Letters To Santa From Anderson Elementary School

Anderson Elementary
Kindergarten
- Dear Santa,
Hay Santa can you giv my a VR ded a jrun.
Jeaeligh
- Dear Santa,
Hi my name is Naomi can you plez can you give me a fiare toy.
Naomi
- Dear Santa,
Hay sanya can ylu giv my a v.r.?
Jaxson
- Dear Santa,
My any. want. Kro. My sitr wad a huvrbrd. And I wyt a juk box. And a wolit and 15100.
Justin
- Dear Santa,
I wish you cud cm to me hams to celebrate for Christmas. Can you gat my brig brother a foun. I want a gam watch Ella.
- Dear Santa,
I want you to coom to arr homs soo yon can gim mi mom and dad u presint and my sistre and my didigad gam watch girl wabr boos cade nacws pink boots.
Isabella
- Dear Santa,
iH haw are you for Christmas my litte sist will like a dog toy hey Santa for Christmsa pes can I have a toy.
Adelynn
- Dear Santa,
Can I hav a helicoptlikoptr?
Lane
- Dear Santa,
I wish that you can bring my little brother Wade a presinta.
John
- Dear Santa,
I kat can't wat for Christmas.
Leroy
- Dear Santa,
Can I hav a headset? And my brother can hav a headset?
Emory Divine
- Dear Santa,
I love you Santa. I wist you to giv my bae buthr a babt toy. I wish that.
Delaney
- Dear Santa,
We want you to come to our house. I want a coat.
Kailey Holtz
- Dear Santa,
Or yow feleg good. I wat yout yo breg mi sisthra bushy vyuonyzyyo. I wut a big tyowople. I am.
- Dear Santa,
I'm icsidid for you to com. I want you to giv Hayden a hugee wugee plushe. I want a trcos egg cat plushe.
Bo Reynolds
- Dear Santa,
I like Chrismis so I can eat cake. My mom neded kichin sof for Crismis.
Lynszee
First Grade
Mrs. Paul's Class
- Dear Santa,
I miss you. I'm so glad choochoo train is here. I've been kinda good. Please bring an iPad for my brother. Plese bring me roller skates.
Your friend, Maisie Pattengill
- Dear Santa,
How are you doing? How are your reindeer? I have been good. Please give Cameron a new iPhone. I want a unicorn toy.
Your friend, Aria King
- Dear Santa,
I miss you. I hope you make toys. I hope your reindeer have toys for all peeple. I want a big kitchen sat.
Your friend, Zariyan Warfield
- Dear Santa,
I miss you. How are you doing? Have you been okay? Are you okay? I'm pretty good. Can you get my dad a car? Can you get me a van?
Your friend, Ricky Barbosa
- Dear Santa,
I miss you. Are your reindeer doing okay? I kinda been bad and good. Please bring my grandpa a rope. Please bring me a skatboard.
Your friend, Lucas Pierce
- Dear Santa,
I miss you. Are your reindeer okay? I've been pretty good. Please bring a stuffed animal for my mom. Would you bring me a Nintendo Switch please?
Your friend, Asher Toney
- Dear Santa,
I miss you. Are your reindeer okay? I think I have been okay. Please get my mom a robe. Please get me an LOL doll.
Your friend, Oakley Patterson
- Dear Santa,
I miss you. Are your elves ready? I have behaved good. Please get me an electric skatboard.
Your friend, Zayne Ritchie
- Dear Santa,
I miss you. Are your reindeer okay? I think I have been okay. Please get my mom a robe. I will want a phone.
Your friend, Stevie Suttle
- Dear Santa,
I miss you. How have you been? Are your elves okay? I been kinda good. I wot a horse.
Your friend, Miguel Gutierres
- Dear Santa,
Have you been okay? Are the reindeer ready for Christmas? I have been nice to my friends. Bring Aria a nice toy. Would you bring me a baby stroller?
Your friend, Laynie Thomas
- Dear Santa,
I miss you. Are your reindeer okay? I have been kinda good. My kuzen needs a go cart belt. Can you get me a jumbo pop it?
Your friend, Robbie Rolls
- Dear Santa,
I miss you. Are your reindeer pretty good? Can you get my brother an X-box. I wtan an X-box.
Your,
Kash Mitchell
- Dear Santa,
I miss you. Are your reindeer pretty? I have been good. Please bring my brother an iPad. Please bring me a hoverboard.
Your frend, Laina Osmun
- Dear Santa,
I miss you. Is Mrs. Claus ok? I have been pretty good. I need a cat nip toy for grandma's kittens.
Your friend, Maggie Davis
Mrs. Bradley's Class
- Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph? I would want a batman and suprman toy for Christmas. I would like my mom to have a rinch.
Your friend, Isaiah Hopper
- Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? I would like a hovrbord for Christmas. I would like Lindsey to hav a cat.
Love, Brenlei Peck
- Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph? I would like a Rainbow High doll for Christmas. I would like my family to have a pop it.
Your friend, Kynzlee Spencer
- Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus? I would lik a dog for Christmas. I would lik my mom to have a owl.
