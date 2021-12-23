Letters To Santa From Anderson Elementary School

Anderson Elementary

Kindergarten

- Dear Santa,

Hay Santa can you giv my a VR ded a jrun.

Jeaeligh

- Dear Santa,

Hi my name is Naomi can you plez can you give me a fiare toy.

Naomi

- Dear Santa,

Hay sanya can ylu giv my a v.r.?

Jaxson

- Dear Santa,

My any. want. Kro. My sitr wad a huvrbrd. And I wyt a juk box. And a wolit and 15100.

Justin

- Dear Santa,

I wish you cud cm to me hams to celebrate for Christmas. Can you gat my brig brother a foun. I want a gam watch Ella.

- Dear Santa,

I want you to coom to arr homs soo yon can gim mi mom and dad u presint and my sistre and my didigad gam watch girl wabr boos cade nacws pink boots.

Isabella

- Dear Santa,

iH haw are you for Christmas my litte sist will like a dog toy hey Santa for Christmsa pes can I have a toy.

Adelynn

- Dear Santa,

Can I hav a helicoptlikoptr?

Lane

- Dear Santa,

I wish that you can bring my little brother Wade a presinta.

John

- Dear Santa,

I kat can't wat for Christmas.

Leroy

- Dear Santa,

Can I hav a headset? And my brother can hav a headset?

Emory Divine

- Dear Santa,

I love you Santa. I wist you to giv my bae buthr a babt toy. I wish that.

Delaney

- Dear Santa,

We want you to come to our house. I want a coat.

Kailey Holtz

- Dear Santa,

Or yow feleg good. I wat yout yo breg mi sisthra bushy vyuonyzyyo. I wut a big tyowople. I am.

- Dear Santa,

I'm icsidid for you to com. I want you to giv Hayden a hugee wugee plushe. I want a trcos egg cat plushe.

Bo Reynolds

- Dear Santa,

I like Chrismis so I can eat cake. My mom neded kichin sof for Crismis.

Lynszee

First Grade

Mrs. Paul's Class

- Dear Santa,

I miss you. I'm so glad choochoo train is here. I've been kinda good. Please bring an iPad for my brother. Plese bring me roller skates.

Your friend, Maisie Pattengill

- Dear Santa,

How are you doing? How are your reindeer? I have been good. Please give Cameron a new iPhone. I want a unicorn toy.

Your friend, Aria King

- Dear Santa,

I miss you. I hope you make toys. I hope your reindeer have toys for all peeple. I want a big kitchen sat.

Your friend, Zariyan Warfield

- Dear Santa,

I miss you. How are you doing? Have you been okay? Are you okay? I'm pretty good. Can you get my dad a car? Can you get me a van?

Your friend, Ricky Barbosa

- Dear Santa,

I miss you. Are your reindeer doing okay? I kinda been bad and good. Please bring my grandpa a rope. Please bring me a skatboard.

Your friend, Lucas Pierce

- Dear Santa,

I miss you. Are your reindeer okay? I've been pretty good. Please bring a stuffed animal for my mom. Would you bring me a Nintendo Switch please?

Your friend, Asher Toney

- Dear Santa,

I miss you. Are your reindeer okay? I think I have been okay. Please get my mom a robe. Please get me an LOL doll.

Your friend, Oakley Patterson

- Dear Santa,

I miss you. Are your elves ready? I have behaved good. Please get me an electric skatboard.

Your friend, Zayne Ritchie

- Dear Santa,

I miss you. Are your reindeer okay? I think I have been okay. Please get my mom a robe. I will want a phone.

Your friend, Stevie Suttle

- Dear Santa,

I miss you. How have you been? Are your elves okay? I been kinda good. I wot a horse.

Your friend, Miguel Gutierres

- Dear Santa,

Have you been okay? Are the reindeer ready for Christmas? I have been nice to my friends. Bring Aria a nice toy. Would you bring me a baby stroller?

Your friend, Laynie Thomas

- Dear Santa,

I miss you. Are your reindeer okay? I have been kinda good. My kuzen needs a go cart belt. Can you get me a jumbo pop it?

Your friend, Robbie Rolls

- Dear Santa,

I miss you. Are your reindeer pretty good? Can you get my brother an X-box. I wtan an X-box.

Your,

Kash Mitchell

- Dear Santa,

I miss you. Are your reindeer pretty? I have been good. Please bring my brother an iPad. Please bring me a hoverboard.

Your frend, Laina Osmun

- Dear Santa,

I miss you. Is Mrs. Claus ok? I have been pretty good. I need a cat nip toy for grandma's kittens.

Your friend, Maggie Davis

Mrs. Bradley's Class

- Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph? I would want a batman and suprman toy for Christmas. I would like my mom to have a rinch.

Your friend, Isaiah Hopper

- Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? I would like a hovrbord for Christmas. I would like Lindsey to hav a cat.

Love, Brenlei Peck

- Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph? I would like a Rainbow High doll for Christmas. I would like my family to have a pop it.

Your friend, Kynzlee Spencer

- Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus? I would lik a dog for Christmas. I would lik my mom to have a owl.

