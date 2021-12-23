Letters To Santa From Noel Elementary School

Mrs. Kirk's Class

- Dear Santa,

I've been a very good kid this year. Thank you for all the presents you gave me all those other yeras. Will you please bring me a sketch book, some fantasy books, 6 friendship bracelets, 4 fidget packs, some coloring pencils, a roblox gift card and a coloring book.

Your friend, Dayrene

- Dear Santa,

I've been very good this year. Will you please bring me a stress ball and can you also bring me a fidgets pack? And art supplies.

Your friend, April Htoo

- Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. Will you please bring me a kitten and I would like it to be a calico tuxedo mix. My kitten Quincy recently died and if I got another pet I would have twenty again.

Sincerely, Charlotte

- Dear Santa,

I've been very good this year. Will you please bring me an iphone 13 pro for my mom because my mom really wants it for christmas. And can you please bring some fidgets because I think people are going to bully me. And can you please give me a phone that works and have a happy day.

Sincerely, Elisa Lopez

- Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. Will you please please bring me a sketch book, some paint, color pencils, new shoes, 3 boxes of fidgets, iphone 13, ipad and can you bring these so merry christmas santa.

Your friend, Crystal

- Dear Santa,

I've been very good this year. Will you please bring me an iphone 13 pro, a robux gift card, a 5 fidget pack and a computer? Also, can you bring me some colored pencils, a sketch book and an apple watch and also a new pair of shoes.

Your friend, Ismahaan ali

- Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. Will you please bring me brand new shoes and a Ps5? I also want a wach. And can I have an iphone 13 pro?

Your friend, Lucas

- Dear Santa,

I've been really good this year. For Christmas I want the Iphone 13 and fidgets.

Your friend, Emily Mora

- Dear Santa,

I've been very good this year. Can you please bring me six fidget packs and a computer for Christmas and Christmas cheer? Also I'd like some new Jordans shoes please. And I would also like to get a new puppy half husky half wolf please.

Your friend, Arianna Garcia

- Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy this year. I really want a car scooter that goes really fast. Also I'd like to have a fidget pack and a tv. Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Your good friend, K-Jay James

- Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like a fidgets and LOL Slime. I would like noow phone. I would like my little pone.

Loev, Selihna

- Dear Santa,

I have been good this year.

I would like a tablet. I would also like a scooter. I would like fidgets.

Love, Isabella

- Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like a xear Ninetendo. Computer App watch.

Love, Hassan

- Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like a Ninetendo and Pf4 I would also like a rmot car and I would like a computer and I would like fidgets and I would like a jakit.

Love, Nathan

- Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like a Ninetendo. I would also like a Apple watch and a PS5. I want a computer.

Love, Keenai

- Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like a PS5. Also I would like pokemons cards. And I want a iPhone 13.

Love, Stiven

- Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like iPhone-11.

Love, Akram

- Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like a fidgets. I would also like slimes. I want a phone case. I want a phone. I want a LOL.

Love, Melany

- Dear Santa,

I have been good the year. I would like a iPhone 12. I would also like trampoline.

Love, Kingston

- Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like fidgets, airpods, iPhone.

Love, Joseph

- Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like a computer. I would also like microphone.

Love, Micha

- Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like a iPhone. I would also like computer. and I would also like fidgets.

Love, Dallink

- Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like a PS5. I would also like a pokemon. I also like a iPhone and airpods.

Love, Rines

- Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like a LOL, I would also like a iphone 8 and one more thing a slime.

Love, Evelyn

- Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like a table and I would also like a hoverhoard. Any kind of hovboard. and I would like a iPhone. Please.

Love, Mohammed

- Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like a iPhone 12. I would also like fidgets.

Love, Testalyn Cristol Andrew

- Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like a iPad Pro and a apple pen. I would also like a electric scooter and a PC.

Love, Vinzbert

- Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like a laptop. I would also like a PS5.

Love, Pete

- Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like to have a computer.

Love, David

- Dear Santa,

I want a original astronaut space pen. I want a original artonaut bolet pen.

Love, Kameron

- Dear Santa,

Thank you for the presents that you gave me last year. I love them. Thank you so much. If you can, I would love a guitar, a pet cat, Iphone 11, also figets please and thank you.

Love, McKensie Hemingway

- Dear Santa,

for Christmas I want a ballet square toe shoes please I would also like lol dolls. Also, I would like figets. But most of all I want ballet shoes.