Love, Rylee Wood
- Dear Santa,
How are the elves? I would like a dog for Christmas. I would like Hailey to have a Rainbow Hi doll.
Love, Persephonee Sarver
- Dear Santa,
How are the elves? I would like an Xbox for Christmas. I would like the wrld to hav a hapy Cristmis.
Your friend, Charles Campbell
- Dear Santa,
How is the reindeer? I would like a dog for Christmas. I would like my family to have a hapy Christmas.
Love, Weston Shaddox
- Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? I would like a nerf gun for Christmas. I would like my friend to hav a toy dirt bike.
Your fiend, Aidan Hutton
- Dear Santa,
How are the elves? I would like a tablet for Christmas. I would like my baby to have a benkee.
Your friend, Brantlee Friend
- Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph? I would like a puppy for Christmas. i would like the hol world to hav a peznt.
Love, Eleanor Bard
- Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph? I would like a toy car set for Christmas. I would like lmy mom to have a new apron.
Your friend, Maverick Martin
- Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus? I would like a puppy for Christmas. I would like my mom to hav a picture.
Love, Macy Mathews
- Dear Santa,
How are the elves? I would like a pupet for Christmas. I would like my bruther to hav a jack in the box.
Luve, Lilliana Fuller
- Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? I would like a magival pet for Christmas. I would like Abbi to have a magival pet.
Love, Yaffic Armstrong
- Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus? I would liike two LOL dolss for Christmas. I would like my brother to have a toy.
Love, Kiera Hope Cash McAnally
- Dear Santa,
I would like an Elf on the Shelf and a Barbie doll for my sisters.
Your friend, William Houston
- Dear Santa,
How do reindeer fly? I want a toy alligator. Please can m sister have LOL dolls?
Love, Stephen Rockwell
- Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus? I would like a Mibro for Christmas. I would like my mom to hav presents.
Luv, Kypton Scroggins
- Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus? I would like a LOL doll for Christmas. I would like my dad to have a video gam.
Love, Harlie Bush
- Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph? I would like a scootr for Christmas. I would like my mom to have a new car.
Your friend, Kreese Simmons
Second Grade
Ms. Warford's Class
- Dear Santa,
How are you? You are the best one. I love you and Christmsa. Is it the best day ever. I have been good this year. I would liiek an OMG doll for Chritmas.
Kayleigh
- Dear Santa,
How are thing at the North Polee? I can't wait until Christmas! I have this year. I would like for Christmas.
Lvoe, Anthony
- Dear Santa,
How are you feeling? For Christmas can I have a stone cole steven Austin wresler and shemas. I'd also like a stuffed animal puppy?
I love you Santa Claus!
L-O-V-E Kash
- Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph doing? I have been crazy this year. I would like a baby fox toy for Chirtmus.
Love, Aurianna
- Dear Santa,
How are things at the North Pole? I have been good this year. I would like a dirtbike for Christmas.
Love, Bobby
- Dear Santa,
I can't wait until Christmas. I have been good this year. I would like an LPS for Christmas.
Love, Mia
- Dear Santa,
How is Rlldof? Good or bad this year? How are the reindeer? I have been good this year? How are things at the North Pole? I would like a hverbord.
Love, Mathias
- Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph at the North Pole? Oh and how are the elves? I want to be an elf! Merry Christmas! Santa I would like a toy car.
Love, Sky
- Dear Santa,
How are things at the Nor Pole? I can't wait until Christmas! I have been good this year and I would like a dell computer.
Love, Shane
- Dear Santa,
How are things at the North Pole? I really wnat a lot of fidgets skateboard.
Love, Myla
- Dear Santa,
How are things at the North Pole? I can't wait until Christmas! I have been great this year. I would like an Xbox for Christmas.
Love, Luke
- Dear Santa,
How is the North Pole? I hace veen good this year. For Christmas I would like a hoverboard.
Love, Reagan!
- Dear Santa,
How are things at the North Pole? I have been good this year. I would like a diamond for Christmas.
Love Penelope
- Dear Santa,
How are things at the barn where Rudolph this year? How is cooky at the North Pole? I have been good this year. I would like a hamster for Christmas.
Love, Avery
- Dear Santa,
How you doing? How is Rudolph? Did you eat turkey on Thanksgiving? Christmas is the best season! You are the best Santa! I want a drone with a camera and a controler. I want Robofish. I have been good this year. I wish I was at the North Pole. I wish I was you. I want a robot puppt. I want a sheild with a sword. I want a byokageon.
Love, Raiden
- Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph doing this year? I have been good this year. Could I get a robot this year? Please get my brother a Fortnight gift card. Thank you Santa.
Love, Oakes
- Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been goodish. I wanta a mallet for Christmas so I can make a fort.
Love, Jordan
- Dear Santa,
How aer you doing this year? Can I have some figit? And a dog, new shoes, some stufies and lastly a snow day.
Love, Hazely
- Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph? I have been good this year. I would like a cat for Christmas.
Love, Alex
- Dear Santa,
You sue a good pisin. You rue good at billue ino east is oil tre tama.
Love, Logan
- Dear Santa,