Love, Rylee Wood

- Dear Santa,

How are the elves? I would like a dog for Christmas. I would like Hailey to have a Rainbow Hi doll.

Love, Persephonee Sarver

- Dear Santa,

How are the elves? I would like an Xbox for Christmas. I would like the wrld to hav a hapy Cristmis.

Your friend, Charles Campbell

- Dear Santa,

How is the reindeer? I would like a dog for Christmas. I would like my family to have a hapy Christmas.

Love, Weston Shaddox

- Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? I would like a nerf gun for Christmas. I would like my friend to hav a toy dirt bike.

Your fiend, Aidan Hutton

- Dear Santa,

How are the elves? I would like a tablet for Christmas. I would like my baby to have a benkee.

Your friend, Brantlee Friend

- Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph? I would like a puppy for Christmas. i would like the hol world to hav a peznt.

Love, Eleanor Bard

- Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph? I would like a toy car set for Christmas. I would like lmy mom to have a new apron.

Your friend, Maverick Martin

- Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus? I would like a puppy for Christmas. I would like my mom to hav a picture.

Love, Macy Mathews

- Dear Santa,

How are the elves? I would like a pupet for Christmas. I would like my bruther to hav a jack in the box.

Luve, Lilliana Fuller

- Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? I would like a magival pet for Christmas. I would like Abbi to have a magival pet.

Love, Yaffic Armstrong

- Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus? I would liike two LOL dolss for Christmas. I would like my brother to have a toy.

Love, Kiera Hope Cash McAnally

- Dear Santa,

I would like an Elf on the Shelf and a Barbie doll for my sisters.

Your friend, William Houston

- Dear Santa,

How do reindeer fly? I want a toy alligator. Please can m sister have LOL dolls?

Love, Stephen Rockwell

- Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus? I would like a Mibro for Christmas. I would like my mom to hav presents.

Luv, Kypton Scroggins

- Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus? I would like a LOL doll for Christmas. I would like my dad to have a video gam.

Love, Harlie Bush

- Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph? I would like a scootr for Christmas. I would like my mom to have a new car.

Your friend, Kreese Simmons

Second Grade

Ms. Warford's Class

- Dear Santa,

How are you? You are the best one. I love you and Christmsa. Is it the best day ever. I have been good this year. I would liiek an OMG doll for Chritmas.

Kayleigh

- Dear Santa,

How are thing at the North Polee? I can't wait until Christmas! I have this year. I would like for Christmas.

Lvoe, Anthony

- Dear Santa,

How are you feeling? For Christmas can I have a stone cole steven Austin wresler and shemas. I'd also like a stuffed animal puppy?

I love you Santa Claus!

L-O-V-E Kash

- Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph doing? I have been crazy this year. I would like a baby fox toy for Chirtmus.

Love, Aurianna

- Dear Santa,

How are things at the North Pole? I have been good this year. I would like a dirtbike for Christmas.

Love, Bobby

- Dear Santa,

I can't wait until Christmas. I have been good this year. I would like an LPS for Christmas.

Love, Mia

- Dear Santa,

How is Rlldof? Good or bad this year? How are the reindeer? I have been good this year? How are things at the North Pole? I would like a hverbord.

Love, Mathias

- Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph at the North Pole? Oh and how are the elves? I want to be an elf! Merry Christmas! Santa I would like a toy car.

Love, Sky

- Dear Santa,

How are things at the Nor Pole? I can't wait until Christmas! I have been good this year and I would like a dell computer.

Love, Shane

- Dear Santa,

How are things at the North Pole? I really wnat a lot of fidgets skateboard.

Love, Myla

- Dear Santa,

How are things at the North Pole? I can't wait until Christmas! I have been great this year. I would like an Xbox for Christmas.

Love, Luke

- Dear Santa,

How is the North Pole? I hace veen good this year. For Christmas I would like a hoverboard.

Love, Reagan!

- Dear Santa,

How are things at the North Pole? I have been good this year. I would like a diamond for Christmas.

Love Penelope

- Dear Santa,

How are things at the barn where Rudolph this year? How is cooky at the North Pole? I have been good this year. I would like a hamster for Christmas.

Love, Avery

- Dear Santa,

How you doing? How is Rudolph? Did you eat turkey on Thanksgiving? Christmas is the best season! You are the best Santa! I want a drone with a camera and a controler. I want Robofish. I have been good this year. I wish I was at the North Pole. I wish I was you. I want a robot puppt. I want a sheild with a sword. I want a byokageon.

Love, Raiden

- Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph doing this year? I have been good this year. Could I get a robot this year? Please get my brother a Fortnight gift card. Thank you Santa.

Love, Oakes

- Dear Santa,

How are you? I have been goodish. I wanta a mallet for Christmas so I can make a fort.

Love, Jordan

- Dear Santa,

How aer you doing this year? Can I have some figit? And a dog, new shoes, some stufies and lastly a snow day.

Love, Hazely

- Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph? I have been good this year. I would like a cat for Christmas.

Love, Alex

- Dear Santa,

You sue a good pisin. You rue good at billue ino east is oil tre tama.

Love, Logan

- Dear Santa,