Sophia Robertson

- Dear Santa,

I would like drawing markers and a drawing book. I would also lik e a water bottle, figets, erasers, and mechanical pencils. I'll leave you 4 chocolate chip cookies, and carrots for Rudolph since he can't lead the team.

Your friend, Diana

- Dear Santa,

I wish you can please bring some baby cloths for my baby brother because the cloths that he wears it does't fit. And also can you bring some figets to play with. I can share to my middle brother. Can you bring a Nerf gun for my little brother the love Nerf guns. Also I almost forgot can you bring a special present like an apple watch or puppies. My mom loves puppies so can you bring a baby puppy.

Alliyah Jack

- Dear Santa,

I would like a drawing book and figets and sqishmelows finally clothing.

Emily

- Dear Santa,

for Chrismas before I start with that thank you for giving us presents now I will start with what I want I want smal frige and that all I want Thank you

Your friend Natalie

- Dear Santa,

Would I like a figet, a Iphone and a soccer ball.

Danny boy

- Dear Santa,

I hope you have a great Christmas and I will to. The things I want for Christmas are motor cycle, hoover board, popits and I want to be the richest person in the world.

Ryan

- Dear Santa,

how was your day. mine was good. But I would like a dog and a ring lite plzz.

Ryleigh Gilliam

- Dear Santa,

I want a kitten I wand a box of squishes.

Zadie

- Dear Santa,

I only wish for five things a PS5, Ninetendo, TV, New phone and for my family to come to my house.

Prince

- Dear Santa,

I want a VR. Also an xbox and a TV for xbox.

Michael

- Dear Santa,

I would like figits. I would also like candy and an iphone 13 and a laptop.

Alimay

- Dear Santa,

I wish I cold have a phone for Christmas. I whish I cold have a new backpack on Christmas. I whish I cold have a iPad.

Kyler

- Dear Santa,

I wish for a PS5 andTV and VR and PS4

Bryam Mendoza Hernandez

- Dear Santa,

I wish to get a PS5 I wish for a phone I wish for a basekatball

Kairon

Mrs. Glenn's Class

- Dear Santa,

My name is Ally and I am 9 years old. This year I've been good. Something good I did this year was try to help people this year. I would like to give my dad some help for christmas. This year I might like to receive a new scruff-a-luv cutie cuts. My Christmas wish this year is for my dad to get better for christmas. I also have a question for you! what is the north pole like?

With love and gratitude, Ally

- Dear Santa,

My name is Lihner and I am 10 years old. This year I've been good. Something good I did this year was i helped my mom with chores. I would like to give my mom a new purse and give my friends friendships braclits. This year I might like to receive a packet of fidgets. My Christmas wish this year is my family have the best christmas. I also have a question for you! how do u find our house to mail our gifts?

With love and gratitude, Lihner

- Dear Santa,

My name is joel and I am 9 years old. This year I've been good. Something good I did this year was take out the big log. I would like to give a friend a gift. This year I might like to receive a 3 jombo popit. My Christmas wish this year is my family to be happy. I also have a question for you! were do you live?

With love and gratitude, Joel

- Dear Santa,

My name is larinda and I am 10 years old. This year I've been really good. Something good I did this year was makeing friend. I would like to give present. This year I might like to receive a ipad. My Christmas wish this year is a ipad. I also have a question for you! do you like cookies?

With love and gratitude, larinda

- Dear Santa,

My name is Bryan and I am 9 years old. This year I've been good. Something good I did this year was help. I would like to give my brother a toy car. This year I might like to receive i would like a game. My Christmas wish this year is My family to have a good Christmas. I also have a question for you! How old are you?

With love and gratitude, Bryan

- Dear Santa,

My name is Esther and I am 10 years old. Something good I did this year was selibrat my dads birthday. I would like to give someone a free tavlit. This year I might like to receive I want a new houes and a phone. My Christmas wish this year is to have a new ipad and my new phone and my own room. I also have a question for you! why are santa?

With love and gratitude, Esther

- Dear Santa,

My name is Ximena and I am 10 years old. This year I've been good. Something good I did this year was i cleaned my room and helped my mom clean the house. I would like to give my mom new earring my dad a new phone and my brother and sister new toys. This year I might like to receive a new phone and robux and new shoes. My Christmas wish this year is for my family to have a good Christmas and year.

