from, Seakaplaw
- Dear Santa,
I am 7 years old. I have been nice. A nice thing I did this year was I helped my mom and dad. For Christmas I would please like a pop it and a princess.
Love from, Acacia
- Dear Santa,
I am 7 years old. I have been nice. A nice thing I did this year was I helped my mom. For Christmas I would please like hat, gloves and a new phone.
Love from, Tiana
- Dear Santa,
I am 7 years old. I have been naughty and nice. A nice thing I did this year was I picked up Seakaplaws mrkr. For Christmas I would please like I need a house and I want a treehouse.
Love from, Nicholas
- Dear Santa,
I am 7 years old. I have been nice. A nice thing I did this year was I help my mo. For Christmas I would please like a teddy bear. w dog and LOL globesnow.
Love from, Cindy
- Dear Santa,
I am 7 years old. I have been nice. A nice thing I did this year was I helped my mom. For Christmas I would please like a warm blanket and an iPad.
Love from, Riyaan
- Dear Santa,
I am 6 years old. I have been nice. A nice thing I did this year was I helped my mom do sensi. For Christmas I would please like a remote and mom a new phone.
Love from, Oeplpho
- Dear Santa,
I am 7 years old. I have been nice. A nice thing I did this year was I helped Acacia. For Christmas I would please like shoes and a pop it.
Love from, Ilhanali
- Dear Santa,
I am 6 years old. I have been nice. A nice thing I did this year was I help Seakaplaw by her. For Christmas I would please like hat, gloves and a teddy bear.
Love from, Juno
- Dear Santa,
I am 7 years old. I have been nice. A nice thing I did this year was I helped Nevaeh. For Christmas I would please like a coat and a phone case.
Love from, Annie
- Dear Santa,
I am 9 years old. I have been naught and nice. A nice thing I did this year was I helped Nicholas. For Christmas I would please like gloves and a treehouse.
Love from, Harper
- Dear Santa,
I am 7 years old. I have been nice. A nice thing I did this year was I hl my mom. For Christmas I would please like house and unicorn.
Love from, Nevaeh
- Dear Santa,
I am 6 years old. I have been nice. A nice thing I did this year was house. For Christmas I would please like mouse and truck.
Love from, Abo
- Dear Santa,
I am 6 years old. I have been nice. A nice thing I did this year was I ap mi mom. For Christmas I would please like a coat and a phone.
Love from, Forgive
- Dear Santa,
I am 8 years old. I have been nice. A nice thing I did this year was I helpe my mom. For Christmas I would please like a remote control car and a new phone.
Love from, Tanaylay
- Dear Santa,
I am 7 years old. I have been nice. A nice thing I did this year was I helped Acacia. For Christmas I would please like hat and gloves and toy unicorn.
Love from, EhkPaw
- Dear Santa,
Will you please give me fidgets poppits bag for Christmas. Thank you!
Love, Kardasa
- Dear Santa,
Will you please give me soft book for Christmas. Thank you!
Love, Evandra
- Dear Santa,
Will you please give me a nwe bike for Christmas. Thank you!
Love, Annali
- Dear Santa,
Will you please give me fidges for Christmas. Thank you!
Love, Faith
- Dear Santa,
W you please give me barbes faroya!
Love, Sitlaly Camachop
- Dear Santa,
Will you please give me a basket ball for Christmas. Thank you!
Love, Geovanna
- Dear Santa,
Will you please give me drum set for Christmas. Thank you!
Love, Jay Jay
- Dear Santa,
Will you please give me poppits fidgets bag for Christmas. Thank you!
Love, Lupe
- Dear Santa,
Will you please give me drone with a camera for Christmas. Thank you!
Love, Daniel
- Dear Santa,
Will you please give me for Christmas. Thank you!
Love, remote-control car Lucas
- Dear Santa,
Will you please give me remote control car Christmas.
Love, Jerome
- Dear Santa,
Will you please give me legos for Christmas. Thank you!
Love, Dan
- Dear Santa,
Will you please give me droe with camera for Christmas. Thank you!
Love, Aalvyna
- Dear Santa,
Will you please give me drone with a camera. for Christmas. Thank you!
Love, Braxton Dozier
- Dear Santa,
Will you please give me poppits for Christmas. Thank you!
Love, Angel
- Dear Santa,
Will you pleaser give me barbies poppits for Christmas. Thank you!
Love, Aleah
- Dear Santa,
Will you please give me poppits for C.
Love, Tomas
- Dear Santa,
Will you please give me bike for Christmas. Thank you
Love, Melody
- Dear Santa,
Will you please give me robot for Christmas. Thank you!
Love, Edi