Land Transfers

Peyton Hillis and Amanda Hillis to Anderson Family Properties, LLC. Sec. 8, Twp. 22, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Northwest Arkansas Accommodators, LLC to Jimmy Wallis and Thekla Wallis. Sec. 11, Twp. 22, Rge. 32 and Sec. 14, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

James David Black and Loretta Ingrid Black to Matthew P. Carless and Sandra K. Carless. Sec. 28, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Tara Rubeck and Breck Kyle Rubeck to Cora Aryn Bridges. Original Town of Pineville. Blk. 44, Lot 1 and Lot 4. McDonald County, Mo.

D&T Property, LLC to Ronald J. Dumas, Trustee Bobbi J. Dumas and Ronald J. Dumas and Bobbi J. Dumas Revocable Living Trust. C.L. Bowler. Lot 5. McDonald County, Mo.

B&S Capital Investments, LLC to Dylan Thomas and Kya Thomas. Sec. 12, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Steve Castoe and June Castoe to Jacob Colby Mullins. Sec. 28, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Aaron Whitten and Desireen Whiteen to Algis Martinez. Sec. 36, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Ronald Stoecker and Shelby Stoecker to William Craig Hover II, Jessica Lopez and Avigail Lopez. Sec. 36, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Shea Homes, Inc. to Miranda Michelle Cantele. Shea Country Addition. Lot 3. McDonald County, Mo.

Shea Homes, Inc. to Charles Breeden. Shea Country Addition. Lot 5. McDonald County, Mo.

Fernando Aguirre and Dulce Aguirre to Luul Sud Ahmed. Marshall & Noel Addition. Blk. 9, Lot 2. McDonald County, Mo.

Cory Inman to Lorna C. Sterrett. Sec. 9, Twp. 23, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

George Clark to Randy Clark and Barbara Clark. Sec. 12, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Jeffery Scott Dennis and D'Ann Dennis to Cindy G. Deaver. Chapman's Addition. Blk. 8. McDonald County, Mo.

Melissa McAffrey and Jerod McAffrey to Wesley Campbell and Joanna Campbell. Rollin Acres. Lot 45. McDonald County, Mo.

Wesley Campbell and Joanna Campbell to Jaron Adam Stevens. Rollin Acres. Lot 45. McDonald County, Mo.

Carol Winters to The Carol Winters Revocable Trust. Sec. 5, Twp. 22, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Justin Farmer and Erin Farmer to Edward Joseph Paczowski and Shelia Paczowski. Sec. 21, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Robert Joseph Hosler to Timothy Scott Zempel and Robert Joseph Hosler. Sec. 5, Twp. 23, Rge. 29. McDonald County, Mo.

Sharon Jones to Leroy A. Huff. Ozark Orchard Sub-division. Blk. 9, Lot 6. McDonald County, Mo.

Juanetta Barnhardt, William Fain and Rebecca Snook to Judd Investments, LLC. Sec. 17, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

S.I. Land and Leasing Co., LLC to Kristal Wilson. River Valley Estates. Lot 14. McDonald County, Mo.

Amber Doyle and Nancy Doyle to Kenneth Harp and Janet Harp. Sec. 8, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Kenneth Harp and Janet Harp to Nancy Doyle and Amber Doyle. Depew's Addition. Blk. 1, Lot 1 and Lot 2. McDonald County, Mo.

Ruby Cargile and Bill Cargile, deceased, to Jose L. Chacon and Elba Y. Chacon. Sec. 21, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

George A. Buttram and Charlotte J. Buttram to Joshua Hayden and Rebecca Gray. Patterson Heights Sub-division. Blk. 13, Lot 11 through Lot 13. McDonald County, Mo.

Georgeann Gabriel and Carl D. Gabriel, deceased, to Alexis Maldonado Sanchez. Williams. Lot 2 and Lot 18. McDonald County, Mo.

Caroline L. Jackson, Heather M. Bonilla and Elias Bonilla to Gregory James Dodson and Marjorie Marie Dodson. Sec. 32, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.