With love and gratitude, Ximena

- Dear Santa,

My name is Isabella and I am 9 years old. This year I've been really good. Something good I did this year was I help my mom bake a cake. I would like to give I would like to give my mom a new pair of pants and shirts. This year I might like to receive A new ipad and clothes and shoes and robux gift card. My Christmas wish this year is for my family to have a go christmas year. I also have a question for you! what is your favorite cookies?

With love and gratitude, Isabella

- Dear Santa,

My name is Terolyn and I am 9 years old. This year I could have been better. Something good I did this year was when i helped a poor person so i gave him food. I would like to give my mom a new car. This year I might like to receive A new car only for my mom and me an my dad because we are a little poor. My Christmas wish this year is FOr my family to be together like my sisters again. I also have a question for you! where do you used to live?

With love and gratitude, Terolyn

- Dear Santa,

My name is Joreentaley and I am 9 years old. This year I've been really good. Something good I did this year was I was good and I also try to help people. I would like to give I would like to give a prestent to my brother. This year I might like to receive I want a american girl doll for christmas. My Christmas wish this year is for me and my brother we want for christmas is a trapilean. I also have a question for you! I like to say is there any bad guys at the noorth pole?

With love and gratitude, Joreentaley

- Dear Santa,

My name is Antony and I am 10 years old. This year I've been good. Something good I did this year was I played soccer with my brother. I would like to give a big PS5 to my brother. This year I might like to receive a PS5. My Christmas wish this year is for my family to get a big TV. I also have a question for you! How did you become Santa?

With love and gratitude, Antony

- Dear Santa,

My name is Deven and I am 10 years old. This year I've been good. Something good I did this year was working hard. I would like to give my sister a new toy. This year I might like to receive a new game. My Christmas wish this year is a chrombook. I also have a question for you! How do your randeers fly?

With love and gratitude, Deven

- Dear Santa,

My name is Litzy and I am 9 years old. This year I've been really good. Something good I did this year was I help my mom cook food. I would like to give my mom a present. This year I might like to receive a lol doll and a tablet. My Christmas wish this year is for every single kid to be nice to people. I also have a question for you! are you busy

With love and gratitude, Litzy

- Dear Santa,

My name is Jayleen and I am 10 years old. This year I've been good. Something good I did this year was. I would like to give my mom clothes and shoes. This year I might like to receive a new fluffy teddy bear. Also I would like a new nelclace and bracelet. My Christmas wish this year is for my family to have a great Christmas this year. Also to have a new home. I also have a question for you! What do you feed your reindeer?

With love and gratitude, Jayleen

- Dear Santa,

My name is Eduardo and I am 9 years old. This year I've been really good. Something good I did this year was be kind. I would like to give my brother toys. This year I might like to receive ps4 and race cars. My Christmas wish this year is a ps4. I also have a question for you! how are you going to give presents?

With love and gratitude, Eduardo

Mr. Daniel's Class

- Dear Santa,

I would like to get a new phonepls and that is the first thign I want. The next thign I want is a new shiny neklels. My threed thihn I would get a hat it is sipel just a hat yup just a hat. I mostel want a pupy the tipe is dog is a bulldog. I that is what I want for Christmas

By Justin

- Dear Santa,

I wish that I got coal for Christmas. Not because I'm bad, but because I need it for my fireplace. I'm running out of ideas so I want a Gameboy with Pokemon Red, Yellow and Green, It's a fun gay, okay!?

Sincerely, Logan

- Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is a iPhone 6, computer, shoes, new stuff for my parents, new cloths for my family. I want my family to gather around and open presents on Christmas. I want to visit my family on Christmas. And thats what I want.

Timison

- Dear Santa,

I would like to have toys and perfumes, creams, pens, and notebooks for drawn, paints, cloths like shirt, jeans, pants hats, and, make up, lights for my bedroom gloos lipstick, brushes for paint, baby sitter club books, shoes like nike, adidas, sweater, masks for face.

Love: Alejandra

- Dear Santa clus,

I would want a camera, some baby-sitter-club books, a ligt ring, and a how to make slime, and I want a bigger wish that I want to win the basketball game and that's all I want.

From: Karen

- Dear Santa clous,

I want a iphone 13 and the ps 5 and a computer and I want clos and I want santa clous and I want a chihuahua. And I want a Ipad. and i want 10,000 branys and I want a car. and the car have to be lanborghini black whit red. and a house. and I want a shool.

Jeferson Alburez

- Dear Santa Clusa,

I wanted a taplet in a phone and I want a hufbored and a sking shoes and I wish I have a lot of presins for Charitmas and I wish I have a puppy and I wish I have some art stuff and I wish I could go to Chinese and I want to go a puplib libery and I wish I coiuld have my owen room to decrated and I wish I could biring my friend in a party and I have a secret I want a glasses and I wish I have a cool ibad and inpenset stuff and I wish I have my best family with me and my favorit sister.

Shakira Masauo

- Dear Santa Clause,

I would really aprisheat if you gave me a bike for Chrismas because I really whant to exersize more. Thank you for bringing Chrismas joy to use we all aprisheat you thank you santa clause. Thank you for giving children toys. Hopefully I am on the good list. And can you please give me a chiwawa. I really want a chiwawa to keep me compant.

From: Alicia

- Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is more cloths, more shoes, a new tablet, also a new computer also what a drone because I never had one befor and also what a pet hamster and also whut to have a nice Christmas.

Love Eli Burgos

- Dear Santa,

Thank you for giving us toys for good kids we realy apreciate it. Thank you. I want a PS5. I also want a basketball if you could I just want a nice day.

Sincerely, Jax

- Dear Santa,

Thank you for giving me presents. The biges present I wish for is geting to visit my famale in wadimala geting to se ther smiyols is the digist presents I want.

from Milagros

- Dear Santa Clause,

Hello, how are you? Thank you for bringing my family and I presents for Christmas every year of our lifes. How do you do it? is it hard? or do you like traveling the world. Do you like the cookies and milk people leave out for you? I have one more question. Do you love seeing the smiles on childrens faces while they open their presents Christmas morning? The world may never know how you do it or what you look like but we all know you do it all in one night and you will always be around for many many years to come and spread Christmas cheer all around the world from the U.S to Chine we are all grateful for you and I just want to tell you I dont wan't anything for Christmas I mean nothing you can give me. I hope you have a good Christmas and again thank you for giving my family and I presents for Christmas every year.

Sincerely, Evelyn Patton

- Dear Santa Clause,

I wish I want have an iphone and a play station 5 controller for my playstation. also I wish for an ipad pro. Also I 've been good boy and used to be a bad boy but I've been good all year.

Madez

- Dear Santa,

For Christmas I wan't a new phone, I wan't a art set. I wan't more NIke shoes, I wan't new long boots, I wan't a new tablet case (color blue), I wan't a computer, I wan't a pet monkey, I wan't a new alarm clock, I wan't a new white board with new dry erase markers, I wan't a new adidas outfits. I also wan't a new desk with a chair to do my work when I get home I can do my work.

Karissa Lynn

- Dear Santa,

I want new earrings. I also want to pierce my fourth hole in my ear. And I want a stuffed animal Clifford, Dog man and Llama Llama. I also want a camera. Last I want new games for my Nitendo Swich. That is all I want for Christmas.

Sincerly, Nicole Alejo-g

- Dear Santa,

I will love if you can bring me a gifts for Christmas. If you have time I wold love a phone. And a big home for my mom. And a pair of shoes and coles and starbucks.

Sincerely, Genesis

- Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is nothing. I wan't to give other kids who don't get a Christmas and give them one. And people whos parents can't get them what they wan't for Christmas because they don't have any money. I would let them have my gifts instead of getting gifts for Christmas I would give gifts. Giving presents is my favorit thing to do.

Sincerely, Iris Kittrell

- Dear Santa,

I would please want the iphone 13 if you can get it that would be nice of you. Then, I also would like a PS5 because I love games and I am a gamer. Also, if you get these two things for me that would me happy. Merry Christmas and a happy new year.

Sinceraly, Love William

- Dear Santa Clause,

Hello I would appreciat it if you gave me a books. And I would be gratful if you could get a telescope. I would be glad if you get a computer as well. If you get me at least one of these that would make my day.

Sincerly, Henry

- Dear Santa,

I have wanted a phone for a long time because I am so scared that I will get lost and have no phone to call my parents. I've also wanted a watch for my bball games so I won't be late. One more thing, I wanted is a wifi box so we can watch TV. My parents would be happy because we have no monny to by anything like this.

Sincerely, Darrian

- Dear Santa,

I'm greatful for giving us gifts and that you deliver to everyone. And if I am in the naughty list if I am I will try to go to the happy list. And I hope you also get a present too. And say Hi to all your elfs for me. Thanks! And also your elfs do hard work by doing presents. And you do have to worry about my presents because all I want is my family to be with me when I wake up for Christmas and to see them happy. And say hi to all your reindeer and Rudolph the red nose reindeer. And I just wan't one more thing that is Kola stuf animla and all I want for Christmas is you & my family.

Sincerly, Wendy

- Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is a Playstation 5 and some outfits for my dog. And a Christmas dog bowl. And I want a other dog for Christmas because there are so cute. And I want a dragon for Christmas. And I want a Netendo Swich and some pairs of airpods.

Sincerly. Shayla

- Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a PS5 and Iphone 13 max pro. And I want pets and anime manga books. For Christmas i hope that you bring presents for my family and I hope you have a good day at the North Pole and your elves too.

Sincerely, Hiram

- Dear Santa Clause,

I think Rudolph is the cutist reindeer in you pack. What I would like is a phone, lots of mechanical pencils, x-box, a new doggy. I love dogs, and a animal that plays music, andcan do stuff on it own, a teacher kit, new shoes, a basketball, a remot controll, and a mini car. I really want a new puppy. I would love to have these thing. Please and thank you.

Sincerely, Jheylie Stauber

- Dear Santa,

Hope you're going to have a great Christmas in one night all across the globe. And this is what I wish for Christmas. A PS5, another dog for company for my dog (Bree). Keep up the good work Santa. P.S. Good luck.

Sincerely, Eduardo Gonzalez-Alejo

- Dear Santa,

I only want two things for Christmas is to get unspeakable merch. If you can'tget me it that's fine to. And my second thing is an amazing drawing of Naruto. But it is fine if you can't get me that to it's ok.

Sincerely, Fred

- Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is a new camera. Some new clothes and a gaem for my switch and some new shoes and a new TV.

Sincerely, Kadee

- Dear Santa,

I want nothing but if I do a dragon. but their not real. so nothing. enything is fine. I would like a ralghdeer that flys like one on the santa sled.

Sincerely, Lea Reyes

- Dear Santa,

Happy Holidays! I think I have been good this year. I want a computer and markers.

Love, Joolena

- Dear Santa,

Christmas is almost here and I'll remember to leave milk and cookies. I hope you are having a good time in the North Pole and I hope your elves are too. I also want to say what I want for Christmas. I want new clothes, new shoes and a hedgehog. I hope you read this and have a good Christmas.

Sincerily, Anthony

- Dear Santa,

This is my Christmas letter. I want a phone, PS, clothes and my sister to come to the christmas party if you can make my christmas letter true please. The most thing is wont is my sister to I hant seen my sister in 3 months if you are bese you can bring me one thing it is my sister to come to Noel, Mo.

Sincerely, Joshua Garcia in Mrs. Martin class

- Dear Santa,

I would love a PS5 so I can play miles merase spider-man and also can I new shoes. The ones I have are riped from the botom ad I really nead new ones. Oh cn i get a coloring gift to. One more thing can you help my grandma and my mom because my grandma is diseable from the waste down and now shes stuck in the house intell she never mind but if you could can you and mom could you help her to shes a single mom supporting my grandma and me. She works 8 hours a day and she's scared because my uncle has very bad I can't go into deatells into him but that why my mom is scared for me and my mom. That is all I want for christmas thank you see you next year.

Sincerley, Corben C.

- Dear Santa,

I want a Ps5, swich and VR headset.

- Dear Santa,

I hope I have been pretty good this year. For Christmas I want 2 things. I want a lego movie lego set and a bag of fidgets.

Love Chord

- Dear Santa,

Happy Holidays Santa! This year I don't want stuff for me but it is for me dads side of my family. We would like to see my gramparents because my grandpa died a year and a few months before I was born and my gramall died last year so please Santa we would really like to see them.

Love, Emma Grace Strausbaugh

- Dear Santa,

Happy Holiday!I think I have been good this year. Am I on the nice list? I hope I am! I would like an American Girl Doll, slime, art set and shoes, cloths, p.j., popets and dimples, fidgets, back pack, coloring books, books, hair bow, phone, earring, necklace with my name on it, puzzles, thank you

Love, Faith Sontag